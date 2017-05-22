Celine sings "My Heart Will Go On" at the #BBMAS

She should've been the one to close the night cos she honestly slayed everything (other than Cher). ICONIC.

I wish they closed out with Cher getting her BBMAS Icon Award. If it ended on if I could turn back time, shit that would've been lit or this. Reply

it should've been celine's perf then celine introducing cher or some shit like that Reply

Instead we got Bruno lulling us to sleep.



I mean I love him but that was NOT a good choice for a closer. Reply

It was so underwhelming after their performances. They really gave the performances of the night. Bruno was okay but I thought he was going to be there and he wasn't :( Reply

she's perfect Reply

I love this picture, sooo gorgeous Reply

a canadian queen. a legend. a classic



anyone remember her iconic larry king interview where she lost it?! lol Reply

This has been a reminder that @celinedion is a true queen. That performance was absolutely breathtaking. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/X9PnFnnei9 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 22, 2017

THANK YOU CELEGEND! Reply

OMG THAT DRESS IS EVERYTHING! Slay a bit Celine. Reply

I was so happy for lea when I saw this! She's such a huuuuge Céline and Barbra stan so I'm glad she got to meet her again. They met a few years ago in Vegas when lea was with Cory at a meet and greet for Celine's show and at the Grammys this year for 2 seconds. But this seems more meaningful etc Reply

i love her, but that dress is something else. Reply

but the dress is so her though... Reply

The dress is literally a white orchid,p though, it's gorgeous. Reply

She dressed as the iceberg. Reply

this drunk screamin' Reply

Also very happy for Vanessa, she's also a huge stan (WHO ISNT THOUGH) and she used to talk about Céline in her HSM days Reply

yassss



was that video pitched tho coz it sounds weird Reply

the audio does sound different from what i heard during telecast and is different from twitter embeds i've watched (but the twitter embeds are all short -_-). Reply

I want to tweet abc/billboard/whoever "Get. Your. Shit. Together." at this fuckery they're sharing. Reply

Those sequins look like pixels or tiny pics. Reply

She looks amazing Reply

BECAUSE CHER AND CELINE MET BACKSTAGE!!! Reply

Oh what wouldn't i do to be there to witness this moment Reply

wait im back to comment again on this queen: how is she still vocally so clear at 20+ years in the game when these younger bitches been in the game all of .5 seconds and already screechy, flat, and just generally wasting their tools/talents? sad! Reply

she takes care of her voice and has had proper voice lessons. Reply

yep she has been trained since a very young child on how to use her voice and it shows Reply

she legit takes care of her investment. Reply

bc most pop girls are manufactured to be stars not singers. celine has always been a singer first Reply

because she actually cares about maintaining her voice, the rest of them don't give a shit. Reply

She still has a vocal coach. Proper technique can go a long way in helping to preserve a voice - plus she takes care of it. A lot of other singers have bad technique, which can ravage the vocal chords over time. Reply

unlike most singers, she trains her vocals and remains a professional vocalist before all else so she keeps up with it like a person would go to the gym to stay fit



She maintains her instrument i.e ha voice properly.



I do wonder how bad singers like Xtina and Adele will sound when they're Celine's age tho, since they have the worst vocal techniques. Reply

She's not an alcoholic like Mariah Reply

Because she's an actual singer and gives a fuck about her voice!!!



I'm trash and I like lazy catchy bops like Selena Gomez and shit but I recognize a queen when I see her. Celine can do no wrong! There was a reason my uncle named my cousin after such a legend!! Reply

Like others have said, she still has a vocal coach, and takes care of it. She watches what she eats, doesnt drink etc.

She used to not talk on the day before her shows all throughout the nineties. Reply

She has a good vocal coach. Takes care of her voice. Rests properly. And purposefully lip sync. Reply

Those bitches take drugs, smoke and drink booze. No wonder they are all screechy after a few songs Reply

this was sure pure after the bullshit of the night Reply

She did a backstage interview after performing.



Why did they autotune her?! Also her accent was so thick tonight. Reply

her accent was so thick tonight.



in honor of Victoria Day, Canadian queen, Quebecois empress, etc Reply

