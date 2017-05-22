[politics] special counsel

The View talks about Melania's hand slap


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Kicking off the week with some pettiness from Melania as they arrived in Israel, 45 tries to take Melania's hand as they are walking, she slaps his hand. Joy says she can't stand him.

Melania and Ivanka both praised Saudis for empowering women. Sunny calls them tone deaf. They talk about women needing male guardians. Sunny is mad that Ivanka's foundation getting money from the Saudis.

The View also does a then and now on 45's position on Saudi Arabia. They showcase how he changed his tune during his visit.







