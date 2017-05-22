Kaya Scodelario has opened up on gender discrimination in Hollywood
Kaya Scodelario: "Nine times out of 10, my character is with a guy twice my age" https://t.co/LSiBVNj1xj pic.twitter.com/yauwehUQTL— Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) May 22, 2017
She is in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.
"It's like there's this expiry date for us and it's such bullshit, because my mind isn't going to change. If anything, I will grow and I will learn and I will be better."
"I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50s and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton Thwaites is only a year older than me."
"But, yeah, nine out of 10 times, if I read a script, it will be me being with a guy that is twice my age, which is really fucking weird."
"Doing a movie like this means I can finance my own independent movies and, eventually, that's what I want to do, I want to produce and I want to work with female crews."
source
her romantic preferences have nothing to do with sexism in hollywood sis.
The fact that this probably the one good thing out of Pirates 5 is saddening. They let an abuser come back but hey, at least he's not dating the 28 year old!
I'm glad more ladies are speaking out on this.
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:13 pm (UTC)
Which is older than Keira was back in the day
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:11 pm (UTC)
(enough with a lot of white straight male stories actually, I think we told all of those. lets try something new)
I always see this or a sloppy guy w a hot wife/gf ... ugh this trope.
i'd love to see her do independent movies with a female crew though.
That being said i still did not finish her Skins: Fire thing. I watched the first one and it was so bad I had to stop.
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:45 pm (UTC)
This is nice shade towards a certain violent someone.
And she's completely right. It's honestly such bullshit that a female actresses value decreases with age, whereas it's the opposite with men. You have so many movies where dudes are with women almost (and sometimes actually are!) young enough to be their daughter, and it's a serious problem in Hollywood.
Anyway, I feel like if we had more movies where women were the lead and had their own agency, this would happen less. But so often, it's a male-lead film where he wants a starlet to be his dutiful wife, love interest, whatever and do nothing else.
Edited at 2017-05-22 07:01 pm (UTC)
Good for her!
Seeing JLaw (who's my age) playing the wife of old ass motherfuckers is so tired.