Migos allegedly removed 3 drag queens from Katy's SNL performance

Fucking #trash . This is why I want a solo version of the song.

it exists sis



I know. I just haven't looked very hard.

Is there a link for this?

The only listenable version of the song:

Yeah, but Katy is trash for not standing up for the queens and THEN not inviting them to the party. It's not just Migos at fault here.

Katy is trash too. She removed the drag queens, and she should have stood her ground.

I dont understand how homophobia is still around.



Why are they so insecure around drag queens? It just makes them look closeted. I wasnt expecting one of them to be so homophobic considering his fabulous pink floral shirt, white pants and jewelry thats very reminiscent of a rich grandma that just retired and is at a dinner bingo party in Hawaii.

At this point if you're homophobic in the entertaintment industry of all places, you're probably gay. Like, what else could it be? To be so distraught by someone else's sexuality that has nothing to do with you that you can't even be seen around them? In the industry that they're in?

They're in the wrong business.



They're in the wrong business. Reply

I work in the entertainment industry and this is accurate af. I've run into a few gross homophobes and if you get them talking long enough, it always comes back to their feeling like effimenate men/butch women are "confusing." Like I feel for people who don't feel able to come out/follow their hearts, but they can keep all that spite to themselves

EXACTLY!. I always assume they are closeted, scared homosexuals who try so hard to pretend that they enjoy fucking women, but when you look at them it would comes as NO surprised to see they are closeted gay themselves. I wonder how many times they suck and fuck each other every day. Bastard, typical worthless homos who can't bear to let their friends and fans and especially their (most likely religious, and thus, hateful piece of shit families to know that they get off on sucking and fucking dick.

ANY man that has problems with gay/queer men needs to take a good, hard look at themselve and realize that all it does is make them look like they self-hating, closeted little bastards.



ANY man that has problems with gay/queer men needs to take a good, hard look at themselve and realize that all it does is make them look like they self-hating, closeted little bastards.



Edited at 2017-05-22 08:39 pm (UTC)

I totally agree with you. I think that some of these homophobic hip hop dudes are definitely closeted and dealing with repressed feelings. Is it just the one guy from Migos or is it all of them who are uncomfy with their feelies?

Like, what else could it be?



I don't know...maybe they're intensely homophobic straight people hellbent on holding on to their bigotry? Reply

Not gonna lie, as a kid i was scared but i was also a kid and kids r stupid

I always assume they are closeted and repressed homossexuals who get off on fucking men while pretending to enjoy fucking women just for show, And by looking at them, it would come as NO surprise.

I really get a vibe that the guy in the pink shirt and white pants is gay. Yeah, you would think that someone who was wearing this outfit would be super confident with their sexuality. It's weird. I agree that the severe insecurity around the queens just screams some sort of repressed feelings going on...

It makes them look homophobic not closeted imo. Straight men being homophobic happens in every industry and sometimes that's just what it is. Doesn't mean they are closeted, just bigots and homophobics.

What? A rap group? Homophobic?

Omg, what is this from? Her face is so red it looks like her heart is on the verge of exploding

this is their reaction to the 2016 US election

https://youtu.be/0DCk_Meuw0A



😂😂 You can find it on youtube, and it's some chick who fucking LOST IT when Trump was announced as our President of the US. Juts take a look at this BEYOND ridiculous and overreacting-as-all-fuck female who fucking lost it, lol:😂😂 Reply

Don't listen to those people, the video was before the election. It was Justin Bieber cancelling his meet and greets lol (I should add iirc, bc I can't find it in the old posts...but it was from March 2016). The youtube video the other person linked was put up in August so it's obv not the election :P

Edited at 2017-05-22 08:59 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-22 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

this isn't surprising at all, but purposeful for sure

lol, holy shit. I was wondering about their incongruity of these apparently homophobic guys collaborating with trying-very-hard-to-be-a-gay-icon Katy. So she uses them as essentially props, which is questionable all by itself, and then these dudes double down by saying they're ~uncomfortable around them??? This is just a...trash parade.

was this bon apetit collabo done before the homophobia about migos came out? i honestly think katy and her label just wanted the hottest act as a feature and katy doesn't give a fuck. she just wants a hit and migos are at the top right now. ugh.

And Katy used the queens as props so everyone is awful

mte

ia

omg lgbtq ally katy perry would never condone or validate this behavior by accommodating it! delete these lies immediately!

I don't get why they asked to remove only 3 of the Queens... like it doesn't make sense if they are homophobic they would want them all to be removed

the 3 queens were supposed to be in their performance. the one she did w/ the queens was for a diff song that they weren't on stage for

Thanks, that makes so much sense now.



Knowing this, kinda ruined the fun of the song for me tbh :/ Reply

God, they are awful!

I watched only swish swish. Thank you! Reply

There are queens in both performances though

The Bon Appetit performance featured drag queens as well

Gross

Mess

She's a weak ass coward for not sticking with the queens and I am not at all surprised

i was gonna say katy needs to go back to working with the people who made one of the boys since she cant work with dr luke anymore but i googled it and dr luke produced it so she's royally fucked lol i didn't realise he launched her career with i kissed a girl smh i thought he was only responsible for her teenage dream era

waking up in vegas and thinking of you still go off tho



waking up in vegas and thinking of you still go off tho Reply

She can work with Stargate, ppl don't use him anymore.

She's been around him since Kesha has (Kesha was in the I kissed a girl video). I wonder what's going on with that dynamic.

what??? she was??? I need to rewatch it because I never noticed it

Homophobes!



End them (except Quavo!) Reply

But he was the one that made a homophobic statement a few months back and had to "apologize" because of the backlash

Nope! They all need to go.

But there are drag queens sitting at the table

"Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens"



I suspect a compromise was reached. Reply

They were probably sitting next to them and had to reshuffle and remove some queens

chuckling at a convo of Migos and Katy trying to settle by picking which queens are and are not too much for them to deal with. everybody trying to use everybody for attention. sounds like a fun time.

