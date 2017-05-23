Migos allegedly removed 3 drag queens from Katy's SNL performance
BREAKING SCANDAL: Did Migos Refuse to Perform w/ Drag Queens on SNL w/ Katy Perry??? https://t.co/jSr6I2C69g via @worldofwonder— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) May 22, 2017
- 3 additional drag queens originally rehearsed for Katy's Bon Appétit performance, but were reportedly removed by Katy's team at Migos' request.
- Queen 1 said, "On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there."
- Queen 2 said, "I heard it from the stylist. And they didn’t seem too thrilled during rehearsal either, with us there."
- Queen 3 said, "Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there...after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance. Additionally, Katy Perry didn’t invite any of the queens to the after party so none of them were allowed in."
Source
Why are they so insecure around drag queens? It just makes them look closeted. I wasnt expecting one of them to be so homophobic considering his fabulous pink floral shirt, white pants and jewelry thats very reminiscent of a rich grandma that just retired and is at a dinner bingo party in Hawaii.
They're in the wrong business.
ANY man that has problems with gay/queer men needs to take a good, hard look at themselve and realize that all it does is make them look like they self-hating, closeted little bastards.
Edited at 2017-05-22 08:39 pm (UTC)
I don't know...maybe they're intensely homophobic straight people hellbent on holding on to their bigotry?
https://youtu.be/0DCk_Meuw0A
😂😂
Edited at 2017-05-22 08:59 pm (UTC)
Knowing this, kinda ruined the fun of the song for me tbh :/
I watched only swish swish. Thank you!
waking up in vegas and thinking of you still go off tho
End them (except Quavo!)
I suspect a compromise was reached.
at least i got in this post before the usual stereotypical comments about rappers and/or black ppl being homophobic.../sarcasm