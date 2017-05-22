Thousands flee in terror after loud bangs at Ariana Grande concert

MEN arena (where her concert is/this) is 5 minutes from my flat. the sound was incredibly loud. neighbours told me people were running away from the arena not knowing exactly what happened. there's some photos floating around of people on the floor, but not sure if true. Reply

omg is that blood on the floor? holy fuck.

yeah that's the one i'm referring to. i think it's fake. i hope it's fake.

OMG, what the hell happened?

that's not manchester arena

this is FAKE - please remove this

I had no idea you lived in the area. must be something serious if you could hear it.

I don't think if it was just a balloon popping near a PA that people 5 minutes away would be able to hear it, I really hope it's nothing serious but it's very worrying.

Stay safe bb

Stay safe, bb

i'm so glad you're safe. :(

That is so terrifying. Stay safe! <3 <3 <3

So glad you were not hurt, prayers for continued safety for you and your loved ones.

OMG! That's so scary. This is so terrible!!

My bf was just about to take me to this concert for my birthday holy fuck. Thank god he was broke.

... This is in bad taste, don't you think?

you really think this is the time?

yikes, you've always been trash

I'm surprised there isn't more info about how long into the concert this happened, did the show stop, etc? Everything is just "nothing is confirmed".

Valentina stans trying to get ha!







but honestly that's super scary, i cant imagine the panic of the people



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

omg

After the events that developed i feel pretty shitty for making such a tasteless joke.

At least you own it.

It's fine, you made the comment when not much information was released and most of us thought it was an electrical issue.

Faulty pyrotechnics maybe?

hope everything is okay. That'd be so fucking scary.

I really hope this all turns out to be innocent :/



lines out of victoria are blocked too though, I assume people are swarming trying to leave the area. Reply

wow, fucking delete that gif.



actually scratch that. delete the post and let someone else post a new one



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:29 pm (UTC) Reply

I second this. wtf is with the stans making light of this when we don't have a confirmation of what occurred.

its not ariana stans making light of it tho, its the op. i think the title is supposed to make you think that people were fleeing in horror of ariana's concert

ia damn at least wait until we know nothing happened

yes, that Bang Bang reference is tacky af.

what gif was it?

mte! y'all messy bitches really showing your asses today

Holy shit. I hope no one was hurt. :( that's scary.

that's clearly not a real news account

jfc i can't imagine being in an enclosed area with thousands of people and something like this breaking out



you would simply get hurt with people basically running over you in sheer panic even if it turned out to be nothing, it's sf scary. hope everyone's fine. Reply

Right? This is always my fear at big events--mass panic.

it's scary af.



it doesn't even compare but i honestly thought i was going to suffocate during a lana concert because people were pushing so hard when she came towards us and me and a couple other girls fell down, it's so fucking scary, you can't get up at all. i was lucky some guy noticed and pulled me up.



i can't imagine a scenario like this one. Reply

yeah I would be so scared of them getting caught in a stampede.

The police updated and called it a serious incident so it has to be more than that.

Yeah, I see that. The BBC tweeted about it being a balloon.

It can't be. People who live blocks away heard the bangs.

BBC is breaking it rn. Apparently they closed the stations - probably not a balloon.

.... no

if you look at that twitter for 2 seconds it's clearly not really the bbc...

Parent

that jokey/ misleading title seems kinda inappropriate if its possible that people were really hurt

Edited at 2017-05-22 10:30 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

IA

the op changed it now

is rita ora ok?

also it reminded me of a friend who posted a long ass post on a Facebook when that car accident happened in Times Sq like three days ago. She posted something like "ok friends and family IM OKAY DO NOT WORRY ABOUT ME IM SAFE AND SOUND. But my God, I was in Times Sq like a week ago (not exactly in Times Sq, but like 6 avenues down, but still pretty close!) and like it could've been me!!!!!!" So when I saw her next day at work I was like - girl, what the hell was that, you were not there at all, we were working! and you said you were there a week ago and actually not even there but a few blocks down, why would you write that? She called me heartless and a girl died and it's seriously could've been her. I just rolled my eyes at her...

Why some people are like that?

Why some people are like that? Reply

Bc facebook & social media have worsened people's tendencies to make everything about themselves. I see it on posts about any number of things . . . . someone posts "omg, x y and z happened blah blah blah" and then you'll see 8 people in the comments talking about the same thing happening to them, even if it's something sad and literally the appropriate response is "i'm sorry" or "let me know if you need anything." I've actually started double checking my comments to make sure I'm not jumping on the make-this-situation-about-me train.

I know someone who checked herself as "safe" during the nepal earthquake even though she wasn't in Nepal.



I know someone who checked herself as "safe" during the nepal earthquake even though she wasn't in Nepal. Reply

Wow @ this chick smh. I wish I knew why people were like that, it's so disturbing to see. Like why would you make something so serious about yourself??? It doesn't make you look good.

I hate that too.

