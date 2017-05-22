all mine

Thousands flee in terror after loud bangs at Ariana Grande concert




Fans flee for safety as a huge bang erupted during an Ariana Grande Concert. Police say to stay clear of Manchester Arena as they continue to investigate what has happened.

***Update***



Police say there are a number of fatalities, emergency services rushed to the arena and police advise people to stay clear of the area.

source= https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/866776815515422720 & https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/866788516080091136
