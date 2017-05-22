natural beauty

Normani and Val do a live chat interview before DWTS finale; twists her ankle before the finale





Val says that we will definitely see more of them together in the future for sure and both will be back next season









ET caught up with Normani and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during their 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal on Sunday


can't believe Normani outlasted all the other ladies in the competition. who are you rooting for tonight?



'Dancing with the Stars' two parts finale strarts tonight on abc
