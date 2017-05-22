|| bloody fuckin&#39; twilight ||

AMC - PREACHER S2 Featurette + New Character Promo Images



Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, & Joe Gilgun along with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg discuss creating even more crazy action for Preacher's second season along with how shooting in New Orleans has benefited the show.

EDIT : There we go, sorry for that! Apologies, look like they took down the video, trying to find a replacement now For now, look at new promo images =) The cast and crew discuss the upcoming season, premiering June 25th =)



Brand new character promo images featuring the main characters

Season 2 of Preacher will return Sunday June 25th, 10/9c on AMC, followed by a second episode on Monday June 26th, 9/8c in the show's new regular time.

