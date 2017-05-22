all mine

Katy Perry Scores $25 MILLION for American Idol




Katy Perry took full advantage of the fact that ABC was desperate to land a huge name for their American Idol reboot, she waited last minute for the network to keep throwing money at her before announcing AI at the upfronts last week. It worked and now she the highest paid judge in AI history. ABC is also keen on getting Ryan Seacrest back and willing to shell out his former salary of $15 million.

source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/866668762321141760


