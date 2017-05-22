The View talks about Melania's hand slap

Michael Flynn is pleading the fifth. Shit just got real. Reply

i had to google what that means, but wow. that's... pretty huge, right? this means this whole thing is still picking up steam, yes? Reply

people generally only plead the fifth when they're guilty of something. Reply

Someone correct me if I'm wrong here, but if he pleads the fifth though he can't pick and choose when to use it. He has to plead the fifth on everything even when he might want to talk. Reply

haha don't you watch andy cohen????



oh man Reply

omg i was gone all day and i didn't have time to check the news. this is the first thing i saw, as soon as i got home.



O M G Reply

i'm dumb. what does this mean for him in trial? i know that pleasing the fifth means that they have a right not to answer but... Reply

Isn't pleading the fifth common? Reply

Of course he did Reply

omg somehow I missed the hand slap??? GURL. DUMP THE MOTHERFUCKER ALREADY. Reply

This is the first time I'm seeing it and it is beautiful. Reply

He's got to good of a prenup and she's in it for the money Reply

I'm hearing that they were already working out a divorce when Trump decided to run. I'm sure neither of them though he would win at the time and they would finalize later. Reply

the hand slap is amazing lol Reply

That's what happens when you've been trapped on a plane with him for 18 hours. No escape. It's probably the most time she's been forced to spend with him in the past 2 years, and we see the result, lol Reply

LOL Reply

Trump just said he never mentioned Israel in his meeting w/ Russians.



(That was not the issue—Story never alleged Trump divulged source.) pic.twitter.com/oSi8rQmQe0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2017

it's way too early in the day for this shit...I can't stop cringing Reply

Ffs Reply

God what a dumbass Reply

Holy shit the longer version of the video is even crazier. He's wandering around before he just blurts it out. https://t.co/O0j9IsI6OA — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) May 22, 2017

It's even worse in this video bc he's just wandering around like an exhausted idiot lmao. I want him to collapse. Reply

Probably from all of the steak and ketchup. Reply

He needs a touch up on the dye job. All that sun exposure is giving his wig a piss yellow look Reply

he was perplexed as to why people weren't paying him attention and needed to revert everything back to him. Reply

He looks fucking unstable.



I shouldn't laugh but lol Reply

that aide in the gray tie at the beginning could get it Reply

He didn't f*cking have to. Thing about the intelligence community, they're...intelligent. I'd guess a significant portion of their job is extrapolation of some kind. It's their job to figure this shit out. Why else would they need so many damn data analysts? F*ck me sideways. Reply

I love how he basically admits to guilt by insisting he's not guilty. And by love I mean OMGWHY Reply

JESUS FUCK



what is wrong with him. Reply

bibi's face is priceless omg Reply

He's literally like a five-year-old. My nephew runs around blurting things out that he's been told to keep a secret or not say in public (it's hysterical when he does it, but he's not President of the United States).



To keep saying all these things that we know are outright lies and that confirm his guilt is insane. He's also destroyed all his credibility (especially over the Comey firing), so if this ever gets to a situation where he has to testify, whatever he says will have no validity.



Edited at 2017-05-22 06:54 pm (UTC)

what's this frm Reply

I still want to fuck Dis dude 😩 Reply

Lol me. Reply

I can't remember a single time in which a U.S. secretary of state banned American reporters from a press conference: https://t.co/beMQ4cdiTk — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 22, 2017

this bish Reply

The State Department later apologized, adding that it couldn't notify the press in time.

Nothing fishy going on here at all, nope nope nope Reply

And that isn't a sure sign of potential fascism. Reply

I remember Maddow's report from a couple of weeks back about how State Dept officials from past Republican and Democratic administrations would come to the defense of American journalists overseas and look out for them. Tillerson needs to be kicked out too. Reply

i know melania is ~complicit but also i live for how much she clearly despises him Reply

why doesn't she just divorce him, then? she's still getting money. Reply

She probably signed an ironclad prenup that says they have to be married for x amount of years or she gets nothing. Or that if they have a kid (which they do) that she can't leave as long as the kid is under 18. Or something equally as repulsive. Reply

I've heard from a couple places they were already working out the terms of divorce when he decided to run. Like everyone else, they assumed he'd lose in the primaries and they would finalize after he dropped out.



Edited at 2017-05-22 08:47 pm (UTC)

Word on the street is she had divorce papers ready to go right up until he won and that had to be sidelined. I guess she had pressure to stay so they could put on a'united front'. Reply

honestly your guess is as good as mine. she might just like the idea of being married to someone so powerful even if she hates him. Reply

love Joy's brooch Reply

i don't want to like her because obviously she made her choices when she married scarlet pumpernickel but this is the best thing i've seen all year



hands down



literally Reply

Scarlet Trumpernickel? :D? Reply

btw your icon makes me cry with happiness every time you post

He's been leaving her to walk thirty feet behind him so often, no wonder she's pissed. Reply

Trump denies mentioning Israel in Russian meeting despite no reports that claim he did https://t.co/i8RuThAqj1 pic.twitter.com/PkyjT6ebvL — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2017

he's so fucking dumb Reply

lmao he totally did. Reply

it's like when a child accidentally tells on them-self because they're scared they're gonna get in trouble for something else. Reply

HE HAS TO HAVE THE LAST WORD if it kills him.



HE HAS TO HAVE THE LAST WORD if it kills him.

All of the staff and The VIDEO of this is fascinating. The staff around him were TRYING TO GET HIM OUT OF THE ROOM and Trump was just standing there. You can SEE him feeling goated- he doesn't want to leave until he gets to open his BIG FAT MOUTH

All of the staff were like OMG Is he still — is he going to talk! DON'T LET HIM TALK... Reply

a self exposé? Reply

Sinkhole in front of Mar-a-Lago: A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of… https://t.co/5xOpmJ8Y2v — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) May 22, 2017

get it together satan, tramp's not even there this weekend! Reply

The hellmouth is opening. Reply

Lmao Reply

lmaooo Reply

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY! Reply

LMAO YESSSSS Reply

lol grow sinkhole grow Reply

Mother Earth is still trying to come through for us, despite how we treat her. Reply

LMAO Reply

HELLMOUTH where are the Slayers!!! Reply

What happens when evil touches the glowing orb. Reply

take him, Satan!! <3 Reply

LoL, Melania hates him sfm, it's kind of amazing. Though, to be clear, she's a terrible fucking person as well. Reply

