May 22nd, 2017, 03:25 pm ohmylol Final trailer for War For The Planet of The Apes SourceI'M SO HYPED YOU HAVE NO IDEA, CAESAR MY FAVE, MOVIE OF THE YEAR LBR
YES
Is this the 3rd or 4th?
And it's the 3rd one.
from chimpan-a to chimpan-zee
no you'll never make a monkey out of meeee
I wish they'd given up on Caesar and moved this further into the future.
where is my zaius
Who?
(Jk I know who he is but, Caesar>>>>>)
i like this trilogy! I feel like i only really ever need to see the movies once though, in theatres when they first come out. Except for the first one, cuz it's not about ape war n shiz... i like how it has a diff tone.
Oh oh oh Dr Zaius
