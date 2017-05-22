Demi Lovato responds to accusations of cultural appropriation: "They were twists not dreads."
#DemiLovato responds to cultural appropriation controversy: "They're twists, not dreads" https://t.co/GYz897k28a pic.twitter.com/XCtiCiItWb— ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 22, 2017
1% African pop star Demi Lovato has taken to Twitter to address accusations of cultural appropriation.
In the video for Cheat Codes' "No Promises," Demi can be seen sporting dreadlocks.
Demi tweeted, saying "they were twists not dreads" followed by a #relax hashtag.
She also went on to say that "they looked fucking rad anyway" and that she was dedicating tonight's performance on Fallon to her haters.
They were twists not dreads. 🙄 #relax— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Btw they looked fucking rad anyway 😎— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Who's ready for Fallon tonight?!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
I know what I want my first single to be.... 😏— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Ironically it's for my haters 😝— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
coming out with the alternative facts
boo-hoo.
Edited at 2017-05-22 07:37 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-22 07:39 pm (UTC)
Anyway, I dont see the problem, she looks very beautiful in that photo and her hair looks fun. Her personality is the only thing off putting about her to me.
Like damn, it's just hair. She's not pulling a Rachel Dolezal and wearing faux natural hair and shit
That vine "when the school shooting goes as planned" cracks me up ..