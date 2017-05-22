"The Angry Birds Movie 2" set for September 2019
#AngryBirds2 will fly in Sept. 2019 with new creative team https://t.co/xkqnmGPT5V— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 22, 2017
Columbia Pictures has announced the sequel for The Angry Birds Movie, to be released on September 20, 2019 to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the first video game.
Will be directed by Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time) and John Rice (King of the Hill, Rick and Morty).
The first film ended in a $72M profit for the studio.
I didn't like the 1st one at all.
I'm surprised it did so well since I feel like the Angry Birds hype kinda died out before the movie came out, but i guess kids don't really care about that as long as the film looks fun