When A Tweet Becomes A Reality: Rihanna & Lupita to Star in Ava DuVernay Netflix Film

the girl who wrote the original tumblr post abt this years ago should sue Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that was my first thought. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently they're working with her and she got proper credit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh good that's a pleasant surprise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats great ☺️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she'll get credited as a story consultant? Homegirl, like....how do I get this career? Lmfao good for her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is so nice and also kind of not a surprise since I feel like Issa and Ava are both amazing women who would want to do the right thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real lol. this had been floating around for almost 3 years and some twitter steals the post and it takes off smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was an ask of hers going around where she said they'd contacted her about it so I think she'll be ok. hopefully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I kept thinking that every time I saw this story; glad to see from this thread that that's happening. This kind of joke-stealing seems to be incredibly common; I went looking for that tweet about how Sean Spicer looks like the guy in the zombie movie who was secretly bitten and is hiding it from the rest of the group (which, lmao yes) and I found like 300 examples of people saying it. Come on now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





she posted this so i doubt it but idk the above comment said she got credit so maybe something changed or this is old? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Holy shit! This is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I just found the original tumblr post and it's from two years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

link me pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hunger games Reply

Thread

Link

man what other tumblr posts could come to life

we got some NO FAM IT WAS I stealing here Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a timeless love story for the ages Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who would write it? ryan murphy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd buy 50 tickets minimum to this movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





to this DAY people out there sell shirts and stuff with my tumblr post on it and I just smh and whisper "no fam it was I" into the wind and hope someone somewhere hears it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg!! they should get margot robbie to make a cameo



Edited at 2017-05-22 09:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit! I like this aesthetically but can Rih actually act?



Whatever, I'll go see it anyway. Take my $$$$$ Reply

Thread

Link

Based on Battleship, no. If she is playing herself a la in This is the End, then yes.



I feel like with Issa writing that she will be able to bring out the best in Rihanna.



Edited at 2017-05-22 09:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh I did like her comedic cops there and on SNL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, I kept saying this when Home came out...and then again with Bates Motel...and now Valerian. And so far the answer still seems to be "nah." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shes just gonna be badgalriri, i think she can pull it off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's been doing quite a few movie lately. I think she'll be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's good in bitch better have my money so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





we need some fine ass black men in this movie. plz somebody call trevante Reply

Thread

Link

SCREEAMMING 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sad. I'll never experience him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

holy fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sound idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was SO mad he only appeared for only 0.2 seconds in westworld wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss oh my god he needs more roles. And ones where he gets to show that :DDDDDDDDDDDD smile and not just make me super-sad ;___; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemme tweet issa and ava real quick.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes 😛 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yyyaaaaaasssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw Moonlight for the first time and when he took his grills out and smiled I literally gasped at his beauty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



make me RAVIOLI trevante! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nice build dude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY FUCK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lawd yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is the perfect pick. Holy shit I need this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY GOD 😍😍😍😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found this on YT the other day and this lady is all of us





Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc he's beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I'm having a religious experience right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna climb it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SHOOK AS FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

b i t c h



i'm already ready for the red carpet pics Reply

Thread

Link

ICONIC Reply

Thread

Link

"Issa Rae is currently in negotiations but she already penned a script"



goddamn. anyway, i'm seeing this day one. Reply

Thread

Link

I think this has been in the making since that tweet literally blew up and Ava reached out to Issa right away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that still feels like a short time frame though. i was in awe of her writing speed, but if that's fairly normal nvm lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK YAS! Reply

Thread

Link