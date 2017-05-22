Tom Holland Cast as (Young) Nathan Drake in Uncharted Movie

He seems like a good kid but I'm already weary of seeing this guy. Reply

its the Marvel way

EWW.



I already hate this movie because Uncharted doesn't deserve to be disrespected like this but this just makes me hate it even more.

I saw someone on Twitter say that it's not that he's a bad choice for young Nathan Drake, but that the movie being about young Nathan Drake is bad.



I think I agree with that.

this, why on earth do we need a movie about young Nathan when adult Nathan is so rad?

Apparently they're basing it on a sequence from the third game, and it's like... why build a film off one sequence when there's 4 long-ass stories to tell?

that's about right

Yeah, that's a good way of thinking about it. Like I don't hate the idea of him as young Nathan Drake, but I just give zero fucks about young Nathan Drake.

Wait the whole movie is about him when he's young? I don't get that at all. A movie about adult Nathan would be really fun.



Like having certain scenes be young Nathan is fine but why a whole movie...

Yep ia

mteeeee it's so dumb

total lack of upper lip

It was always going to suck like almost all video game movies so I'm not upset so much as confused as to why they think anyone's here for baby Nathan Drake.

yuck, stupid



but what is your tattoo, OP?? Reply

"sic parvis magna" on my collarbone/shoulder

I met Nolan North are Comic Con and he wrote that on my copy of Uncharted 4 <3

no thanks

this is so fucking ugly all around. ugly director, ugly setting and concept, ugly actor. they managed to create a version of uncharted that excludes the main women characters, elena and chloe.

yeees. and Emily Rose should play Elena. She was pretty good in Haven

hell yeah. imagine if sony was smart enough to capitalize on that.. instead of doing this 😥

forreal @ this entire comment. the idea of an uncharted movie is just unnecessary??



if anything I'd rather see a feature-length version of The Lost Legacy. Reply

mte. i'm so bitter

He is just...ugly

Get those spider-man buzz roles baby but don't be like Jamie and forgot about dancin'!!!!



Clearly I'm not a gamer *looks at comments* oh...... Reply

DE FUCK?????????????

You have to be fucking kidding me. They didn't even try

Fug

