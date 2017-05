Thank god she wore a hat Reply

Thread

Link

i'm here for people dragging her for exploiting black culture for her own profit Reply

Thread

Link

It was so blatantly obvious what she was doing. Look at her entire career. She does these dumbass little phases and nayone who wasnt surprised at her exploitation of black culture wasnt paying attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god, her vocals towards the end, so bad. Reply

Thread

Link





Ugh, this trash. Reply

Thread

Link

pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love you for this ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO love this episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this needs to posted in every post of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I've been tempted forever. Tonight just threw me over the edge. I'm just sorry i have to bring King Gene into this mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





performing at the Billboard Music Award this year.



next era:

lmaooo. yes.performing at the Billboard Music Award this year.next era: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg spot on lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her singing seems even worse than before. Reply

Thread

Link

Heavy smoker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No amount of digivolutions will change the fact that you cannot sing, Miley Reply

Thread

Link

way better than the audio single. the audio is too poppy. but lmao at the tats and roots being covered in an all white outfit and chic cowboy hat i see you Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she sounded fine until she started to scream/belt near the end. That part was grating. Reply

Thread

Link



She's just cosplaying Lady Joanne at this point, isn't she? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this gif...jesus... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's really feeling ha roots, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



ha impact is everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh i would respect and be down for gaga more if she just admitted she was doing drag of different genres. like "as an artist i'm inspired by different styles and like exploring all of them!" instead of pretending like every new incarnation is her one authentic and true self~~~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gaga pretending to play the guitar is so fucking embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like i'm watching a Sim play the guitar lmaoooo this is so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhhh Reply

Thread

Link

keep crying you woody allen supporter Reply

Thread

Link

my mom is here for it! she also thinks miley cyrus is a talented singer :) Reply

Thread

Link

aww



well bless her heart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was at trivia night with a girl who had totally bought into the reinvention nonsense. i was like... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My parents and current pop culture is one of my favorite combinations, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I browse instagram daily and it's unbelievable how much people are buying into this, specially teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not about to drag your mama. i'm just hoping you introduce her to some better tunes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She started out good but was bleating at the end.



Awful.



Reply

Thread

Link

Bleating is the perfect word to describe her singing style. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she fucked up her voice between albums or something? Like she used to have a smoother tone or something? Reply

Thread

Link

she's always sounded this bad imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol seriously. miley has never had a strong voice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link