Justin Bieber has conjunctivitis

something about bieber fascinates me to no end. is he like this because he was a child star or... is he just like this?



also why is he allowed to keep making fucking bops stop personally attacking me bieber

Started out with seriously bad parenting and then fame was like jet fuel on that douchebag fire. Reply

I think it's a mix of both tbh. He was already this way to an extent and child stardom intensified it. Reply

he definitely got fucked up by his parents and the industry, he didn't seem like a bizarro douche kid when he first started Reply

Both. He had an ego as a kid (which is totally understandable to me since he was getting internet attention in grade school) and then people just never stopped kissing his ass and nobody taught him to grow up. Reply

I forgot who it was, I think Leah Remini talked about it most recently tho I've heard this from others, but people always say that celebrities tend to get stuck mentally at the age they became famous. If that's the case then Justin's gonna forever behave like a child. Reply

I think it's typically true and in Justin's case it's even worse than it usually is because he was such an enormous solo star. Like it's pretty common with child actors but they usually have a couple other kids on set with them and they aren't quite as famous. He essentially dropped out of middle school and he's spent the rest of his time since then in a world where basically nobody interacts with him like he's a normal person. Reply

I wonder how Dakota Fanning and the Olsen twins are like in that case. Reply

wow thats interesting. i always thought that child stars mature faster than their peers because they work with adults Reply

What drugs is he on? Reply

All of them. Reply

all drugs except one Reply

Which one? Reply

He's on anxiety medications I think Reply

i was hoping he lost his voice forever Reply

did somebody fart on his pillow or was he eating ass? 🤔 Reply

4 posts though sis?



i sat silently through the entirety of the nutcracker with conjunctivitis in both eyes as a 7 year old, where do i get my prize Reply

Why is he shirtless in a car? Not surprised at all tbh Reply

😂😂 over the fact that he posted it so many fucking times, he's such a dumb ass. Reply

Also I'm wondering if this post will go the way the "Miley cut her uvula on some slippery chicken" post did back in 2009(?) Reply

her speaking voice is horrible when it's healthy, when it was fucked up like that it was nightmare inducing Reply

my dyslexic self read this as 'miley cut her vulva with some slippery chicken' and i couldn't understand why she would try to shove a piece of chicken down there Reply

when i say something important in my group chat and everyone ignores me pic.twitter.com/QyyUnU2k0S — ✨✨✨ (@generichoe) May 21, 2017

lmao Reply

"justin this attitude needs to stop"

lmfao i can't tell if this is a stan comment or just rude Reply

dying Reply

eugh Reply

oh my god this is killing me Reply

i stumbled upon this the other day and it's still gold Reply

lmao i love zach Reply

