I didnt really love this episode, if I'm being honest. it wasnt as funny as the others. Reply

Same. It was really fucking dark and unpleasant. The only bits I liked was Mike's storyline and Richard's random comments. I hope next week's is better :/





Also still missing Sue! Hope the actress's health improves soon :( Reply

Jesus, this season has been just... yikes. Reply

Its so disappointing, Armando leaving this show was the worst thing ever. Its not the show it use to be :( Reply

Yeah, it's really disappointing. Reply

he's a bomber AND a photobomber



lmaooo Reply

Ok I'm gonna say it...I think Veep will end with Jonah being elected President.



I'm marathoning the series again and out of nowhere this theory started to develop and now I wholeheartedly believe it lmaooo!



Im currently on the end of season 5 so I can't wait to get to tonight's episode in a couple hours. Reply

lol i'd actually love that! Reply

the exact same thing happened to me on my last rewatch. it would be the perfect/most fitting end to the show. Reply

This show just isn't what it use to be, and that makes me really sad. Armando left and the quality of Veep left with him :(. I still laugh occasionally while watching it, but the quality has decreased sooo much. Reply

i've given up. i tried to watch the last episode but turned it off halfway through. this season has been so unfunny. Reply

I don't think I've laughed once this season. I'm not quitting the show, but I guess I don't "get" the angle the new writers are going with. Reply

Right? Selina is just totally cruel, unfunny and totally offensive now. The vibe and the relationships between the characters are totally off. I've watched the first 4 seasons nearly a dozen times and just wanna forget this season and most of last season happened. You can totally tell this isn't a Armando show anymore :|

Reply

What a terrible ep. I think the only time I chuckled was when Richard noted the goat had an ear infection.



Also I think the new show runners don't understand that they need to give Selina a win once in awhile. The past two seasons have been her getting more racist and also just getting kicked around over and over and over. It's so depressing and predictable. Reply

exactly Reply

Fuck, RIGHT?!!!!!! SHE'S GOP/MAGA LEVEL RACIST NOW!!!!!!! Tonight's episode was so goddamn offensive and unfunny. Jesus, season 1-4 Selina would NOT have said the fucked up shit she said in this episode. It honestly doesn't feel like the same character anymore.





Also early seasons Selina would've been concerned when Gary had a heart attack! She's horrible to him but she would've cared. She also wouldn't have said 'one of those people' about Muslims or 'I basically see you as white' or any of that shit about Female Genital Mutilation. She delt with a lot of horrible people but now she's definitely one of them. Reply

Well...I have to say that was my least favorite episode of Veep. I've never once felt like a Veep episode ever dragged. In fact, I always feel like they go by way too quickly...but I just kept watching the clock during this one. I barely laughed at all :/ It's really bumming me out that I'm not enjoying this season as much Reply

I want Dan back with the group 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

I was waiting for this episode to end. I just don't get the point of this season at all. To watch Selina fail over and over? Reply

I think the writers just come up with racist jokes and then build mediocre episodes around them. Reply

It really did feel like that. Tonight's episode confirmed my suspicions that it isn't the same show from season 1-4 anymore.



Maybe they're going for the Tr*mp MAGA audience with these horribly unfunny and extremely offensive jokes.



Armando needs to come back and fire who's ever running it now. Reply

The episode needed more Jonah and Dan. I kind of wish that they had ended Veep with the last season and done spin-offs for Jonah and Dan + Amy. Reply

i'm only a few mins in to this episode and jfc Reply

i'm so disappointed. this show is so relentlessly offensive now Reply

