Summer 2017 Box Office Already Down from 2016

WW hasn't come out yet. Will be interesting to see how that does.

It's only forecast to open in the 50-60 range. That's in line with the original Thor and Captain America, so fine, but don't be expecting a big haul.

This is not surprising. I haven't heard of half of the movies that are in theaters right now and the blockbuster movies (besides Guardians) aren't catching my interest. The good ones aren't coming out until late June or July.



I absolutely couldn't care less about Cars 3 or Despicable Me 2 (3?). The latter, I'd rent.



ALSO, there are some SHIT movies available to rent. Where did the basic comedy go? They're all raunchy or over the top.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:48 pm (UTC)

Baby Driver looks really good! Can't wait for that one.



Ingrid Goes West will save the summer box office!!!!

king arthur deserves a better box office. it's not a bad movie by any stretch. i hope the digital and home video sales make up some of the difference.

lol @ all the sentences in this comment

uhhhmore please, im almost there

Seriously, I really liked it!

agreed. I mean it wasn't Oscar worthy but it was a decent summer flick. plus Charlie Hunnam shirtless 👀

no it doesn't. the fact that there's a new King Arthur movie in 2017 alone should be enough for it to flop

ooooo.

I thought the Baby Driver (my God, that title) movie had already come out and we had survived the promo + it had flopped. Nnnnnnnnnnnoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

#UPDATES || Harry est à Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Qrl436Pmri — Harry Styles France (@UpdatesHarrySFR) May 21, 2017

omg sis I saw this and immediately had to find you and let you know that the HEADBAND IS BACK

OHEMGEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you for blessing me with this news, bb <3 <3 <3

No movie that stars Ansel Elgort should have anything close to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm outraged tbh.

I hope it flops hard.

With all this lousy superhero movies, the shitty remakes, prequels or sequels, higher ticket prices and down to 3 months until you can buy the movie, I see no reason to go to the movies anymore.

lol I want to see Baby Driver but I don't think it's going to be a box office hit by any means

I haven't been to the movies in a while bc my husband works late all the time now. My impact!



I still wanna see Guardians. Coming up, I wanna see WW, Dunkirk, and Baby Driver. But who knows how many of those I will actually get to.

I actually thought Guardians 2 was pretty good. It's not the first one but it has legs to stand on.

I hate that I live in this era of film & music tbh

Same bb. Now I get why my dad listens to only 70s music. Maybe my love for 90s music is going no further with all that's come out since then.

We do live in the best era for television tho~

Huh. I never thought about it that way.... I guess tv is the only medium of entertainment thriving anymore, b/c film and music have gone to the bowels of hell

I'm excited about War of the Planet of the Apes

As you should be!

me too

SAME, can't wait !!



Some ONTDer with a bike said she already saw it (except the final part) and that it's amazing and I believe her lmao.

I used to go to the movies all the time, now I barely know what's out.



I watched Martha Marcy May Marlene last night and thought, ah yes, ONTD was discussing this a year or two ago. Then I saw it came out in 2011, oops.

MMMM is such a good film

I feel like I should watch King Arthur to relive my Merlin days. Can't imagine it's remotely similar though.

WTF is Baby Driver? First time I am hearing about it.

basically drive 2.0

It's like that ryan gosling movie drive but with poppier music.

It was excellent! Saw it at SXSW!!

Its not summer yet.....

