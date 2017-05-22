Kaya Scodelario has opened up on gender discrimination in Hollywood


She is in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

"It's like there's this expiry date for us and it's such bullshit, because my mind isn't going to change. If anything, I will grow and I will learn and I will be better."

"I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50s and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton Thwaites is only a year older than me."

"But, yeah, nine out of 10 times, if I read a script, it will be me being with a guy that is twice my age, which is really fucking weird."

"Doing a movie like this means I can finance my own independent movies and, eventually, that's what I want to do, I want to produce and I want to work with female crews."

