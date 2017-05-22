Universal Announces Their "Dark Universe"

Ugh @ JD. And I thought Dracula Untold was the start to this universe? Reply

Thread

Link

It was but it was viewed as a flop so they're ignoring it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will they do the same when the whole universe flops too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't see how it can be viewed as a flop when it tripled its budget worldwide. That's about what the Mummy will do if they are lucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. But it was a shitty film, so I hope they reboot it and make something remotely good with Dracula. What kind of flop universe would that be without Dracula? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luke Evans isn't old enough to hang with this nursing home crowd and a hot chick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No @ Depp.



I'm interested in Bride of Frankenstein IF Angelina signs on. If they put some woman half Bardem's age in the role, fuck it, I'm out. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah javier bardem

scoring roles

you go dude Reply

Thread

Link

Hope it does well but not everything needs to be a 'universe'. If they had to do this they should make it more like Penny Dreadful as opposed to a big summer action movie.



Also Angelina would work as the Bride if the monster is already married when she goes after him.



Edited at 2017-05-22 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Johnny Depp needs to become permanently invisible. Reply

Thread

Link

If only. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Permanent invisibility, permanent silence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I kinda hope it culminates in a Justice League style movie where they all team up to fight something. idec, I loved that League of Extraordinary Gentlemen movie and want a spiritual successor to that mess! Reply

Thread

Link

The makers of the LXG movie decided a woman couldn't possibly be the leader of the group like Mina was in the comics. Flop! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss to Javier!!!





My girl looks so good in that photo posted above. Reply

Thread

Link

This is such a bad idea and comes off as a desperate attempt to compete with Disney. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, no thanks. You can keep all of these. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, I appreciate that we're not involving Dracula immediately, but I do dislike how so far it seems a lot of this is modern day.



Give me some romans trying to fight Wolfman 2.0. Reply

Thread

Link

It would be really cool if each movie was a different genre or time period.

And I'm always here for a monster movie that isn't set in modern times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure all of them will be CGI'd to hell and back, and will suck.



Also, fuck them for giving Depp a role. Reply

Thread

Link

I want this!



"Johnny Depp"



I don't want this... Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao same tho I was actually excited but then... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm completely over cinematic universes as a concept. It's one thing to put in a cute shout-out here or there but the end result is that none of the individual movies feel like they have real stakes. Reply

Thread

Link

All these studios are real desperate to get their own Marvel universe even when no one asked for this. Reply

Thread

Link









RIP Ru's amazing makeup and wigs I think it's kind of cute they're hearkening back to their classic films. Let's see if they fuck it up... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link