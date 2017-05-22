The Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Reviews Are In!
It's time for the Pirates franchise to sail off into retirement. Here's our review for Dead Men Tell No Tales: https://t.co/Gpu6aImw3f pic.twitter.com/6sIQEGQ0Jb— IGN (@IGN) May 22, 2017
- The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales review embargo has lifted.
- You can check out Rotten Tomatoes. Score as of posting: 32%.
Critics shred new 'Pirates' movie and Johnny Depp's tireless schtickhttps://t.co/mVkCJBqaSh— Mashable (@mashable) May 22, 2017
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' is a depressing reminder of Johnny Depp's declinehttps://t.co/sZpEH7Gz8G— Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) May 22, 2017
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge proves it’s time for this franchise to sink https://t.co/BYBcKdBvwx— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) May 22, 2017
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': Film Review https://t.co/wy1LZPzAp7 pic.twitter.com/V5wpNd24Qa— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales review – Cap'n Jack's panto's back https://t.co/LSbwKgSDR6— The Guardian (@guardian) May 22, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge review: CGI extravaganza lacking spark https://t.co/U3szzzjUP3 pic.twitter.com/ppStndTJ3y— Indy Film (@TheIndyFilm) May 22, 2017
This shit should've stopped 3 movies ago. I liked part 1 part 2 and 3 were a chore.
We only finished because we didn't have time to start anything else and finish before we landed. It was terrible.
This franchise is just played out now I loved the first two movies and I love the ride but disney come up with something new
Who was even clamoring for another POTC in the first place? If they REALLY had to bring it back, IMO they should have waited another decade and done a full reboot.