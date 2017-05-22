Self-Made Billionaire, Retired Pop Icon Jessica Simpson Is a Mess on the Ellen Show

havent she and her husband been married only like 2 years tho... Reply

she got married 2014 but was with him since like before 2010 Reply

so then yes, like 2 years. Reply

Just reading the notes alone, tells me not to watch it. Reply

Ellen was making it way worse than it needed to be tbh Reply

Ellen always does, for how much her image is that she's ~a nice person~ she really does thrive off of awkwardness Reply

I swear Ellen lives to make people feel awkward and uncomfortable I can't fucking stand her. Reply

Lol no, Jess was plenty strange all on her own. Reply

she's so passive-aggressive Reply

Yeah I thought that was pretty ruthless lmao like what do you want her to say at a certain point?? Reply

this isn't funny, it's kinda sad

Reply

That's why I'm not gonna click on it. Reply

"i don't think i've had a seven year relationship... other than with a woman"

"he golfs, i don't, we love our kids"

"he's not asleep"





LMAOOOOO WHAT THE FUCK is she normally that awkward?? what a bizarre interview... Reply

I fucking died at the awkward "we love our kids"



maybe she's just hella out of practice with interviews lol Reply

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...



A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017

Reply

She's kinda quirky but I think there is also some substance abuse in the mix... Reply

i mean the questions kinda suck, asking what do you like to do together is the equivalent of someone asking u what you do for fun....aint nobody got a good answer to that

"i watch tv and eat " isnt the interesting answer Reply

"i watch tv and eat " isnt the interesting answer Reply

she's definitely on something, prob pills and booze Reply

lmao whatever that shit was funny



"we love our kids" Reply

why was she even on ellen? is she promoting anything? Reply

is it me, or is she slowly morphing into Anna Nicole Smith? Reply

That was my first thought. Reply

I thought that too. Seems to be gaining weight. (Not judging, I'm not a small gal either) and seems out of it when I see her. Reply

Came here to see if anyone else had said it yet. Reply

Maybe her awful new SUV commercial? Reply

I looked at interviews from like 2 years ago and she is still the same bizarre mess in interviews. I think she is on pills.. Reply

My guess is that she's on anti-anxiety meds and takes more than usual when she has to do a public appearance. Reply

Yeah, it reminds me a little bit of the infamous Farrah Fawcett on Letterman interview, although Jessica is a bit more lucid than that. Reply

Her weight loss journey is amazing.



Ive always had and will have a soft spot for Jessica, she's so harmless and she's very beautiful. Reply

give us that HSN moment! at least she's not hawking oreos. Reply

Are these chicken wings from hell? What is this? Reply

maybe costco. Reply

omg I SWORE this was a platter of brownies when I was a kid, wtf???? Reply

It's a nod to one of her reality episodes. She asks Nick "Which part of the "wings" came from a buffalo?" She dumb as hell.

Edited at 2017-05-22 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-05-22 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

i luv this video lmao, she was a ray of sunshine in the mid 2000s Reply

Legend X always on your mind, bless. Reply

I remember that bizarre insta video of her saying how much she loves carpet

what is going on with her Reply



what is going on with her Reply

Hm, it's not showing the caption. It says "I love carpet"



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Her marriage sounds miserable. Like they are just together for the kids. That said, I enjoyed the interview and laughed a lot. it was vintage Jessica. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUZyHn8 AK5M/?taken-by=jessicasimpson&hl=en



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSZgF8w gy0g/?taken-by=jessicasimpson&hl=en



Also, haven't there been rumors of her boozing for a while now?

Is this recent? Because she's lost a TON of weight.Also, haven't there been rumors of her boozing for a while now? Reply

It's from yesterday. Reply

Really?!? Wow. Having huge boobs doesn't help either because it always makes you look bigger. Reply

Is she really a billionaire or has a franchise that's worth a billion?



also I thought it was Khloe on the screencap lol Reply

Yea she's not a billionaire personally. Reply

Not a franchise, a business. I'd say she's probably worth the same, if not more, than the Olsens. The only reason I think she's worth more is that her stuff is more for everyday people and the Olsens is upscale. Reply

from what I've read, she doesn't own any of the Jessica Simpson line. She franchised her name and likeness and is a "creative director" who gets about 3% (net profits or gross sales, idk for sure) Reply

it's just her Jessica Simpson brand (of which she doesn't even own a majority stake) that clocked $1B in annual sales, so she herself is nowhere near being a billionaire lol Reply

I think at most she is worth 100mil, so not close to a billion. Reply

