Elementary 5x24 "Hurt Me, Hurt You" Season Finale

so does he have cancer

i'm confused Reply

Some kind of brain tumor is a possibility. That's what happened to Eli Stone isn't it?



Sick Boy --> Sherlock --> Eli Stone lol Reply

It could be some sort of neurodegenerative disorder. Reply

This episode was intense. Not knowing what the fuck is going on with Sherlock is killing me.

Sounds like they gave them a 13 episode pick up just to wrap up the series. Reply

If that was the final scene of the series I'd be freaking out right now.



CBS has never mentioned final season in their announcements yet we can only wait and see. It's annoying. Reply

These last two episodes were intense. I'm pissed that they were only renewed for 13 episodes... Reply

I do wish they'd started dropping hints about Sherlock's storyline earlier this season, it would have been a great reveal if they'd snuck in tiny clues over a large number of episodes. Reply

Hmmm I wonder if Sherlock had this problem before or after his last brawl with Shinwell... or before or after his haircut lol. Reply

Actually I can't remember the last time we had a fun episode. Kitty and Archie maybe?



I'm not hoping for one of their new fall shows to flop like Doubt so we can get an earlier premiere or more episodes. Reply

I'm glad it's only for 13 - the last few seasons has so many filler episodes, and this Shinwell storyline has been really boring IMO. :/ Reply

I had the opposite reaction, ha--I think the Shinwell/SBK storyline has been the most interesting plot they've done in a long while. Reply

Ugh I'm still watching Elementary rn and I'm so tense.



Wtf is going on with Sherlock omg.



Edited at 2017-05-22 03:32 am (UTC)

Ughhhhh. I don't want to wait for a new season and only get 13 eps :(

For me the silver lining is no more football delays next season (good luck with that, Madam Secretary!) but yeah it's still annoying. Reply

True :( Reply

I guess we're gonna have to wait to see if its cancer or if he is going mad.



There was a lot to take in these last episodes. Joan really is racing to the bottom, but I like that they're showing more dimensions to her. They really need to bring back Alfredo, Ms. Hudson, and Moriarty.



I had to keep flipping between Elementary and Into the Badlands. And I missed American Gods completely. Ugh, I have a lot to catch up on tomorrow. Reply

I think the trauma from his fight with Shinwell might have something to do with his problem. I can't wait to find out...next year, thanks CBS.



I haven't even started American Gods or the new season of Into the Badlands so I probably should catch up soon. Nothing else to watch this summer other than Veep and tennis.



Edited at 2017-05-22 04:57 am (UTC)

I'm halfway through this episode.



I WANT JOAN'S FUCKING OUTFITS. Reply

I really like her very last dress of the season. It reminds me of that fab dress ^^^ Lucy wore to Comic Con. Reply

WHAT IS THIS FINALE! Reply

SHERLOCK WHY DIDNT YOU TELL JOAN?!



WHY?! T_T



CRYING AT THE ENDING! Reply

I think Elementary would work better with 13 episode seasons tbh. There are always so many filler episodes and I end up putting off watching the show until the summer when I can just binge watch. Reply

The thing is 13 episodes may not be successful or profitable enough for CBS. They tend to only renew non-summer shows that can produce 20+ episodes season after season. Reply

