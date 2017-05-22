2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 5
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER [MISE À MORT DU CERF SACRÉ] | BY YORGOS LANTHIMOS
HAPPY END | BY MICHAEL HANEKE
GEU-HU [LE JOUR D'APRÈS | THE DAY AFTER] | BY HONG SANGSOO
Un Certain Regard:
EN ATTENDANT LES HIRONDELLES [UNTIL THE BIRDS RETURN] | BY KARIM MOUSSAOUI
L’ATELIER [THE WORKSHOP] | BY LAURENT CANTET
OUT DE | BY GYÖRGY KRISTÓF
Out of Competition:
AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER [UNE SUITE QUI DÉRANGE : LE TEMPS DE L’ACTION] | BY BONNI COHEN & JON SHENK
ÉVÉNEMENTS 70e ANNIVERSAIRE | HOMMAGE À ANDRÉ TECHINÉ NOS ANNÉES FOLLES [GOLDEN YEARS] | BY ANDRÉ TÉCHINÉ
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER: Lanthimos comes to America & makes the scariest film of his life. Review: https://t.co/GpeObgyRpj #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/RpIqSwwbTP— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 22, 2017
SACRED DEER (A-) Can't keep a good family down, so make it bad instead. A psychosomatic home-invasion horror: scalpel-cut, serenely chaotic.— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 22, 2017
Killing of a Sacred Deer - Super creepy, super provocative, psychological thriller about a family. You'll either love or despise this movie.— Alex Billington (@firstshowing) May 22, 2017
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER is my fav film of #Cannes2017 so far, although it's proven a bit too radical and dark for some, a few boos— FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) May 22, 2017
Happy End
Happy End review - Michael Haneke's satanic soap opera of pure sociopathy https://t.co/0uWEIFbkVz— Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) May 21, 2017
HAPPY END: The Haneke film Haneke-haters imagine when they think of a Haneke film. Still not convinced it's not a false-flag operation.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) May 21, 2017
Happy End is the first Haneke film that could have conceivably been made by the fake Haneke Twitter account. #Cannes70— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 21, 2017
Michael Haneke's Happy End is a satirical nightmare of European prosperity - stark, brilliant and unforgiving as a halogen light #Cannes2017— Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) May 21, 2017
HAPPY END: facile, faux-transgressive and, oh yeah, kinda racist! Someone please tell Haneke that humanism is the new cynicism. #Cannes2017— Ann Hornaday (@AnnHornaday) May 21, 2017
The Day After
Cannes review: Hong Sangsoo's The Day After, @Festival_Cannes . https://t.co/KOQvThL8rb pic.twitter.com/1qTezqR5oP— Screen International (@Screendaily) May 22, 2017
THE DAY AFTER: Lovely, classical Hong Sang-soo film about the tricky mix of work & pleasure, with warmly imbued nostalgia. #Cannes2017— Nikola Grozdanović (@nikgroz) May 22, 2017
Red Carpet
'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Premiere
Nicole Kidman
The Cast - Barry Keoghna, Raffey Cassidy, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sunny Suljic, Efthymis Filippou, Nicole Kidman, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe
French actress and President of the Camera d'Or jury Sandrine Kiberlain, French icons Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Beart, Lambert Wilson and Juliette Binoche
Josh Hartnett
Kristin Scott-Thomas
Eva Longoria
Sonam Kapoor
Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart
Sara Sampaio
Jourdan Dunn
Anja Rubik
Bonni Cohen, Al Gore
'The Day After (Geu Hu)' Premiere - Haehyo Kwon, Cho Yunhee and Kim Minhee, director Hong SangSoo, actor Kim Saebyuk and director of photography Kim Hyungkoo
‘The Villainess (Ak-Nyeo)' screening - Cinematographer Park Joong-hoon, director Jung Byung-gil, actress Kim Seo Hyung, actor Sung Joon, actress Kim Ok-bin and writer Byeong-sik Jung
Photocalls
'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Photocall - Nicole Kidman
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' Photocall - Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan and director Yorgos Lanthimos
'Happy End' Photocall - Mathieu Kassovitz, Belgian actress Fantine Harduin, French actress Isabelle Huppert, German director Michael Haneke and French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant
'Happy End' Photocall - Toby Jones, Mathieu Kassovitz, Isabelle Huppert , Jean-Louis Trintignant, Michael Haneke, Franz Harduin
'The Day After (Geu Hu)' Photocall - Kim Hyungkoo, actors Kim Saebyuk, Haehyo Kwon, Cho Yunhee, Kim Min Hee Hong and director Hong Sangsoo
'Waiting For Swallows (En Attendant Les Hirondelles)’ Photocall - Aure Atika, Hassan Kachach, Hania Amar, Nadia Kaci, director Karim Moussaoui and actor Mehdi Ramdani
'L'Atelier' Photocall - Julien Souve, Florian Beaujean, Issam Talbi, Matthieu Lucci, Mamadou Doumbia, director Laurent Cantet, Marina Fois, Warda Rammach and Melissa Gilbert
'Out' Photocall - Leva Aleksandrova-Eklone, Judit Bardosm, director Gyorgy Kristof, Eva Bandor, Sandor Terhes and Leva Norvele Kristof
'Our Crazy Years (Nos Annees Folles)' Photocall - Actress Celine Sallette, director Andre Techine, actors Pierre Deladonchamps and Gregoire Leprince-Ringuet
'Carne Y Arena' Photocall - Miuccia Prada, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Mary Parent and Emmanuel Lubezki
Parties/Other
Netflix Party/Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Cannes Film Festival Event
Steven Yeun, Bong Joon-ho, Byung Heebong
Julianne Moore
President Lorenzo Soria, Jake Gyllenhaal and International Rescue Committee Eilnor Raikes
Ahn Seo-Hyun, Tilda Swinton
Ted Sarandos, Noah Baumbach, Dustin Hoffman
Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Lily Collins
Ashley Benson
Kering And Cannes Festival Official Dinner
Claire Denis
Agnes Varda
Naomi Kawase
Diego Luna
Fan Bingbing
Mads Mikkelsen and Claudia Cardinale
Juliette Binoche and Beatrice Dalle
Charlotte Gainsbourg and Catherine Deneuve
Charlotte Casiraghi
Li Yuchun
Fashion For Relief
Paz Vega
Naomi Campbell
Isabeli Fontana
Sara Sampaio
Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid
Ming Xi
Lottie Moss
Daniel Lismore
Gwendoline Christie, Kate Moss
Jourdan Dunn
Uma Thurman, Donatella Versace
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice of York, Queen Rania al-Yassin of Jordan
Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly, Jordan Barrett and other models
When did Ashley Benson get a boob job and WTF is she doing at Cannes?
Is it just me or has Cannes seemed fairly dull so far?
Bella's hipbones tho.... D:
also it's Naomi's birthday!
Who dared boo at MY BOO Colin's latest smash hit. I will not rest until they are brought to justice!!
Thank you for making these posts OP! With finals it's hard to keep up this year
Agnes is so cute.
What is Josh Harnett doing there? He's looking good..
What is Maleficent (aka Daniel Lismore) doing at the Cannes?
I love Nicole's ballerina dress ngl
I know she's not ONTDs favourite, but I find Lily Collins frigging adorable.
And Josh Hartnett doesn't age. He looks so good.
nicole looks stunning
who is the model in the black shirt in the front row? she caught my eye