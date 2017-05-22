eggsy

Tom Holland Cast as (Young) Nathan Drake in Uncharted Movie



  • The film will be a prequel to the video game series

  • The storyline will follow young Nathan first meeting his mentor, Sullivan

  • Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman was impressed by Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Real Steel, Night at the Museum) will be directing

  • An Uncharted movie has been in development hell since 2009


are you as upset about this as i am, ONTD? as someone who lives and breathes uncharted (ya girl even has an uncharted tattoo), i wish this movie would stay gone

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,