lucy-jlm-100

Elementary 5x24 "Hurt Me, Hurt You" Season Finale


Holmes and Watson pursue an elusive criminal as a gang war erupts in New York City. While the NYPD works to contain the violence, the two investigate the murder that appears to have ignited the city-wide conflict.

ICYMI:

...for a 13-episode season 6 that won't premiere until midseason, so see you next year probably!


Madam Secretary 3x23 "Article 5" Season Finale Sneak Peek



Source 1 + 2 + 3
