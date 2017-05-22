Summer 2017 Box Office Already Down from 2016
- 10% from 2016 and 20% from 2015
- Guardians 2 has almost 300$m worldwide
- King Arthur fell below already low expectations and only has 27.2$m to date
- At the source (paraphrasing): "Well, at least we have Despicable Me 3, Cars 3, and Baby Driver. Maybe people will like those."
Do you feel bad for Hollywood? (You shouldn't really.). The only movies I care about this summer is Captain Underpants, The Mummy, and Planet of the Apes 3. On the plus side, Everything, Everything has already made back it's budget!
I absolutely couldn't care less about Cars 3 or Despicable Me 2 (3?). The latter, I'd rent.
ALSO, there are some SHIT movies available to rent. Where did the basic comedy go? They're all raunchy or over the top.
Ingrid Goes West will save the summer box office!!!!
agreed. I mean it wasn't Oscar worthy but it was a decent summer flick. plus Charlie Hunnam shirtless 👀
I still wanna see Guardians. Coming up, I wanna see WW, Dunkirk, and Baby Driver. But who knows how many of those I will actually get to.
Some ONTDer with a bike said she already saw it (except the final part) and that it's amazing and I believe her lmao.
I watched Martha Marcy May Marlene last night and thought, ah yes, ONTD was discussing this a year or two ago. Then I saw it came out in 2011, oops.
Keep dropping so when a movie with women/about women/with non-whites/about non-whites get more $, those white assholes are going to realize they can't keep forcing their misogynistic racist bullshit any longer.