Kaya Scodelario has opened up on gender discrimination in Hollywood

it really is creepy the way men get older but their on screen gfs / wives / mid life crises stays the same age. Reply

Thread

Link

Funny how she says this with her grandpa-looking husband, but he's only 9 years older than her....allegedly. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo, this was my first thought. I mean, it's still a valid point about Hollywood's shitty representation of women, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is that relevant at all?



her romantic preferences have nothing to do with sexism in hollywood sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For the first time I agree w u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been getting a lot of these "for the first time i agree with you" comments lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw it must make all that trolling for attention worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl I'm just making a joke really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry I'm very sensitive to this stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50s and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton Thwaites is only a year older than me."





The fact that this probably the one good thing out of Pirates 5 is saddening. They let an abuser come back but hey, at least he's not dating the 28 year old!



I'm glad more ladies are speaking out on this.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I bet you Jack Sparrow hits on her though. 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the trailer he watches her strip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's 25



Which is older than Keira was back in the day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shout out to women who work in film crews and on post-production and all those behind-the-scenes niches that are still so male-dominated. I get so bummed reading credits on movies and realizing they're like 75% male in addition to the movies themselves having so few and such underdeveloped women characters.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so tired of it. every 40/50/60 year old male with love interest that is 10/20/30 years younger. everytime!!! enough.



(enough with a lot of white straight male stories actually, I think we told all of those. lets try something new) Reply

Thread

Link

She's right.

I always see this or a sloppy guy w a hot wife/gf ... ugh this trope. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so sad that it became a norm to the point where actresses are relieved not to be paired with someone twice their age. She went in tho, good for her Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad that she's speaking out about it, even though i have no interest in the new POTC film.



i'd love to see her do independent movies with a female crew though. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always liked her and I'm glad that her reason for doing a movie like this is that she can actually have a choice. I know it's Hollywood and even in the indie market, that's not saying much but I'm glad she's speaking out about it, especially the part about her love interest in the film. Reply

Thread

Link

u better speak sis Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't ever care for Effie on Skins but good on her for speaking out on this. Reply

Thread

Link

Effy was a mess but she had some cute outfits lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's got one of those faces that can handle makeup so well. I would always be impressed on Skins how she looked great fresh-faced and still looked great after they piled 10 pounds of black eyeshadow on her. She is so ridiculously beautiful on Skins, it honestly allowed me to ignore a lot of the dumb parts of her storylines lol.



That being said i still did not finish her Skins: Fire thing. I watched the first one and it was so bad I had to stop. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like nothings gonna change. men will continue to get paired with women much younger than them, 21 year olds like jlaw will continue to be cast in completely inappropriate roles, mainstream and social media will continue to fetishize barely legal chicks like kylie and britney, girls will continue to swoon over craggy 50+ 'daddies' while shaming women like demi moore for daring to be visible, the fashion industry will continue to hire prepubescent girls and discard them when they grow hips or turn 26, the window of opportunity to 'make it' as an actress or pop star will continue to narrow as there is more and more competition and 30+ actresses who aren't julianne moore or meryl streep will be regulated to mom or girlfriend parts or prestige tv if they're lucky



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well yeah, I mean basically they are selling fertility. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50s and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton Thwaites is only a year older than me."



This is nice shade towards a certain violent someone.



And she's completely right. It's honestly such bullshit that a female actresses value decreases with age, whereas it's the opposite with men. You have so many movies where dudes are with women almost (and sometimes actually are!) young enough to be their daughter, and it's a serious problem in Hollywood. Reply

Thread

Link

You'd think it would get better but I feel like it's getting worse. All the huge A-list movie star guys are getting older and they aren't really being replaced but every year there are new actresses in their early 20s who are getting roles with those same aging actors. Reply

Thread

Link

Brenton Thwaites is 27? Wow, I thought he was like 20, max.



Anyway, I feel like if we had more movies where women were the lead and had their own agency, this would happen less. But so often, it's a male-lead film where he wants a starlet to be his dutiful wife, love interest, whatever and do nothing else. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not just Hollywood, I've noticed. I used to watch Mexican telenovelas to practice Spanish but stopped because aside from the rampant sexism and stereotypes, they ALWAYS cast these young 20-something actresses to play teens or young women and the guys were always above 35! Rarely, did they cast a couple where the leads were actually the ages of their characters. It's disgusting and weird. I stopped watching because this is just gross, especially since most young actresses don't have many options for roles and can't necessarily say no to a part.



Edited at 2017-05-22 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The blatant racism in telenovelas is even worse imo. 90% of the casts are white and that's fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Doing a movie like this means I can finance my own independent movies and, eventually, that's what I want to do, I want to produce and I want to work with female crews."



Good for her! Reply

Thread

Link

Yas girl tell em



Seeing JLaw (who's my age) playing the wife of old ass motherfuckers is so tired. Reply

Thread

Link

Just like rl amirite Reply

Thread

Link

glad she spoke up. the sexism is just getting more absurd all the time Reply

Thread

Link