The Leftovers 3x07 Promo
eta: now I'm reading about Laurie committing suicide and I'm?????? Like...she just went scuba diving at the end I thought. I guess I have zero ability to absorb anything from this show lol
Edited at 2017-05-22 02:40 am (UTC)
Remember Nora told Laurie that's how she would do it in the beginning of the episode.
Edited at 2017-05-22 02:41 am (UTC)
plus, I knew she would since the opening scene was her walking back a suicide attempt. Jill's call was more like a gracious moment from the universe for her (I felt like).
Her death gets mentioned by one of the other characters
also: i love nora but ffs, she's a real unpleasant person. and so over even pretending not to be anymore. i'm not looking forward to seeing what the outcome of her going into that machine will be. she never gets a happy ending so i don't anticipate that changing.
he generally flies under the radar but michael's wordless acting was so good throughout the episode. he's probably the least insane person present and just looked so full of dread the whole time.
i can't talk about that last scene. brutal.
they've been saying for seasons now she is a 'lens', the angel of death, the arch angel whatever, etc. I always felt like she was the pinnacle person, not Kevin.
Damn, Amy was so good this episode. :'(
even with all that in mind, it's crazy to me someone wouldn't wait out the day just to see if the world is gonna end lmao. I mean, if you're gonna die anyway curiosity alone would keep me alive at least another 18 hours or so. but id have something near by to you know, in case the world ending was terrifying as shit and I didnt want to sit through it once I saw it lmao.
And people have theorised that the answer is supposed to be "it doesn't matter." Because why would you care about a world that you want to leave anyway?
So it makes sense that Laurie wouldn't care, because she just wants to die. She doesn't care what happens to the world she leaves behind.
Nora is so damn unlikable, in different hands i'd really hate her. Speaks to how well Carrie Coon has acted that i do not.