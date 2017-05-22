2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 5

WHAT is Kendall Jenner wearing? Reply

The shorts make me think of those broadcasters that only get dressed up on the upper half since they know the rest of them will be hidden under a news desk. Reply

An atrocity. Go home, Kendall, and take Bella with you. You're both so shallow and thirsty, it's embarrassing.



When did Ashley Benson get a boob job and WTF is she doing at Cannes?



Is it just me or has Cannes seemed fairly dull so far? Reply

she looks terrible to me. idk kendall is there, so why not her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicole looks like a Barbie in that first dress! I love the dress that Jourdan Dunn is wearing, she looks stunning. Reply

I miss Josh Hartnett, negl.

Bella's hipbones tho.... D: Reply

I loved that he was in Penny Dreadful bc I missed his face and now that's gone, too :( He needs a new show. Reply

Josh is looking very cute there tbh. Reply

Killing of Deers got booed despite all the positive tweets about it? There has been no clear universally loved movie do far. Even Happy End has some detractors. Reply

Haneke: Can anyone outdo my fucked-up Cannes movie HAPPY END, with its cruel perversions and teen sociopaths?



Lanthimos: Hold my DEER — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 22, 2017

they both seem divisive (and super interesting imo) - I saw a tweet comparing them, actually: Reply

who's winning the oscar ontd Reply

Not the festival to make those predictions Reply

Ming Xi looks lovely. Reply

ayye everyone is a drunken mess waow

also it's Naomi's birthday! Reply

what the fuck is kendall wearing Reply

also jourdan dunn and her dress are both gorgeous Reply

Who dared boo at MY BOO Colin's latest smash hit. I will not rest until they are brought to justice!!







A FEW BOOS AT KILLING OF A SACRED DEER?!?!Who dared boo at MY BOO Colin's latest smash hit. I will not rest until they are brought to justice!!

So many phenomenally talented people, and then....the models. Reply

YAS @ the inclusion of Kevin Trapp! Reply

Him and Izabel are too cute! Reply

no third parm dorz for haneke i guess Reply

I think he's actually kind of a frontrunner - we know Almodovar's a stan, and this film seems like it doubles down on the "Haneke-isms", so it should be perfect for someone who's already into that stuff. Reply

Link

Festival is only half way done, there's still a lot to be seen. Reply

Josh Harnett? Reply

Nicole looks stunning Reply

Sonam Kapoor's dress is my favorite! And Lily Collins' new hairstyle looks cute on her

Thank you for making these posts OP! With finals it's hard to keep up this year Reply

I'm kind of shook by how people are flipping for the Lanthimos. The Lobster was good but it wasn't anything like groundbreaking. I need this movie now. Reply

One of the critics I saw mentioned 'The Lobster' seems like a "gateway drug" compared to this. Reply

I need to find someone who loved Alps and reviewed this Reply

Did you like Alps? Reply

Ya its the one of his i really gelled with Reply

Lanthimos the laughing mortician carves a great, deadpan supernatural revenge saga with Killing of a Sacred Deer. Served v cold #Cannes2017 — Xan Brooks (@XanBrooks) May 22, 2017

Well, Xan Brooks gave Alps a very favorable review - Reply

Never got on Lobster hype train. But considering the reaction I am very curious for this one. However, it seems people either love it or hate it. Reply

I enjoyed it but I hate Dogtooth and a lot of it seemed quirky idk, I liked the second half a lot though and most people thought it lost steam then so I can never tell with him! The comparisons to Glazer movies are what really got me excited this morning tbh Reply

That's not Fan Bingbing.



Agnes is so cute.



What is Josh Harnett doing there? He's looking good.. Reply

Who is that, anyway? I think I recognize her from somewhere, even tried google image searching her, but got nothing, so I just left the getty id. Reply

karena ng, raymond lam sidepiece Reply

Sis, you seem informed. Where do I get the tea? I can't read Chinese and my usual source (jaynestars) is the equivalent of Star or The Sun. Reply

Wow, Kate Moss is looking very tired soccer mom.

What is Maleficent (aka Daniel Lismore) doing at the Cannes? Reply

Sonaaaaaaaaam, gorgeous Cannes queen



I love Nicole's ballerina dress ngl Reply

That dress Jordan Dunn is wearing is STUNNING (as is she).



I know she's not ONTDs favourite, but I find Lily Collins frigging adorable. Reply

i like lily collins Reply

I just love what Nicole Kidman wears all the time. It might be strange at times, but she makes it WORk. She and Cate Blanchett can wear the wackiest outfits and still look so extremely ellegant and at ease



And Josh Hartnett doesn't age. He looks so good. Reply

josh, what a dilf

nicole looks stunning



who is the model in the black shirt in the front row? she caught my eye Reply

