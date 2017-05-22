Plus-size Sailor Moon clothes finally exist
More details (including sizing) @ the Source
Plus-size #SailorMoon clothes finally exist. https://t.co/MqAtMUOskr— Revelist (@heyrevelist) May 20, 2017
- The line is designed by PUNYUS.
- They are only available in Japan. Most sizes are sold out at this point.
- Prices range from $48-90.
- The model is Naomi Watanabe.
Images
Speaking as a fat person....... No!
I'll take my money elsewhere
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:23 pm (UTC)
This! Plus horizontal lines are not our friend.....they're not!
I love the lool with the Chibi top and denim though ngl 🙈