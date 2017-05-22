Lou Reed’s friends dismiss claim that Walk on the Wild Side is transphobic https://t.co/BALCJWYwTJ — The Guardian (@guardian) May 21, 2017

A student group in Canada made the news after apologizing for using the song "Walk on the Wild Side" at a campus event, saying that the lyrics “Holly came from Miami, FLA/ Hitchhiked her way across the USA/ Plucked her eyebrows on the way/ Shaved her legs and then he was a she/ She says, ‘Hey, babe, take a walk on the wild side” were transphobic.Hal Wilner, Reed's longtime producer, said "I don’t know if Lou would be cracking up about this or crying because it’s just too stupid. The song was a love song to all the people he knew and to New York City by a man who supported the community and the city his whole life... This song was how the world first heard about these people. It’s a song about love. What else can you say? The students should be focusing their anger on other stuff and this isn’t it.”Jenni Muldaur, Reed's friend and occasional back-up singer, also defended him, saying “Lou was open about his complete acceptance of all creatures of the night. That’s what that song’s about. Everyone doing their thing, taking a walk on the wild side. I can’t imagine how anyone could conceive of that. The album was called Transformer. What do they think it’s about?”