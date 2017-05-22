Celine sings "My Heart Will Go On" at the #BBMAS
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of when Titanic the movie was released, it was honored tonight at the #BBMAS. Trivia time, the song was recorded on May 22, 1997. Celine Dion performs live from Las Vegas.
After her performance, Celine was seen singing and dancing along to Cher's performance who received the BBMAS Icon award. Drake also sang praises to Celine backstage.
Celine Dion was all of us during Cher's performance✨ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0YxevFfJe5— billboard (@billboard) May 22, 2017
INCREDIBLE MOMENT just now backstage at @BBMAs @celinedion stops to watch @cher perform and the press room joins in! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8M93HGh4fb— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017
This was incredible backstage. An icon watching an icon. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Z5YR6Xznb3— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) May 22, 2017
Drake x Celine Dion 💕 pic.twitter.com/VttP8pMWq5— DS (@DrizzySource) May 22, 2017
POST IS DEDICATED TO MY CELINE DION STANS affliction and openthelevision!!! I'M SADDENED AT THE LACK OF A CELINE DION TAG.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
I mean I love him but that was NOT a good choice for a closer.
anyone remember her iconic larry king interview where she lost it?! lol
Whenever you meet CeLegend you should be crying in front of one of the remaining DIVAS / LEGENDS.
VANESSA HUDGENS COVERING AND MEETING CELEGEND.
was that video pitched tho coz it sounds weird
WATCH!!!
I do wonder how bad singers like Xtina and Adele will sound when they're Celine's age tho, since they have the worst vocal techniques.
I'm trash and I like lazy catchy bops like Selena Gomez and shit but I recognize a queen when I see her. Celine can do no wrong! There was a reason my uncle named my cousin after such a legend!!
She used to not talk on the day before her shows all throughout the nineties.
in honor of Victoria Day, Canadian queen, Quebecois empress, etc