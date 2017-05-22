Normani and Val do a live chat interview before DWTS finale; twists her ankle before the finale

i don't really have a fave to win as long as it's not the cubby. i really like him but i mean come on.



she was obvious winner from the start because she has experience and a rabid fanbase on her side, and the show has been showcasing her and giving her great spots the entire time



but they've also tried to make sure there were "shocking" eliminations and surprise victories this season, so who knows. i guess i wouldn't be surprised if there was an upset either



with how much bullshit the female stars have dealt with this season, i hope she wins tho Reply

how was she ever the obvious winner? they pimped Simone, David and Rashad the whole season. and having a "rabid" fanbase don't mean shit if the gp is not at least a little bit behind you (Heather Morris, Cody Simpson, Sabrina Bryan and that Macgon guy Hayes Grier) Reply

idk about the other people but heather didn't have a rabid fanbase behind her lmao. when glee was still on she would've, but two years after, the fandom is dead. fifth harmony fanbase votes for shit like it's their jobs. of course her talent is important and she did a good job winning over the general audience as well, but yeah, she was the obvious winner to me the second she was announced (as i commented in the original post), and the while the show didn't just pimp her by any means, they definitely weren't actively working against her like they did with others (tended to get good performance positions, wasn't nickpicked from what i remember the way simone was sometimes, and they even had 5h on to perform with her)



Yeah, that seems like revisionist history. Heather was never going to make it very far, but women like Normani don't usually do so great either unless they're paired with Derek tbh. Reply

I hope she wins Reply

so she's obviously going to win, right? Reply

Liberty university (Rashad went there) is sending newsletter through email giving their students the information so they can vote for him today. and he has that "i have no dancing background but i don't completely suck" thing going on.



there's a baseball match tonight and they usually play David's dance during the break with voting info so the whole stadium can vote for him. and all the citizens of Chicago are behind him since the cubs won the world series.



Normani is the only one of the three who is not unemployed and is still giving her 200% every show. the 5h twitter account never acknowledged or gave any voting information about dwts. and she's hated on facebook because she's considered as a "professional dancer" and the grannies like to point out how the show shouldn't allow dancers



honestly, I'm surprised she made it that far Reply

oh the same grannies who keep soap stars on the show for 5 weeks too long? ugh.



i assume that's the same reason simone and heather are already gone? Reply

she better win, not only is she an awesome dancer but she has insane chemistry with val which makes them so good to watch Reply

"friends that pray together stay together" Reply

ooooooooooooh gurl Reply

i ship it Reply

I hope Val gives Normani a good freestyle. His freestyle for Laurie wasn't amazing but it totally fit her, and they benefited from Sharna dropping the ball. Emma is thirsty as hell, though, so there's no room for error here. Reply

I hope Rashad wins. Reply

He's so beautiful. 😍 Reply

bow bow Reply

Does anyone have a live stream link? I'm not in the US, ABC is not an option lol Reply

