Cries in Spanish* Soraya Montenegro in the new OITNB promo

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh this is amazing. escuincla!

better than the last one

i'm watching maria la del barrio on netflix right now. soraya is amazing.

Soraya is the best thing about that show.



Luis Fernando can go fucking die in a fire, be revived and then fall into a vat of lemon juice at the juice factory and slowly drown. What a fucking little bitch Luis Fernando is. I have NO IDEA why anyone wants him.







Edited at 2017-05-22 11:21 pm (UTC)

lol i hate that they use his full name every time. it reminds me of jason derulo.

Wait till the mustache.

How many episodes in are you?

but telenovela male leads always had a long name?



Fernando Jose! Luis Fernando!!! Jose Miguel!! Victor Manuel!! te quieeero.



i wonder if today's telenovelas finally stop that? i haven't seen one in a longggg minute since prob "La Otra."

Luis Fernando has to be the floppest leading men, like ever.



Fernando Colunga in a thong can get it tho.

He is the most childish many I have ever seen in a TV show. The fucking hug between Vladmir and Maria and how he blew that WAY out of proportion. They should have written something a TAD more believable.

Haven't watched OITNB but I may actually watch it for her



Edited at 2017-05-22 09:58 pm (UTC)

I don't think she is actually on the show. She just does promos for it.

GDI :/

She's not in it. i have no idea why they don't just put her in the damn show.

This is funny, love ha.

Never bothered to finish last season tho.

This one is way better than the last one, looove it



It's too bad they don't put her in the actual show :( Reply

omg this is amazing and I don't even know who this chick is (oop @ me?)



but I ~do know the cries in Spanish thing so yay, me! Reply

i can't believe she's 20 here. she looks 40.

This is better than the last one and still not as iconic as her mocking Yuri when she was drunk af

COCAINOMANAAAAAAAAA

Get that money, Itatí. I still can't believe that she was like 20 when she did that telenovela.

omg i just said that, she was 20 when she did that and she looked 40. She looks great now though

Omg. She's my favorite telenovela villain. I loved her in Maria la del Barrio.

I use her gifs all the time at work.

I'm kinda glad with the way my finals are scheduled that I watched the first ten episodes when they leaked, so I don't have to spend the whole weekend marathoning all of them instead of the last three.



I'm enjoying the promos they have out so far, seems like they're making more effort for them this season then past seasons.



forever stanning Soraya Montenegro

MI NANDITA ❤️❤️❤️

How long until she's a character on the show?

She should since that Silvia Pinal biopic is not happening anymore

Poor Itaí, that horrible dye job for nothing

Why not

Still not as iconic as the QUEEN Catalina Creel

How old are you 🙃?

Telenovela villain REINA. even my parents quote Soraya Montenegro to this day



she and Don Eugenio de la Peña from Soñadoras and his ICONIC saying "definitivo" is said often in my household. Reply

