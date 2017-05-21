Kpop Post: BTS & SOHEE
BTS wins Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards:
BTS posing with a
fan..Leah Michelle Camila Cabello
SOHEE-Spotlight
Source,S2,S3
BTS posing with a
#camilacabello meets #BTS, the Winners of the #BBMA for Top Social Artist!@Camila_Cabello @BTS_twt #BBMAs🏆❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gW6Ktxa40Z— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) May 22, 2017
hear how enthusiastic they sound when she graciously offers a pic with her
Holy shit, Korea
+1 for dancing!
edit: i guess worth it
although i'm gonna stay away from the fandom bc they're batshit. i'll enjoy them from the side.
Sohee is great but her company might sink her :(
Meanwhile, congrats are in order as Twice's Knock Knock just hit 100 million views this weekend and TT is closing in on 200 million! But first to focus on Signal as it has 25 million views and needs to reach 100 million first.
They're the only kpop group that makes me look forward to their Japanese debut (June 28th~)
Even if I want all the overly exuberant posts on my dash to stop. I'm a bitter old lady now lol. There was once a time I'd be all over those heartfelt and sappy posts but now they just make me cringe.