iPhone/Taco Bell Cup

Drake Performs at the BBMAs, Sets Record for Most Wins in 1 Night



The undisputed King of Music took home 13 Billboard Music Awards last night at the 2017 ceremony. Drake now holds the records for most wins in a night, beating out Adele's 12 wins in 2012.








Drizzy also performed at the award show, paying homage to Britney Spears' 2001 BBMA set on a floating stage inside the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel.

Sources: @BBMAs. @Drizzy, 1, 2.

Only award show that matters since it's based on the charts tbh.

Tagged: , , , ,