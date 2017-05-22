"The Angry Birds Movie 2" set for September 2019

Sure. I liked it :/ Reply

I didn't like the 1st one at all. Reply

Oh nice, something I can file under things we didn't ask for Reply

i didn't watch the first one...i'm surprised it made so much money damn. Reply

i didn't even realise the first one had already come out Reply

I don't even remember the first movie coming out, but then I probably wasn't the target audience.



I'm surprised it did so well since I feel like the Angry Birds hype kinda died out before the movie came out, but i guess kids don't really care about that as long as the film looks fun Reply

Just checking for the "who asked for this" tag. This and "The Emoji Movie." Reply

I honestly forgot they even made the first one? Reply

It blows my mind the first one actually made money. Reply

the first one wasn't bad but i'm not sure i'd pay to see a second Reply

