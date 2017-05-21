Kpop Post: BTS & SOHEE

must be a dream come true for them to meet the new pop icon, karla Reply

Camila Cabello interacting with BTS #BTSBBMAs pic.twitter.com/xP2OxDS4cd — cam.캠 ~CONGRATS BTS! (@SNSDPARTY) 2017年5月22日





hear how enthusiastic they sound when she graciously offers a pic with her

She's hustling since she knows they have a pretty dedicated fanbase. Reply

she's so friendly and genuine <3 <3 Reply

ARMYs in tumblr seem to really like her lol. Reply

congrats. I'll keep it at that.Despite how I feel about their fandom, It means a lot to the boys and that is all that matters.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:00 am (UTC)

So that's what their skintones actually look like. ISTG almost all the fansites in Korea edit their photos to make their kpop idols out to be pallid red lipped vampires. Reply

This, i legit thot they got a tan Reply

Wait they DON'T have a tan?



Holy shit, Korea Reply

I thought they did cuz they were in Hawaii recently, no? Reply

congrats bts!!!!! Reply

Karla looks like she has no idea who they are Reply

lol she doesn't Reply

there's a video of her greeting them all with a kiss on the cheek and she's like "there's so many of you!" lol Reply

Jimin (far right) looks terrified of her lmao Reply

she just heard that cheer and knows she needs to get a snap LOL Reply

It probably goes both ways. Reply

im just happy for them cause they at least do steady choreo and sing live at the same time which is millions above all american artists nowadays.

+1 for dancing! Reply

Did it with blood, sweat, and tears! :'') Congrats, BTS! Reply

it would have been nice for them to have performed at the BBMAs, but o well :\ Reply

I wonder if they actually knew who she was Reply

rapmon used to stan for that fifth harmony song... can't remember which one Reply

work from home? that's like their one song



edit: i guess worth it



edit: i guess worth it

Edited at 2017-05-22 04:27 am (UTC)

not surprised. that song's pretty old and i still hear it sometimes in public in korea. Reply

one of my best friends recently got me into BTS, and i have to admit i thought it was stupid to listen to music in another language you don't understand but they have good bops, i can't even lie.



although i'm gonna stay away from the fandom bc they're batshit. i'll enjoy them from the side. Reply

the fans that seriously thought they were gonna perform tonight were killing like they hyped the hell out of them just showing up you really think they wouldn't say anything about a performance Reply

it made no sense at all lol, i feel sorry for the fans who didn't know anything and just believed the rumors Reply

And then they were convinced that they were the surprise performance. Now why would a group 95% of the people watching have no clue who they are be the special performance? Then I saw a tweet from someone saying they saw their team working on the stage, like use a little bit of sense y'all billboard would be operoall of that Reply

Lmao so they weren't actually performing? I figured as much but I saw so many posts that I thought it was true. Reply

Parent

Smh I didn't know there were rumors for them to perform on stage. It doesn't make sense bc didn't they just arrived to America today? Don't they need to rehearse? Lol Reply

Parent

lol those fans were killing me. even after it was deadass confirmed bts wasn't performing they were still convinced they were pulling some surprise performance. they have no common sense at a l l Reply

Parent

even halsey was shook of bangtan's mvs



YAS SLAY #BTSBBMA #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0uQ22kLW5R — BANGTAN SLAYEONDAN (@nicoleezzy) May 22, 2017

I see Halsey kissing ass to kpop fans Reply

with @halsey .. 누가 저 합성 좀 해주세요 - RM pic.twitter.com/T3ABQ07NxO — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2017年5月22日

when i was on twitter looking for those karla pics, i saw that they posted a pic with her on their official twitter and not their pic with karla. rude imo. Reply

wait theres 7 of them, where is rapmon? Reply

Parent

Kookie is so damn cute. Reply

I've been following BTS since the beginning so I can only feel supreme pride for all of them, even Rap Mon temporarily LOL



Sohee is great but her company might sink her :(



Meanwhile, congrats are in order as Twice's Knock Knock just hit 100 million views this weekend and TT is closing in on 200 million! But first to focus on Signal as it has 25 million views and needs to reach 100 million first. Reply

Can't believe ppl say Signal is their worst title track... smh Reply

I genuinely loved it on first listen, much like Cheer-up. It's Like Ooh Ahh and Knock knock that took time for me and TT that I loved after 2 or 3 listens. Reply

Parent

IKR. I really didn't like Knock Knock, but Signal is so cute and fun. The rap doesn't even bother me Reply

Parent

cheer up is their worst title track by far, knock knock & signal coming in at a close second Reply

Parent

yay congrats Twice 🎉



They're the only kpop group that makes me look forward to their Japanese debut (June 28th~) Reply

I swear I can never tell the difference between Camila and Lea Michele lmfao. Reply

