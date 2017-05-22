May 22nd, 2017, 09:56 am costantinini Camila Cabello's Breathtaking Live Solo Debut at BBMA 2017 sourceare you proud of your girl ontd?? Tagged: award show - other, fifth harmony, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 299299 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-05-22 03:06 am (UTC)
you call that a performance Camila?
Re: you call that a performance Camila?
Re: you call that a performance Camila?
#AvailableOniTunes
i hope karla makes her way into the kpop scene
she did THAT. the other pop girls can go home
the new queen of POP!!!
like Billy Corgan said "I can't even hate pop music as fun because it's so nothingness."
what does this mean???? lol. and is that the gay porn star?
Little Mix is pretty great too imo
eat, breathe, and sleep PERFORMANCE!!!
like, these upcoming performers don't even need to have years of dance training to debut.
PLEASE just take a year to get lessons and shit DAMN
Britney at 18
I just can't with these new pop girls.