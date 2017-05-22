[misc] shannyn shades

Universal Announces Their "Dark Universe"





As The Mummy premieres in Australia, Universal Studios announced the launch of their new Monsters Dark Universe. It will start with The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, then Johnny Depp's The Invisible Man, Russell Crowe as Jekyll and Hyde and Javier Bardem was confirmed as Frankenstein.




It was also announced Bride of Frankenstein will be released Valentine's Day 2019. Tom Cruise and Universal has been courting Angelina Jolie for the role
