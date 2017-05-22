all mine

Drake Told Celine Dion He Wants Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage




Famous Canadians Drake and Céline Dion met backstage at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards and the exchange looked as sweet as maple syrup. Aubrey was being extra af, per usual by bowing to Celine Dion and telling her that he was going to ink her mug on his rib cage. It's hard to out do the Queen of Extra herself but Aubrey managed to.

