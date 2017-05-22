The View talks about Melania's hand slap
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Kicking off the week with some pettiness from Melania as they arrived in Israel,
Melania and Ivanka both praised Saudis for empowering women. Sunny calls them tone deaf. They talk about women needing male guardians. Sunny is mad that Ivanka's foundation getting money from the Saudis.
The View also does a then and now on
To keep saying all these things that we know are outright lies and that confirm his guilt is insane. He's also destroyed all his credibility (especially over the Comey firing), so if this ever gets to a situation where he has to testify, whatever he says will have no validity.
HE HAS TO HAVE THE LAST WORD if it kills him.
