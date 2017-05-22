Drake Performs at the BBMAs, Sets Record for Most Wins in 1 Night
Last name: Ever.— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
First name: Greatest.
Someone get @Drake a wheelbarrow for his 13 #BBMAs! #DRAKExBBMAs pic.twitter.com/gxOvt3QukW
The undisputed King of Music took home 13 Billboard Music Awards last night at the 2017 ceremony. Drake now holds the records for most wins in a night, beating out Adele's 12 wins in 2012.
Drake accepts his award for Top Artist! ICONIC #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/F6ZluzPl9P— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 22, 2017
Drake accepts his award for Top Billboard 200 album for 'Views'! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/l3lRRyDpCd— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 22, 2017
Drake performing "Gyalchester" tonight at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/j305MSDquS— DS (@DrizzySource) May 22, 2017
Drizzy also performed at the award show, paying homage to Britney Spears' 2001 BBMA set on a floating stage inside the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel.
Sources: @BBMAs. @Drizzy, 1, 2.
