Katy Perry Scores $25 MILLION for American Idol
Katy Perry Scores $25 MILLION for 'American Idol' Deal https://t.co/kAoXO3a2p5— TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2017
Katy Perry took full advantage of the fact that ABC was desperate to land a huge name for their American Idol reboot, she waited last minute for the network to keep throwing money at her before announcing AI at the upfronts last week. It worked and now she the highest paid judge in AI history. ABC is also keen on getting Ryan Seacrest back and willing to shell out his former salary of $15 million.
source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/86666876
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:20 pm (UTC)
I love her new music, but I can do without the antics and the miley cyrus angle. Go back to making that shallow bubblegum pop music that I like instead of trying to cater to a new audience.. its just, it feels wrong and exploitive.
It feels like as soon as she went blonde, her brain got fried - she's acting so disturbing.
http://worldofwonder.net/breaking-scand
Edited at 2017-05-22 07:24 pm (UTC)
It's a shame that Ryan is worth that much.
he's bad but not cardboard like carson daly
Re: he's bad but not cardboard like carson daly
Re: he's bad but not cardboard like carson daly
Re: he's bad but not cardboard like carson daly
Re: he's bad but not cardboard like carson daly
Edited at 2017-05-22 11:19 pm (UTC)