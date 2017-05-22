FIRE

Demi Lovato responds to accusations of cultural appropriation: "They were twists not dreads."



1% African pop star Demi Lovato has taken to Twitter to address accusations of cultural appropriation.

In the video for Cheat Codes' "No Promises," Demi can be seen sporting dreadlocks.

Demi tweeted, saying "they were twists not dreads" followed by a #relax hashtag.

She also went on to say that "they looked fucking rad anyway" and that she was dedicating tonight's performance on Fallon to her haters.











