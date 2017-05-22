Nekonell

Plus-size Sailor Moon clothes finally exist

  • The line is designed by PUNYUS.

  • They are only available in Japan. Most sizes are sold out at this point.

  • Prices range from $48-90.

  • The model is Naomi Watanabe.

















