Normani and Val do a live chat interview before DWTS finale; twists her ankle before the finale
Val says that we will definitely see more of them together in the future for sure and both will be back next season
Are you rooting for @NormaniKordei to take home the win on #dwts?! https://t.co/cOhY30WebV pic.twitter.com/F0mye0Au0S— TV Guide (@TVGuide) May 19, 2017
.@HaileeSteinfeld is rooting for Normani on #DWTS #TeamValMani (via @HSteinfeldNews) pic.twitter.com/YShyOFiQqA— Normani on DWTS (@NormaniOnDWTS) May 21, 2017
ET caught up with Normani and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during their 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal on Sunday
can't believe Normani outlasted all the other ladies in the competition. who are you rooting for tonight?
sources 1 2 3 4
'Dancing with the Stars' two parts finale strarts tonight on abc
that gif is real cute tho
but they've also tried to make sure there were "shocking" eliminations and surprise victories this season, so who knows. i guess i wouldn't be surprised if there was an upset either
with how much bullshit the female stars have dealt with this season, i hope she wins tho
Edited at 2017-05-22 10:50 pm (UTC)
there's a baseball match tonight and they usually play David's dance during the break with voting info so the whole stadium can vote for him. and all the citizens of Chicago are behind him since the cubs won the world series.
Normani is the only one of the three who is not unemployed and is still giving her 200% every show. the 5h twitter account never acknowledged or gave any voting information about dwts. and she's hated on facebook because she's considered as a "professional dancer" and the grannies like to point out how the show shouldn't allow dancers
honestly, I'm surprised she made it that far
i assume that's the same reason simone and heather are already gone?
i ship it
bow