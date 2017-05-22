Thousands flee in terror after loud bangs at Ariana Grande concert
Thousands flee in terror after loud bangs at Ariana Grande concert in #ManchesterArena https://t.co/GSGGQCK887 pic.twitter.com/EVdESVweRi— The Sun (@TheSun) May 22, 2017
Fans flee for safety as a huge bang erupted during an Ariana Grande Concert. Police say to stay clear of Manchester Arena as they continue to investigate what has happened.
***Update***
Police confirm a "number of fatalities" following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena concert https://t.co/S70bajmkNk— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 22, 2017
Police say there are a number of fatalities, emergency services rushed to the arena and police advise people to stay clear of the area.
source= https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/866776815515422720 & https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/866788516080091136
but honestly that's super scary, i cant imagine the panic of the people
lines out of victoria are blocked too though, I assume people are swarming trying to leave the area.
you would simply get hurt with people basically running over you in sheer panic even if it turned out to be nothing, it's sf scary. hope everyone's fine.
it doesn't even compare but i honestly thought i was going to suffocate during a lana concert because people were pushing so hard when she came towards us and me and a couple other girls fell down, it's so fucking scary, you can't get up at all. i was lucky some guy noticed and pulled me up.
i can't imagine a scenario like this one.
Why some people are like that?
I know someone who checked herself as "safe" during the nepal earthquake even though she wasn't in Nepal.