wow I really like her red look. I didn't upon first glance but I really like the monochromatic-ness and like the texture of the skirt against the shirt and longer sheer skirt.



still don't love Green Light and think Liability is a better song tho. Reply

Thread

Link

but i mean



fuck this bitch, she willingly became part of Taylor Swifts inner circle meaning she must think like her.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

r u lost Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still can't get behind either one. they suck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought the set was cute but that's it



my mom the (ex) lorde stan hates this song and thinks lorde's a tryhard now Reply

Thread

Link

Well she's friends with Taylor so extra is the standard for her now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what? lorde is super chill smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always been a try hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her friends on the couch were so awkward lol Reply

Thread

Link

She can't even save her own album from being DOA, let's not kid ourselves.



I really like that performance's concept. Reply

Thread

Link

The set was cute. I love booking private karaoke rooms. Reply

Thread

Link

my friends and I always go to a karaoke place with a ton of private rooms and it's so much fun



but lately they've been wanting to go to this other bar with public karaoke and I'm like uhhhh I think I would have to be really drunk for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I lived in Korea we would always go to the noraebong which was those little booths where you just sing with your friends. It was fun but in hindsight the concept is actually kind of strange to me haha. Now that I'm in the US I love doing public karaoke. I live for the stage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only done private room karaoke once, it was fun tho. But I personally love being on stage in front of everyone and I have no shame, so. Public karaoke it is! lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

private karaoke >>>>> normal karaoke. karaoke is just about singing your schwasty little heart out with your friends and that's way easier when you don't have to get up in front of the whole bar.



in particular, chinatown karaoke >>>>>>>>>>>> all other kinds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people prefer private karaoke??? the whole point is the embarrassment smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's always so baffling to see a musician with no sense of rhythm. that was some elaine benes level of dancing. Reply

Thread

Link

God, I love her.



Her dancing reminds me of Fiona Apple - she doesn't give a single fuck about looking good or impressing people - she is FEELING the music and just going with it. I don't want to see a choreographed routine on stage, I want to see someone with passion and genuine talent. Reply

Thread

Link

I appreciate the technical skill that goes into a well-choreographed routine, but IA, I always find dancing that's raw/unpolished but coming from an honest place way more compelling. I put Robyn and Thom Yorke in that category also. There's something cathartic about watching someone just REALLY feeling the song and not worrying about whether they look cute or missed a beat or w/e. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I misspoke - I definitely do enjoy seeing really talented dancers performing. But there's something about performers like Lorde and Fiona that just really grabs you by the throat. Jack White reminds me of that too, though he doesn't dance obviously. He's always going off-key and playing the wrong notes but it doesn't matter in the least because the passion is there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i hate how ontd always drags her for her looks/style/dancing. she is LIVING!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. This is why I love ha, plus we share a birthday :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA, especially about the Fiona Apple part! Living for this tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS stan with me OP!



Her team is stupid though. Greenlight is a BOP but it's dead, should've performed a new single. Reply

Thread

Link

Greenlight really grew on me. It makes me feel alive, like it's one of those crying in the rain while running because you just have to kind of songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree with how you described the song. It makes me want to run away in the night in the best way possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's on Sirius xm all the time so I wasn't aware it was underperforming, but also on what metric?? I'm sure she isn't trying to replicate the success of "Royals" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably in the minority but I love "Greenlight" Reply

Thread

Link

Me too, I think it's such a bop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same when i first heard it i hated it but its grown on me. its great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also think it's great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its terrific! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do most people not like it? i think it's one of the best songs this year! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the pop bop of 2017 that we all deserve and I think it's criminal that it's not getting more love on the radio. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, it really grew on me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pop perfection. I see why that switch from the verses to the hook might throw some people off, but I think it works great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really like it and i dont usually listen to lorde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really love it. somewhere along the way it clicked with me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like only people on here don't like it?? Everyone I know IRL is OBSESSED. I've said it on here before but the song for me was PARADIGM shifting. I love it SO much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, it's so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wondered why she was trapped in an empty room performing this, then they showed the audience at the end. Weird. Maybe I just don't get what she was going for. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked her performance but I haaaate the song. Reply

Thread

Link

your icon is v cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw ty!!!! 😊😊😊😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is yours! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have no problem with Lorde. She seems harmless enough. I'm just confused how she's getting these slots when her most relevant hit is from 2014. She's reminding me of Katy Perry but not as desperate. Reply

Thread

Link

Because Lorde is still very young, and when she first came out she was straight up like 16. There is so much room for growth for her creatively and she sort of ignited this trend of "alternative pop" that has been all over the last few years. Baby girl deserves the spotlight imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia!

she really did start the alternative pop trend.



I love Green Light and liability, so I have faith this album will be great. It will be hard to top pure heroine though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loved it!



lorde is going to be our pop savior this summer Reply

Thread

Link

her performance was cute. save pop music once again, queen! Reply

Thread

Link