Demi Lovato responds to accusations of cultural appropriation: "They were twists not dreads."

What culture is she appropriating? Cavemen? Or the Ancient Greeks who were "fair haired" and are the earliest documented to use dreadlocks?

i'm triggered! AAAAH

my roommates brother was trying to defend his disgusting white dreads by saying the vikings were known to have dreads. i tried looking it up but theres no evidence, and it even says women loved them for their particularly clean hygiene, so it doesnt seem like they would.

i'm pretty sure there existed a lot of hairstyles similar to dreads all around the world. but vikings, slavs and celts' "dreads" most definitely didn't look the same as modern black dreads. they were probably at most like matted plaits or one single lock, but surely not a full head of dreads. there is simply no evidence of that afaik

THis is actually a heavily trendy thing in Mexico, you cunt.

do you really have to ask sis..

i'm not going to say anything about her particular hair here, but ffs just because you can find some ancient society that may or may not have had dreads or something similar, does not mean that certain ways of doing hair now are not FAR more widely associated with Black culture and Black hair-- and therefore 'mimicking' certain looks takes on an entirely new connotation.

while I don't agree with your argument, I do agree with the sentiment that having dreads or locs doesn't fall under the scholarly definition of what cultural appropriation really means. Maybe for the uneducated Tumblr and ONTD "I exist in a vacuum" SJW crew but not how it applies in real life

Or the Ancient Greeks who were "fair haired"



coming out with the alternative facts

She really loves negative attention and it's so off-putting.

to be fair its the only kind she gets oop

Did she get inspiration from Swish Swish? Selena diss track?

I wouldn't be surprised if it was most of you accusing her of this--this has been a trend in Mexico for who knows how long. Many pop idols have done it; fey, shakira, belinda, etc.

boo-hoo.

Edited at 2017-05-22 07:37 pm (UTC)



boo-hoo.



Edited at 2017-05-22 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

ia

Jente pendeja tratando de robarse todo para ellos.

This is what confuses me about this hairstyle and someone please correct me if I am wrong. I have seen what Demi calls twists used in a lot of different cultures and it literally spans back to ancient times. Like, is every culture who uses it now racist or appropriating black culture? Is this style the same thing to people as dreadlocks?



Shakira is not Mexican, literally why the fuck is this dumbass connection jajajajajajajajjajajajajajajjajajaja

They don't look like dreads.

maybe she was cosplaying vikings, guys!



Edited at 2017-05-22 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

she genuinely has the worst personality it's wild

Right? How does she have fans?

I cant believe anyone over the age of 13 still uses the term haters ??



Anyway, I dont see the problem, she looks very beautiful in that photo and her hair looks fun. Her personality is the only thing off putting about her to me.

i'm not sure why she thinks twists would be less offensive appropriation wise.

Seriously? Are people gonna be triggered about that? Fuck that noise. Honestly, wear the hair how you want to wear it. I don't go crying at each white person wearing Indian/Zulu inspired clothes, or accessories. Jesus.

IKR. I kinda expected ONTD to start going in on cultural appropriation, but I'm pleasantly surprised that no one gives a fuck.



Like damn, it's just hair. She's not pulling a Rachel Dolezal and wearing faux natural hair and shit Reply

You are not Black.

you really love that word eh

you seem like the triggered one in this post so far, though.

I live for the day y'all stop using 'triggered' unironically.

But you seem to be the one who is the most upset here.

say 'triggered' again

triggered

Her hair legit reminds of this

Fuck I just burst out laughing

This gif went along with so many songs 😂

i died when it went with Mask Off

I love this video so much.

Cybergoths are the worst goths

Where are these people? Standing under the freeway?

Screaming.

That vine "when the school shooting goes as planned" cracks me up .. Reply

Gurl please

thats some predator looking hair

Her hair looks cute tbh

Definitely looks nice.

I respectfully disagree Hateretha

