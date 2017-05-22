Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

When A Tweet Becomes A Reality: Rihanna & Lupita to Star in Ava DuVernay Netflix Film

In a shocking twist of events, a followup to this post


  • Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the tweet that went viral about Rihanna and Lupita starring in a heist film directed by Ava Duvernay and written by Issa Rae....IS HAPPENING

  • The deal went down in Cannes and Netflix has landed the project. Netflix won't comment on the project at this time but Ava, Rihanna and Lupita have all signed on.

  • Issa Rae is currently in negotiations but she already penned a script and will begin production Spring 2018, so its all a technicality.


Source

What will the next social media idea that will come to life be?
Tagged: , , , , , ,