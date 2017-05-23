Cat

Migos allegedly removed 3 drag queens from Katy's SNL performance



- 3 additional drag queens originally rehearsed for Katy's Bon Appétit performance, but were reportedly removed by Katy's team at Migos' request.

- Queen 1 said, "On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there."
- Queen 2 said, "I heard it from the stylist. And they didn’t seem too thrilled during rehearsal either, with us there."
- Queen 3 said, "Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there...after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance. Additionally, Katy Perry didn’t invite any of the queens to the after party so none of them were allowed in."

Source
Tagged: , , ,