Drake Performs at the BBMAs, Sets Record for Most Wins in 1 Night

I find it interesting how quickly Nicki ran back to Drake after the Meek thing. She's always been salty that Drake became more successful than her. Does anyone remember the fit she threw when Drake refused to have any Young Money artist on Nothing Was The Same? Drake gave her a NWTS throwaway track with Truffle Butter to please her.





Still lowkey think she had a role in the Meek beef. Like, a month before the whole thing started she and Meek did an interview GQ where they said Nicki was always trying to make him go after people. And that infamous night Meek did tweet: "I'm just trying to show somebody I have no chill". Reply

It's all fake they're all FAAAAKE Reply

Truffle butter was a nwts throwaway track? Receipts? Reply

Random Kate Beckinsale. Reply

Oh god I know exactly what kind of friend she is.

It killed me that last night he started following Vanessa on ig and was liking her pics lmao. Someone had took screencaps. Reply

he's so shameless, it's funny Reply

This reminds me of when he was at the Much Music Video Awards a few years ago and hitting HARD on Gigi Hadid. It was shameless. Reply

lmao Reply

She does look pretty. He's right lol. Reply

whatever, it's not like those awards mean anything. Reply

billboard awards actually do, though? because they're directly correlated to sales Reply

Adele is the top selling female artist, yet Beyonce won that category. And I think that Justin Bieber had more But some of these wins don't make sense.Adele is the top selling female artist, yet Beyonce won that category. And I think that Justin Bieber had more #1 than Drake this year and last year, so how come Drake won? Reply

is drake aware that vanessa has been with austin for like 6 years now? Reply

he definitely doesn't care lol Reply

w/e I like him, I just wish his new album had as many summer bops on it like last year's. Reply

lol he knew he was going to win them all. his father is cute with the liquor bottle.



is it me or does he kinda of sound like kat williams? Reply

A lil bit... Reply

I really and truly cackled when Drake went from talking about mortality and always needing to say what you have to say while you're alive on this Earth to shooting his shot @ Vanessa. Incredible work Reply

Also "what's that? FACTS" is the perfect response to anything Reply

That was so funny, I was dying Reply

I hate his corny ass. Reply

omg at him just taking time to point out some things about people in the room with him. this is the kind of shit i want to see at awards shows. Reply

Actually Janet still holds the record for most wins in one night (15 in 1990) but I'm not surprised the media continues to erase her legacy and pretend she never existed.



Billboard wrote articles about Adele holding it before too. Reply

hes such a fuckboy Reply

I really do not get his appeal. Is it because he is non threatening or something? Reply

You really don't see an appeal of a hit making, multi million dollar making, music record breaking and trend setting musical artist is? You will never get the answer you seek then. Reply

ur extra Reply

I find most of his stuff mediocre. Hence not understanding what the fuse is about. Like there is nothing particularly outstanding about his music to me. I like some of his features but by himself? Meh Reply

That's not the point of the question, lmfao. Reply

aren't you same becky that said he was "thuggish" enough for you? lmao sit down girl Reply

He makes bubblegum rap that's safe for white people.



That's basically it. Reply

Rme what an annoying little fuckboy Reply

