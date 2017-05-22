She still trying with that awful intro? Reply

that intro was not needed Reply

i was so confused the first time i watched the vid like i didn't realise the intro was a completely different song all together lmao Reply

i fully admit my taste is trash but lowkey i don't hate this song and it's going to be a hit



Edited at 2017-05-22 03:06 am (UTC)

it's flopping Reply

It's not tho.. Reply

i think its really catchy too, im a flop Reply

The last time I cried in a club was when my ex broke up with me at Jason's Deli. Reply

No no, that's the last time you cried while eating a club. Reply

dead Reply

omfg Reply

*cue laugh track* Reply

lmao Reply

I hope you were able to return there and make new memories of eating sandwiches. Reply

You deserve to be loved. Reply

Hope you made him get u the salad bar first bb Reply

The song is catchy but she's SO awkward. At least when she was in Fifth Harmony, you could look somewhere else when things got weird. Reply

mte she's trying the in sync sexy dance thing but her moves are just tooo awkard Reply

blacktinbox when you gon stop letting this corny nigga make posts? Until he stops acting like a knucklehead? Reply

LMAO @ this call out. Reply

LOL Reply

omg what is this giffff Reply

Omg didn't that just happen in Vancouver? All my coworkers were talking about it. Reply

lmao this was ALL over the news this morning Reply

i would DIE from shock. Reply

i cackle every time the news plays this clip over and over again (i'm from vancouver so this is a pretty ~big deal~ rn lmao) Reply

I don't appreciate this call out and slander of my username smh I'm strong tho Reply

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

lmao, call ha out Reply

LMAO Reply

OMG Reply

she was literally the best performer outside of celine and cher... like thats just the t Reply

That's like saying green shit > brown shit. Reply

Is this Lorde shade? Reply

best performer? Reply

being better than the chainsmokers and halsey doesn't mean much Reply

Nope. Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and Bruno Mars were all better than Camila. Reply

yikes Reply

Beyonce hater think she know what a good performer is? lol Reply

LMAO Reply

aint no crying in the club please Reply

#AvailableOniTunes now that's a Summer single i can get behind. Reply

I'm sad BTS had to witness this. They're never coming back to America. Reply

LOL Reply

I think they're used to talentless people attempting to perform. Reply

LMAO. I'm remembering the numerous awful performances I had to sit through when watching Korean music awards or music shows back when I was into kpop. I don't think much has changed Reply

her voice is so grating Reply

#camilacabello meets #BTS, the Winners of the #BBMA for Top Social Artist!@Camila_Cabello @BTS_twt #BBMAs🏆❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gW6Ktxa40Z — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) 2017年5月22日





i hope karla makes her way into the kpop scene i hope karla makes her way into the kpop scene Reply

OMG at this versus my comment above. Jesus Reply

ppl think these dudes are attractive....?? Reply

mte they look like 14 Reply

None of them are cute Reply

talent is attractive so yes Reply

I don't hate them but out of kpop groups they're not the most attractive except for maybe Jin? Reply

Guy second from the left would be cute if he had a better haircut. Reply

too many racist in one pic Reply

Why do kpop stylists insist on those awful mushroom haircuts. I'm getting horrible flashbacks to my young childhood years when my mom insisted on cutting my hair to look like a bowl Reply

well at least she gave them their space in this photo op unlike in the past... Reply

im gonna pretend they did this tonight instead of the disasters that happened

Reply

this is more melanin ive ever seen in one kpop pic tbh Reply

She looks a lot like Lea Michele in the above pic. They can compete for most annoying celebs ever! Reply

ONTD, why does god allow suffering? Reply

Keep it. Reply

she did THAT. the other pop girls can go home she did THAT. the other pop girls can go home Reply

What is this gif trying to show? Reply

shakira wishes lbr Reply

This comment caught me off guard lolirl Reply

you know what? yeah. i'm gonna hop on this train.



the new queen of POP!!! Reply

Looks like she gyrates and then grabs her titty Reply

so much struggle...katy's impact! Reply

it's glaringly obvious record labels push these boys and girls out the door without really training them how to dance, sing, and perform on stage -- i can barely remember the last time a mainsteam pop artist could put on a three-minute stunner Reply

They can barely walk and sing at the same time. They just wheeze while desperately trying to catch their breath as they "sing" over a backing track. It's unreal. Like do you not put in any practice/ training at all? It's literally your only job... Reply

Pop music is fucking dead and has been dead for a long ass time. You know it's true.

like Billy Corgan said "I can't even hate pop music as fun because it's so nothingness." Reply

like Billy Corgan said "I can't even hate pop music as fun because it's so nothingness."



what does this mean???? lol. and is that the gay porn star? Reply

Camilla had 5 yrs of practice in 5H... This is the best she'd gonna get lol. Reply

all that matters is that ur skinny and u have highlighter on okay! fuck talent and endurance! Reply

beyonce and bruno are the only great performers these days tbh



Little Mix is pretty great too imo Reply

Some of the early Bieber performances were pretty good. (If I remember correctly.) Reply

i know right? like, have intense training sessions for 8 months to a year, and give us the next pop princess PLEASE



eat, breathe, and sleep PERFORMANCE!!!



like, these upcoming performers don't even need to have years of dance training to debut.

PLEASE just take a year to get lessons and shit DAMN Reply

Christina at 19







Britney at 18







I just can't with these new pop girls. Reply

