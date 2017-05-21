That last scene fucking crushed me. Reply

I honestly have no clue what's going on anymore. Kevin has died and come back multiple times now why are they acting like this is the end?



eta: now I'm reading about Laurie committing suicide and I'm?????? Like...she just went scuba diving at the end I thought. I guess I have zero ability to absorb anything from this show lol



I know they said before he could only not die in Miracle so they aren't sure if he'll stay dead this time since he's not there.



Remember Nora told Laurie that's how she would do it in the beginning of the episode.



Ahh you're right, I missed half that conversation in the car. I can't understand why the hell she did it. She has a new husband who loves her, her kids still need her since who knows what the fuck will happen to Kevin, she didn't seem that broken up about the departed baby.......so I guess I'm as confused as before. Reply

Yeah idgi tbh. I was hoping Jill's call would stop her. Reply

no way, if she didnt give a shit about Jill or what might be going on with her before she left for Australia, she wouldnt now.



plus, I knew she would since the opening scene was her walking back a suicide attempt. Jill's call was more like a gracious moment from the universe for her (I felt like). Reply

i think laurie has been depressed for a long time (since tom's dad left her) and actively suicidal since the sudden departure. she spent so much time trying to counsel and fix other ppl as a way of avoiding her own issues and her marrying john was just another example of that. i was shocked at the turn this episode took but the more i think about it, the more it makes since that she went out like this. hearing kevin express happiness about dying was the last straw for her imo. Reply

So is she dead... Reply

Nah. We won't know until either - Kevin sees her in the hotel next week or

Her death gets mentioned by one of the other characters Reply

This episode was so beautiful. I almost cried during the last scene. I'm going to miss this show so much, I can't believe there are only 2 episodes left!!!! Reply

They're not doing a 10 episode season??? Reply

Nope :( Reply

This season has been really tedious, even by "Leftover"/Damon Lindelof standards. Reply

there's definitely been some tedium (i wasn't too big of a fan of crazy white fella thinking, that episode felt kind of self-indulgent and yeah tedious to me) but damon is managing to pull the loose threads together. i'm glad that so far, we're getting closure on the peripheral stories like erica, and dean, meg, christine and lily, etc. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] when she kissed Kevin goodbye that she was going to kill herself but wow, even as the seconds wound, hoping the phone call to her kids would make her pause and think, I didn't think she would do it. I was even waiting for her head to pop back up before the credit roll. I suspected Reply

I feel like Kevin is going to see her in the other place and it's gonna be so sad. :( Reply

OMG. i'm gonna lose it. Reply

also: i love nora but ffs, she's a real unpleasant person. and so over even pretending not to be anymore. i'm not looking forward to seeing what the outcome of her going into that machine will be. she never gets a happy ending so i don't anticipate that changing.



he generally flies under the radar but michael's wordless acting was so good throughout the episode. he's probably the least insane person present and just looked so full of dread the whole time.



i can't talk about that last scene. brutal. i can't be the only one who thought for a minute that laurie poisoned (not just drugged) everyone's food at the dinner table? i was gonna lose it until i heard kevin sr snoring! don't get me started on her creepily staring at the dog #deanwasright also: i love nora but ffs, she's a real unpleasant person. and so over even pretending not to be anymore. i'm not looking forward to seeing what the outcome of her going into that machine will be. she never gets a happy ending so i don't anticipate that changing.he generally flies under the radar but michael's wordless acting was so good throughout the episode. he's probably the least insane person present and just looked so full of dread the whole time.i can't talk about that last scene. brutal. Reply

Yeah Nora has been really pissing me off. Reply

lmao and I love Nora, I want her to be my dark humor, straight shooting, friend. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The Book of Nora omgggg laurie. this show. i can't. and can we please talk about how the series finale is entitled Reply

Maybe we'll find out why she was old and leathery looking Reply

omg. wut? maybe she was jesus all along... Reply

I keep telling myself not to speculate but my mind is racing w/all of the possibilities.



makes sense.



they've been saying for seasons now she is a 'lens', the angel of death, the arch angel whatever, etc. I always felt like she was the pinnacle person, not Kevin. Reply

Goddamit Laurie breaking my heart and shit. Reply

"We're all gone."



Damn, Amy was so good this episode. :'( Reply

Episode broke my heart. I'll say this though, I do appreciate that this is a shock to a lot of us viewers because with suicide, that often is the case where it makes no sense to us. Thought things would go different after her phone call with Jill. Reply

I am not surprised at all that Laurie did it - while she sometimes flip flops on her decisions....once she makes them she is usually committed for a very long while. not to mention, she's always put her own choices about the rest of her family (not judgement just observation), the ep opened with a failed suicide attempt (which makes sense with it ending with a completed one), and as someone else noted she's likely been suffering with functional depression and existential crises possibly her entire life (or at least as long as her arc on the show).



even with all that in mind, it's crazy to me someone wouldn't wait out the day just to see if the world is gonna end lmao. I mean, if you're gonna die anyway curiosity alone would keep me alive at least another 18 hours or so. but id have something near by to you know, in case the world ending was terrifying as shit and I didnt want to sit through it once I saw it lmao. Reply

It's kinda like the question they asked Nora and that guy. "If one twin was going to grow up to cure cancer if the other one died, would you kill it?"

And people have theorised that the answer is supposed to be "it doesn't matter." Because why would you care about a world that you want to leave anyway?

So it makes sense that Laurie wouldn't care, because she just wants to die. She doesn't care what happens to the world she leaves behind. Reply

Damn Laurie, was hoping she wouldn't, esp when Jill called.



Nora is so damn unlikable, in different hands i'd really hate her. Speaks to how well Carrie Coon has acted that i do not. Reply

Dis show.



This season was the best Reply

