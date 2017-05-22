When A Tweet Becomes A Reality: Rihanna & Lupita to Star in Ava DuVernay Netflix Film
In a shocking twist of events, a followup to this post
What will the next social media idea that will come to life be?
Exclusive: It's happening! @Rihanna and @Lupita_Nyongo will LITERALLY costar in a buddy movie by @Ava DuVernay: https://t.co/Mz8k2cT5fH pic.twitter.com/Xev716aLt5— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 22, 2017
- Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the tweet that went viral about Rihanna and Lupita starring in a heist film directed by Ava Duvernay and written by Issa Rae....IS HAPPENING
- The deal went down in Cannes and Netflix has landed the project. Netflix won't comment on the project at this time but Ava, Rihanna and Lupita have all signed on.
- Issa Rae is currently in negotiations but she already penned a script and will begin production Spring 2018, so its all a technicality.
Whatever, I'll go see it anyway. Take my $$$$$
I feel like with Issa writing that she will be able to bring out the best in Rihanna.
SPEAKING OF
i'm already ready for the red carpet pics
goddamn. anyway, i'm seeing this day one.