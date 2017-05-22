"The Angry Birds Movie 2" set for September 2019




Columbia Pictures has announced the sequel for The Angry Birds Movie, to be released on September 20, 2019 to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the first video game.
Will be directed by Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time) and John Rice (King of the Hill, Rick and Morty).
The first film ended in a $72M profit for the studio.

source
Tagged: , , ,