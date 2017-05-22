Katy Perry Scores $25 MILLION for American Idol

She was rude as fuck when she judged on the X Factor. Reply

I would have guessed 20 million Reply

At least she won't be broke? *shrugs* Reply

Watch them get Demi and some songwriter as judge 2 and 3.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:20 pm (UTC)

Who's mans is this?

Somebody collect your mans

Miley come get Katy



pic.twitter.com/DziCI6WyML — Nosa Isabor (@NosaIsabor) May 21, 2017

Reply

Embarrassing Reply

Thread



lol Reply

Thread



She and Taylor have so much in common, it's astounding. Reply

Thread



They do say that one's greatest enemy is oneself. Reply

What is she doing? The Laryngitis? Reply

every time katy dabs an angel loses its wings Reply

Thread



Wow that's embarrassing. Reply

Thread



lmao the way they aren't interacting with her at all....she looks like an audience member who just jumped on stage and they're waiting for security to deal with ha Reply

Thread



Lmaoooo poor migos Reply

Thread



LOL that performance was so weird Reply

Thread



You know, I never thought of it as exploitive before, but seeing several gifs, its so much secondhand embarrassment.



I love her new music, but I can do without the antics and the miley cyrus angle. Go back to making that shallow bubblegum pop music that I like instead of trying to cater to a new audience.. its just, it feels wrong and exploitive.



It feels like as soon as she went blonde, her brain got fried - she's acting so disturbing. Reply

Thread



It's a shame that Ryan is worth that much. Reply

For real. He's such a bad host. Reply

Thread



OMG I forgot about this moment. D: Reply

Thread



...I literally gasped Reply

Thread



i feel so bad for laughing Reply

Thread



This moment. Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



While she has delivered a bop or two in her day, I would feel personally insulted for this bish to be judging my singing talent. Reply

American Idol reboot? Do people really want more of this show? Reply

yeah... with that salary I dont think Idol is gonna make a lot of profit lol Reply

They're throwing that much money at a show nobody wants back? How can I get in on this Reply

Ellen was the most random judge FOX ever had. Reply

For some reason I remember more from her one time of being a guest judge on SYTYCD I think because after every single dance she kept saying "First of all.....I can do that!" Reply

Thread



I'm going to need her to stop. Just go away. Reply

Nothing can make you cringe more than Katy Perry during Migos part of the performance #AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/QqNdSx9OUS — 2 days 🎈🎉🎊 (@behlul_official) May 21, 2017

Reply

So much awkward white girl dancing... Reply

Thread



She looks like a mini-van driving mom getting "wild" at the club during a stagette. Reply

Thread



Why does she insists on doing this stupid dance in all of her performances? Reply

Thread



she's that awkward drunk aunt that everyone pretends to not know at family gatherings Reply

Thread



Oh my gosh...she looks 47 Reply

Thread



There is something wrong with her... Reply

Thread



omg she dances just like someone i know Reply

Thread



Edited at 2017-05-22 11:19 pm (UTC)

Thread



Hasan <3_<3 Reply

Thread



<3 icon <3 Reply

Thread



she gets paid more than mariah carey.. i have questions.... Reply

is this low key promo for camila Reply

Thread



lmaooo Reply

Thread



