AMC - PREACHER S2 Featurette + New Character Promo Images

Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, & Joe Gilgun along with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg discuss creating even more crazy action for Preacher's second season along with how shooting in New Orleans has benefited the show.
Brand new character promo images featuring the main characters
Season 2 of Preacher will return Sunday June 25th, 10/9c on AMC, followed by a second episode on Monday June 26th, 9/8c in the show's new regular time.
Fiore </3 I really need that theory to be right. So here for Cass bonding with Fiore and being a supportive friend in his hour of need, which of course will lead to chaos and mayhem, because it's them and this show, lol.
ready af
That Jesse and Tulip photo is hot (Ruth and Dominic make such a gorgeous couple, JFC), but I hope they don't shut Cassidy out as a third wheel all season. I need my OT3 to live, I want Cassidy pining for Jesse as well as Tulip and for them to love him baaaaack :(
Are they banging yet in season 2? I'd be interested in that.