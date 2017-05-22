Elementary 5x24 "Hurt Me, Hurt You" Season Finale
A gang war erupts in NYC on the #Elementary season finale. Stream it LIVE with #CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/tixDX14A79 pic.twitter.com/XynQJ9PLch— Elementary (@Elementary_CBS) 22 May 2017
Holmes and Watson pursue an elusive criminal as a gang war erupts in New York City. While the NYPD works to contain the violence, the two investigate the murder that appears to have ignited the city-wide conflict.
Good news! #Elementary has officially been renewed! 🎉 Sherlock and Joan will be back for season 6! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uBloj4URxy— Elementary (@Elementary_CBS) 18 May 2017
...for a 13-episode season 6 that won't premiere until midseason, so see you next year probably!
Madam Secretary 3x23 "Article 5" Season Finale Sneak Peek
Is Bess having some trust issues? Sneak peek at tonight's season finale of #MadamSecretary. pic.twitter.com/2ZgVI6Jihi— Madam Secretary (@MadamSecretary) 21 May 2017
i'm confused
Sick Boy --> Sherlock --> Eli Stone lol
Sounds like they gave them a 13 episode pick up just to wrap up the series.
CBS has never mentioned final season in their announcements yet we can only wait and see. It's annoying.
I'm not hoping for one of their new fall shows to flop like Doubt so we can get an earlier premiere or more episodes.
Wtf is going on with Sherlock omg.
There was a lot to take in these last episodes. Joan really is racing to the bottom, but I like that they're showing more dimensions to her. They really need to bring back Alfredo, Ms. Hudson, and Moriarty.
I had to keep flipping between Elementary and Into the Badlands. And I missed American Gods completely. Ugh, I have a lot to catch up on tomorrow.
I haven't even started American Gods or the new season of Into the Badlands so I probably should catch up soon. Nothing else to watch this summer other than Veep and tennis.
I WANT JOAN'S FUCKING OUTFITS.
WHY?! T_T
CRYING AT THE ENDING!