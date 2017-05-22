Veep 6x07 "Blurb" Promo
Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) tries to finish her book. Selina and her staff prepare for her portrait-unveiling ceremony, while Jonah (Timothy Simons) tries to weasel his way onto the guest list. Dan (Reid Scott) works on his onscreen-chemistry problem.
Also still missing Sue! Hope the actress's health improves soon :(
Yeah, it's really disappointing.
lmaooo
I'm marathoning the series again and out of nowhere this theory started to develop and now I wholeheartedly believe it lmaooo!
Im currently on the end of season 5 so I can't wait to get to tonight's episode in a couple hours.
I don't think I've laughed once this season. I'm not quitting the show, but I guess I don't "get" the angle the new writers are going with.
Also I think the new show runners don't understand that they need to give Selina a win once in awhile. The past two seasons have been her getting more racist and also just getting kicked around over and over and over. It's so depressing and predictable.
Also early seasons Selina would've been concerned when Gary had a heart attack! She's horrible to him but she would've cared. She also wouldn't have said 'one of those people' about Muslims or 'I basically see you as white' or any of that shit about Female Genital Mutilation. She delt with a lot of horrible people but now she's definitely one of them.
Maybe they're going for the Tr*mp MAGA audience with these horribly unfunny and extremely offensive jokes.
Armando needs to come back and fire who's ever running it now.