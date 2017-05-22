*Cries in Spanish* Soraya Montenegro in the new OITNB promo
As a way to announce the new season of OITNB in Latin America, Netflix has inserted Soraya Montenegro (one of the most iconic telenovela villains) in another promo of the show
Source in Spanish
Repitan conmigo: ¡Maldita lisiada! #OITNB, 9 de junio. pic.twitter.com/Qxbhpq55SE— Netflix LATAM (@NetflixLAT) May 22, 2017
Source in Spanish
Luis Fernando can go fucking die in a fire, be revived and then fall into a vat of lemon juice at the juice factory and slowly drown. What a fucking little bitch Luis Fernando is. I have NO IDEA why anyone wants him.
Edited at 2017-05-22 11:21 pm (UTC)
Fernando Jose! Luis Fernando!!! Jose Miguel!! Victor Manuel!! te quieeero.
i wonder if today's telenovelas finally stop that? i haven't seen one in a longggg minute since prob "La Otra."
Fernando Colunga in a thong can get it tho.
Edited at 2017-05-22 09:58 pm (UTC)
Never bothered to finish last season tho.
It's too bad they don't put her in the actual show :(
but I ~do know the cries in Spanish thing so yay, me!
I'm enjoying the promos they have out so far, seems like they're making more effort for them this season then past seasons.
Why not
she and Don Eugenio de la Peña from Soñadoras and his ICONIC saying "definitivo" is said often in my household.
She is the best!!!!