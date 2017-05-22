veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 5



Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER [MISE À MORT DU CERF SACRÉ] | BY YORGOS LANTHIMOS
HAPPY END | BY MICHAEL HANEKE
GEU-HU [LE JOUR D'APRÈS | THE DAY AFTER] | BY HONG SANGSOO

Un Certain Regard:

EN ATTENDANT LES HIRONDELLES [UNTIL THE BIRDS RETURN] | BY KARIM MOUSSAOUI
L’ATELIER [THE WORKSHOP] | BY LAURENT CANTET
OUT DE | BY GYÖRGY KRISTÓF

Out of Competition:

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER [UNE SUITE QUI DÉRANGE : LE TEMPS DE L’ACTION] | BY BONNI COHEN & JON SHENK
ÉVÉNEMENTS 70e ANNIVERSAIRE | HOMMAGE À ANDRÉ TECHINÉ NOS ANNÉES FOLLES [GOLDEN YEARS] | BY ANDRÉ TÉCHINÉ




The Killing of a Sacred Deer













Happy End
















The Day After










Red Carpet

'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Premiere



Nicole Kidman



The Cast - Barry Keoghna, Raffey Cassidy, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sunny Suljic, Efthymis Filippou, Nicole Kidman, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe



French actress and President of the Camera d'Or jury Sandrine Kiberlain, French icons Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Beart, Lambert Wilson and Juliette Binoche



Josh Hartnett



Kristin Scott-Thomas



Eva Longoria



Sonam Kapoor



Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart



Sara Sampaio



Jourdan Dunn



Anja Rubik



Bonni Cohen, Al Gore



'The Day After (Geu Hu)' Premiere - Haehyo Kwon, Cho Yunhee and Kim Minhee, director Hong SangSoo, actor Kim Saebyuk and director of photography Kim Hyungkoo



‘The Villainess (Ak-Nyeo)' screening - Cinematographer Park Joong-hoon, director Jung Byung-gil, actress Kim Seo Hyung, actor Sung Joon, actress Kim Ok-bin and writer Byeong-sik Jung

Photocalls



'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Photocall - Nicole Kidman



The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Photocall - Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan and director Yorgos Lanthimos



'Happy End' Photocall - Mathieu Kassovitz, Belgian actress Fantine Harduin, French actress Isabelle Huppert, German director Michael Haneke and French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant



'Happy End' Photocall - Toby Jones, Mathieu Kassovitz, Isabelle Huppert , Jean-Louis Trintignant, Michael Haneke, Franz Harduin



'The Day After (Geu Hu)' Photocall - Kim Hyungkoo, actors Kim Saebyuk, Haehyo Kwon, Cho Yunhee, Kim Min Hee Hong and director Hong Sangsoo



'Waiting For Swallows (En Attendant Les Hirondelles)’ Photocall - Aure Atika, Hassan Kachach, Hania Amar, Nadia Kaci, director Karim Moussaoui and actor Mehdi Ramdani



'L'Atelier' Photocall - Julien Souve, Florian Beaujean, Issam Talbi, Matthieu Lucci, Mamadou Doumbia, director Laurent Cantet, Marina Fois, Warda Rammach and Melissa Gilbert



'Out' Photocall - Leva Aleksandrova-Eklone, Judit Bardosm, director Gyorgy Kristof, Eva Bandor, Sandor Terhes and Leva Norvele Kristof





'Our Crazy Years (Nos Annees Folles)' Photocall - Actress Celine Sallette, director Andre Techine, actors Pierre Deladonchamps and Gregoire Leprince-Ringuet



'Carne Y Arena' Photocall - Miuccia Prada, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Mary Parent and Emmanuel Lubezki

Parties/Other

Netflix Party/Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Cannes Film Festival Event



Steven Yeun, Bong Joon-ho, Byung Heebong



Julianne Moore



President Lorenzo Soria, Jake Gyllenhaal and International Rescue Committee Eilnor Raikes



Ahn Seo-Hyun, Tilda Swinton



Ted Sarandos, Noah Baumbach, Dustin Hoffman



Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick



Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Lily Collins



Ashley Benson

Kering And Cannes Festival Official Dinner



Claire Denis



Agnes Varda



Naomi Kawase



Diego Luna



Fan Bingbing



Mads Mikkelsen and Claudia Cardinale



Juliette Binoche and Beatrice Dalle



Charlotte Gainsbourg and Catherine Deneuve



Charlotte Casiraghi



Li Yuchun

Fashion For Relief



Paz Vega



Naomi Campbell



Isabeli Fontana



Sara Sampaio



Kendall Jenner



Bella Hadid



Ming Xi



Lottie Moss



Daniel Lismore



Gwendoline Christie, Kate Moss



Jourdan Dunn



Uma Thurman, Donatella Versace



Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice of York, Queen Rania al-Yassin of Jordan



Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly, Jordan Barrett and other models



