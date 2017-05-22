Tom Holland Cast as (Young) Nathan Drake in Uncharted Movie
The Uncharted movie has its Nathan Drake - Spider-Man's Tom Hollandhttps://t.co/IAOLW5Iwhi pic.twitter.com/lzsCklmgES— IGN (@IGN) May 22, 2017
- The film will be a prequel to the video game series
- The storyline will follow young Nathan first meeting his mentor, Sullivan
- Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman was impressed by Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Real Steel, Night at the Museum) will be directing
- An Uncharted movie has been in development hell since 2009
are you as upset about this as i am, ONTD? as someone who lives and breathes uncharted (ya girl even has an uncharted tattoo), i wish this movie would stay gone
SOURCE
I already hate this movie because Uncharted doesn't deserve to be disrespected like this but this just makes me hate it even more.
I think I agree with that.
Like having certain scenes be young Nathan is fine but why a whole movie...
but what is your tattoo, OP??
if anything I'd rather see a feature-length version of The Lost Legacy.
Clearly I'm not a gamer *looks at comments* oh......
ehhhh, I guess?
But that kid already lost it with me, I just don't want any more Spiderman movies.