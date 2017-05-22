Plus-size Sailor Moon clothes finally exist

Speaking as a fat person....... No! Reply

Yeah, I'm with you. Reply

Damn plus size doesn't mean drop waist and a loose babydoll inspired shape, making me look fatter than I am. NAGL @ this line!



I'll take my money elsewhere



This! Plus horizontal lines are not our friend.....they're not! Reply

Dude.. as a former plus-sizer, I get SO annoyed pushing through racks and racks of horizontal stripes. Just... no! Reply

Actually, studies show that horizontal stripes actually make you look slimmer. Reply

I HATE when plus size is just this big baggy thing. We have shapes too. Don't make us shapeless.



These clothes make her look like an adult toddler. Reply

This was my first thought



I love the lool with the Chibi top and denim though ngl 🙈 Reply

Yeah, that's is exactly what I thought. Reply

I like the dress w/Luna on it. Reply

me too! i'd wear it. Reply

Everything is ugly besides the sailor scout dresses and the Chibi Moon shirt? Reply

No person of any size should be wearing this clothing. Reply

LMAO Reply

I mean, I guess if you like dressing like a toddler. Reply

I swear some designers do this shit to plus-size clothing on purpose. This is not flattering at all.

Who would wear these.... Reply

looks like toddler clothes Reply

I only like the t-shirt Reply

That is not cute at all. That being said i'm a siz 16Aus and I have zero clue how to dress myself flatteringly. I basically live in city chic high waisted jeans bc of it. pray 4 me y'all. Reply

I love high waist jeans! It's easy to dress up and down. I would suggest following some fashion bloggers and see what they do tbh Reply

Link

Thankfully winter fashion is pretty nice for me, but summer is a nightmare bc i hate showing my arms. I've been having the worst time though were my boobs seemingly disappear into my stomach and you can't tell i have massive boobs or anything and i hate it sm. My boobs are my one redeeming factor. Reply

My boss in Thailand is around that size, is pretty short, and dresses herself amazingly. So comfy and flattering and presentable, I really love her style. I wish she had an instagram for it, or at least has ootd posts on the on she does have! Reply

dangerfield has some amazingly cute shit dude. I got the most adorable plaid dress the other day. And it has fucking pockets. Reply

Is that the same girl from that meme where she twerks like a deranged person in a bee outfit? Reply

