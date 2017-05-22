The Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Reviews Are In!

i've heard javiers bardem is a bright spot in the film so i'm happy about that Reply

That's what I was hoping. I really like the design of his character. Reply

Who's that's guy in the back in this first picture, behind Edward scissorhand looking motherfucker. Reply

brenton thwaites Reply

Orlando and Keira's son Reply

He's like 4 years younger than Keira wtf lmao. Reply

He plays Keira and Orlando's son, but he looks more like Colin Farrell in that highly photoshopped poster. He was the prince in Maleficent. Reply

Beautiful bisexual butterfly Brenton Thwaites. Reply

It's still going to make bank internationally so Disney doesn't care. Reply

yep ﻿ Reply

I barely remember anything from this franchise, but I do remember falling asleep during one of them, at the cinema. Reply

same here. I saw the first one & fell asleep Reply

I hope it fails with flying colors! Reply

Hopefully the audience will agree and the movie will flop (though I doubt it) Reply

when was this hack's last bona fide hit? Reply

the last potc film Reply

speaking of, when was the last time he had a potc in one of his films Reply

I wanted this to be good for Kaya Scodelario's sake but I knew it was gonna suck. Kill this franchise, plz. Reply

Can hollywood stop making Javier Bardem ugly in movies tho .. Reply

mte Reply

Link





seconding this motion Reply

ay mi madre Reply

damn his face and body are beautiful



and i have to say i love boys with earrings idc its hot to me Reply

ay dios mio Reply

O_O

yaaas Reply

IMO he's always been more ugly-hot than anything else but I get what you're saying (and IA) lol Reply

mte! I find him so sexy but hollywood is trying really hard to change that Reply

Hollywood is so goddamn rude tbh Reply

I mean, he hasn't been cute in a while. Reply

omg yes yes yes Reply

This shit should've stopped 3 movies ago. I liked part 1 part 2 and 3 were a chore. Reply

Part 1 is one of my favourite movies of all time, as a stand alone. I have disowned the rest. Reply

Same. The rest were TERRIBLE. 1 is an inexplicably great movie though?? Reply

Part 1 was just so fun and enjoyable. I only liked Part 3 because I found Orlando so fucking hot in it. Can't tell you for the life of me what it was about. Reply

same. CotBP is one of the top 3 action/adventure films of ALL TIME. Reply

IA so much. The first one was good because it was light-hearted fun and didn't take itself so seriously. People will defend 2 & 3 but they tried WAY too hard to be epic and completely missed why the first one worked. Reply

I watched part 4 on a flight. My friend and I both paused the movie halfway in and gave each other a look of "what the fuck are we watching"



We only finished because we didn't have time to start anything else and finish before we landed. It was terrible. Reply

Co-signed. The first movie was fun to watch. My sister didn't even realize how many films there were in the franchise. She's like "When did I miss all these films? And I thought I felt bad for not knowing all the Land Before Time sequels they made." (Which on a different tangent entirely, I had no idea that many Land Before Time sequels were made either. Apparently they're at 14, but I lost track at 9.) Reply

So is this going to be a Suicide Squad thing where it actually sucks but it'll do really well because of the franchise?



This franchise is just played out now I loved the first two movies and I love the ride but disney come up with something new Reply

32% on Rotten Tomatoes.



HA HA



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

