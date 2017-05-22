MotoGP Champion Nicky Hayden Dies After Cycling Crash
The 2006 MotoGP champion has died at age 35, five days after being struck by a car while out cycling in Italy.
Thankfully they started giving fines to people not following those rules.
it's so dangerous to go on a street with a bike, I always feel so vulnerable, you're so frail compared to cars...just a small bump could hurt you so bad...
Most cyclists follow the rules of the road, but most motorists just don't want to accept the fact that those rules still involve us being on it.
MTE. Was also hit by a car who was trying to make a light. I was screaming at the guy while I was on the ground and all he mustered was "what do you want me to say?". Seems like every week here in NYC I gotta read about another friend being hit by a car; often a cop, even more often it's a hit and run. So yeah, and tell me again how we need to be ticketing more cyclists...
Just a week ago, a cop tried to ticket me for crossing into traffic on a road where the bike/bus lane merged into one of those shitty lanes up against the parked cars (like I was going to risk hitting some asshole's open door?), but thankfully, I was able to call him on his bullshit before he wrote it out.
I really wish everyone who has a driver's license was made to bike along a road sometime--be it in a rural area or a densely populated metropolis--so they can actually see what driver's put cyclists through.
I've been chased, cut off, cursed at, hit, had things thrown at me, been passed with less than a foot between me and an SUV, demeaned by cops, and everything in between. If I didn't give a fuck about my body and this planet, I'd question my sanity. :(
stay safe and vigilant on the unfriendly roads out there, ontd bicyclists :(
It reminded me that Michael Schumacher also had that horror show of an accident. Understandably his family has chosen not reveal his condition but i suspect it must be pretty awful.
People don't really respect cyclists, especially in Mexico, it's kinda an extreme sport to do that there