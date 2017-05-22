FUCK

YES Reply

Thread

Link

Kill all the humans!! We're the worst! Reply

Thread

Link

this is the best trilogy in recent years T B H Reply

Thread

Link

Does Caesar die in this one?



Is this the 3rd or 4th? Reply

Thread

Link

This is the third. I'm going to put my money on him dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk, I hope he doesn't D:



And it's the 3rd one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Avoiding this but I can't believe i'm finally gonna see one of these in the theater!!!!!! the first two are amazing!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i need to rewatch that episode of the simpsons Reply

Thread

Link

I luv this these damn dirty educated apes!

Reply

Thread

Link

planet of the apes and wonder woman, saviors of summer 🙏🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait. And...Team Apes, honestly; we're just the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a hella long title for the movie 😩 lmao but very cool tho Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, it is a long ass name BUT THIS TRILOGY MAKES EVERYTHING THAT YOU THOUGHT IT WAS LAME COOL, long names? cool, apes riding horses? cool , apes with guns? cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IM HYPE, END US CAESAR Reply

Thread

Link

That gif, I remember the Dr. Ziaus song. Reply

Thread

Link

It would be great if this actually happened. Humans suck. Reply

Thread

Link

sad u feel that way, i know some pretty amazing people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was blown away by how good this franchise turned out. I love it so much. Reply

Thread

Link

i hate every ape i seeee

from chimpan-a to chimpan-zee

no you'll never make a monkey out of meeee Reply

Thread

Link

This looks almost exactly like the plot from the last one....a military base of humans attack apes living in the mountains....and the last film one was terrible.

I wish they'd given up on Caesar and moved this further into the future. Reply

Thread

Link

lol tbh i'm bored with caesar and want the actual planet of the apes era already



where is my zaius Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"where is my zaius"



Who?





(Jk I know who he is but, Caesar>>>>>) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSS FINISH THEM CAESER Reply

Thread

Link

i just rewatched the first two this weekend. the first one is so good and then the second one is such a flop. the apes are awesome but that one asshole villain who sneaks the gun in? like, he's just such an OTT and unbelievable character that it takes away from the movie. i have high hopes for this though! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that gif.



i like this trilogy! I feel like i only really ever need to see the movies once though, in theatres when they first come out. Except for the first one, cuz it's not about ape war n shiz... i like how it has a diff tone. Reply

Thread

Link

I have the second one on my DVR to rewatch next month....I watched a dvd rip with no subtitles and had no idea there were supposed to be any until about six months later. Reply

Thread

Link

I cried during the first movie. I can't handle even cgi animal deaths Reply

Thread

Link

I just came in here for the gif, love it OP! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not particularly interested in this franchise but for some reason or other i watched the first two in theatres so i'll watch this one as well to complete the trilogy. or are they planning more? Reply

Thread

Link

Andy Serkis said in some interview that there could a 4th one but so far nothing is official, I hope that's a lie tho, tbh I want them to end it with Caesar being the leader of the world lmao.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the first one, and the more they stray from the plot of the nasty ass book the better. I should watch the second, but everyone says it's not so good.

Reply

Thread

Link

It is very good IMO, it had amazing reviews so tbh don't listen to them lmao, it is great !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dr Zaius Dr Zaius

Oh oh oh Dr Zaius Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link





I cant take this movie seriously since Woody's line in the trailer of "this literally will be...A. PLANET. OF. APES." Reply

Thread

Link

lol, on these movies the actors portraying the apes >>>>>>>>>>>>> the actors portraying the humans, Woody is kinda ott but Andy Serkis does an amazing job so I don't mind it that much overall lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link