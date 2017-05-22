Lorde Attends(Saves) the BBMA 2017
Lorde - Green Light - BMMAS full performance pic.twitter.com/w7c6bO1C78— Melodrama. (@Arsenee__) May 22, 2017
still don't love Green Light and think Liability is a better song tho.
fuck this bitch, she willingly became part of Taylor Swifts inner circle meaning she must think like her.
my mom the (ex) lorde stan hates this song and thinks lorde's a tryhard now
I really like that performance's concept.
Her dancing reminds me of Fiona Apple - she doesn't give a single fuck about looking good or impressing people - she is FEELING the music and just going with it. I don't want to see a choreographed routine on stage, I want to see someone with passion and genuine talent.
I misspoke - I definitely do enjoy seeing really talented dancers performing. But there's something about performers like Lorde and Fiona that just really grabs you by the throat. Jack White reminds me of that too, though he doesn't dance obviously. He's always going off-key and playing the wrong notes but it doesn't matter in the least because the passion is there.
Her team is stupid though. Greenlight is a BOP but it's dead, should've performed a new single.
she really did start the alternative pop trend.
I love Green Light and liability, so I have faith this album will be great. It will be hard to top pure heroine though.
lorde is going to be our pop savior this summer
I could see her growing into a more successful version of Carly Rae, good reviews from critics/devoted fanbase but without any mainstream smashes.