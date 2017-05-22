Vanellope - Stardusted

Summer 2017 Box Office Already Down from 2016


  • 10% from 2016 and 20% from 2015

  • Guardians 2 has almost 300$m worldwide

  • King Arthur fell below already low expectations and only has 27.2$m to date

  • At the source (paraphrasing): "Well, at least we have Despicable Me 3, Cars 3, and Baby Driver. Maybe people will like those."


source

Do you feel bad for Hollywood? (You shouldn't really.). The only movies I care about this summer is Captain Underpants, The Mummy, and Planet of the Apes 3. On the plus side, Everything, Everything has already made back it's budget!
