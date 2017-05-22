MotoGP Champion Nicky Hayden Dies After Cycling Crash

there need to be better laws and infrastructure to protect cyclists. stuff like this bums me out so bad, it's so preventable. Reply

There's actually laws about this where I live. The cyclists gotta follow the same rules as the cars, meaning: stop at a red light, etc. and I see a LOT of cyclists not respecting that rule and thinking the cars coming from the other direction will just stop for them, which is SO dangerous!



Thankfully they started giving fines to people not following those rules.

Same goes for the city I live. Many cyclists don't even look before they cross tram tracks and end up getting hit by a tram. Most of them end up dead. Reply

it's like this in Italy too, sadly it seems like Hayden didn't stop at a stop sign (there's apparently a video of the incident that was taken from a surveillance camera) and hit the car that had precedence



it's so dangerous to go on a street with a bike, I always feel so vulnerable, you're so frail compared to cars...just a small bump could hurt you so bad... Reply

Sometimes, it's actually safer to look both ways and run the red. I've been hit twice by motorists doing their damndest to speed up and cut me off as soon as the light turns green.



Most cyclists follow the rules of the road, but most motorists just don't want to accept the fact that those rules still involve us being on it.



Edited at 2017-05-22 09:23 pm (UTC)

"Most cyclists follow the rules of the road, but most motorists just don't want to accept the fact that those rules still involve us being on it."



MTE. Was also hit by a car who was trying to make a light. I was screaming at the guy while I was on the ground and all he mustered was "what do you want me to say?". Seems like every week here in NYC I gotta read about another friend being hit by a car; often a cop, even more often it's a hit and run. So yeah, and tell me again how we need to be ticketing more cyclists... Reply

Yep. Both of mine were hit and runs, and seeing as the cops in Baltimore would rather watch every cyclist die painfully, nothing was done.



Just a week ago, a cop tried to ticket me for crossing into traffic on a road where the bike/bus lane merged into one of those shitty lanes up against the parked cars (like I was going to risk hitting some asshole's open door?), but thankfully, I was able to call him on his bullshit before he wrote it out. Reply

Good! I'm glad you didn't get a ticket! I actually keep the NYC/NY state bike laws on my phone so I can pull up the laws they are trying to say I'm breaking. The bike lane laws in NYC are suuuper wishy washy and really leave a lot up to discretion of the cyclist (to make the call if they feel the pavement in the bike lane is unsafe), but cops loooove to try and bend the law to their own interpretation to make quota.



I really wish everyone who has a driver's license was made to bike along a road sometime--be it in a rural area or a densely populated metropolis--so they can actually see what driver's put cyclists through. Reply

Word, I would love that. Honestly, it wasn't until I started biking to work that I began to see how bad it is. I really think most people are totally ignorant of the trials we go through just to get to our destinations in one piece.



I've been chased, cut off, cursed at, hit, had things thrown at me, been passed with less than a foot between me and an SUV, demeaned by cops, and everything in between. If I didn't give a fuck about my body and this planet, I'd question my sanity. :(



Edited at 2017-05-22 09:55 pm (UTC)

Same same same. Stay safe out there bb! Reply

You too. <3 Reply

People are so ott about cyclists and people here seem to especially hate them judging by past posts. Reply

Yep. I got into a heated argument with one user who shall not be named a few years ago, only to see her pop up in some political discussion getting all extra about climate change and fossil fuels.



ontd in a nut shell. Reply

I love cyclist wank. Always makes me laugh when it shows up on ONTD. Not sure why people (ahem, drivers) get SO UP IN ARMS about cyclists tho. So what, it takes you two extra minutes to get somewhere cause you gotta go a bit slower behind one until it's safe to pass. Reply

stay safe and vigilant on the unfriendly roads out there, ontd bicyclists :( this has been fucking with me all morning. rest in peace, nicky.

Way too young. RIP Reply

ah someone here posted in another post about being really upset about this. So very sad :( Reply

wow :( r.i.p. good sir Reply

i'm heartbroken about this. rest in peace, kentucky kid. Reply

This is so sad. Been following the whole thing. RIP. Used to love watching him and Rossi in my teens



It reminded me that Michael Schumacher also had that horror show of an accident. Understandably his family has chosen not reveal his condition but i suspect it must be pretty awful. Reply

I'm still so heartbroken over the Schumacher accident. He was my childhood hero, I used to have posters of him and his red Ferrari all over my bedroom walls... my god I hope he somehow pulls through.



Edited at 2017-05-22 08:44 pm (UTC)

I was just wondering about him the other day, but I didn't know his name. Reply

rip:( this is awful Reply

RIP :( Reply

did anybody talk about what happened during indy car qualifying this weekend? sebastien bourdais crashed into the wall. he's walking now. Reply

i am so heartbroken, he was way too young. rip :( Reply

Rip

People don't really respect cyclists, especially in Mexico, it's kinda an extreme sport to do that there Reply

