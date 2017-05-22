Drake Told Celine Dion He Wants Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage
Drake Told Celine Dion He Wants Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage https://t.co/qg8pWHM2BW— People Magazine (@people) May 22, 2017
Famous Canadians Drake and Céline Dion met backstage at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards and the exchange looked as sweet as maple syrup. Aubrey was being extra af, per usual by bowing to Celine Dion and telling her that he was going to ink her mug on his rib cage. It's hard to out do the Queen of Extra herself but Aubrey managed to.
source= https://twitter.com/people/status/86668
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Don't risk it with this peasant!
He's not embarrassed of his Degrassi background, is a proud Canadian, has no shame making him highly entertaining, and is hilarious on instagram.
I love her but I would never
I've seen too many pictures of bad tattoos that stans get lmao