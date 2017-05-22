Self-Made Billionaire, Retired Pop Icon Jessica Simpson Is a Mess on the Ellen Show
Jessica Simpson on #Ellen: a.k.a the strangest interview I've seen in quite a long time https://t.co/8KK4I0dEZg pic.twitter.com/fSWZ5bMquH— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 22, 2017
-Can't remember how many years she's been married.
-Can't think of something she and her husband like to do together.
-Is hilarious.
That's why I'm not gonna click on it.
"he golfs, i don't, we love our kids"
"he's not asleep"
LMAOOOOO WHAT THE FUCK is she normally that awkward?? what a bizarre interview...
maybe she's just hella out of practice with interviews lol
she should prep like hillary
"i watch tv and eat " isnt the interesting answer
"we love our kids"
Ive always had and will have a soft spot for Jessica, she's so harmless and she's very beautiful.
yasssss Successica!
what is going on with her
Hm, it's not showing the caption. It says "I love carpet"
Also, haven't there been rumors of her boozing for a while now?
also I thought it was Khloe on the screencap lol
i feel like she holds conversations a little like the way some charismatic child stars do after they've grown up and become socially "off". Corey Feldman, Aaron Carter, Lindsay, Justin Bieber (to a degree) etc.