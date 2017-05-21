May 21st, 2017, 10:47 pm ms_mmelissa Salma Hayek has pink hair Embed from Getty ImagesHayek attended the Kering and Cannes Festival Official Dinner where she posed with other celebs and showed off her candy pink hair!Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagessourceONTD what colour is your hair? Tagged: jessica chastain, latino celebrities, salma hayek Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 116116 comments Add comment
But speaking of hair color, anyone has ever tried L'Oreal Colorista Indigo and Teal? Would be tempted to try those colors for Summer but dunno if it's good product or not 🤔
iconic
Re: iconic
Re: iconic
RE: iconic
Edited at 2017-05-22 04:42 am (UTC)
Re: iconic
RE: iconic
more colour accurate
i need to touch it up a bit b/c blue fades out so much faster than purple or pink does but yeah
Edited at 2017-05-22 03:36 am (UTC)
I loved being a blonde tho :( I need a wig
My hair is kind of magenta tbh. It was sort of an accident. I want to fix it, but my hot boss likes the magenta so *shrug*