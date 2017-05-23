Zack Snyder Steps Down From 'Justice League' to Deal With Family Tragedy
Snyder steps down from #JusticeLeague due to family tragedy: "I’ve decided to take a step back to be with my family" https://t.co/XZkhlOxEZ8 pic.twitter.com/5A0Z61UscP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 22. Mai 2017
- his daughter Autumn Snyder (20) died by suicide in march
- Joss Whedon is taking over
(well this fucking sucks for the justice league tho...)
Almost a year after my aunt died and my family still feels like we're picking up the pieces. I hope he and his family are able to heal.