Universal Announces Their "Dark Universe"
Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters. #DarkUniverse https://t.co/yMPyGVMcvH pic.twitter.com/Yg1KAxg4WX— Dark Universe (@darkuniverse) May 22, 2017
As The Mummy premieres in Australia, Universal Studios announced the launch of their new Monsters Dark Universe. It will start with The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, then Johnny Depp's The Invisible Man, Russell Crowe as Jekyll and Hyde and Javier Bardem was confirmed as Frankenstein.
Witness the beginning of a #DarkUniverse. pic.twitter.com/8g9eIbQfGa— Dark Universe (@darkuniverse) May 22, 2017
It was also announced Bride of Frankenstein will be released Valentine's Day 2019. Tom Cruise and Universal has been courting Angelina Jolie for the role
I'm interested in Bride of Frankenstein IF Angelina signs on. If they put some woman half Bardem's age in the role, fuck it, I'm out.
Also Angelina would work as the Bride if the monster is already married when she goes after him.
My girl looks so good in that photo posted above.
Give me some romans trying to fight Wolfman 2.0.
And I'm always here for a monster movie that isn't set in modern times.
Also, fuck them for giving Depp a role.
"Johnny Depp"
I don't want this...
RIP Ru's amazing makeup and wigs