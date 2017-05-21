STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x05 Promo "Lemon Scented You" + Cast Interviews

spoil me a little

does she have a good excuse for cheating on shadow? Reply

Thread

Link

Well, in the books, she discusses it a bit more with Shadow and it's not an easy answer but one that sadly made sense. I think they'll explore it more for the show =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not an excuse, really, but more of an understandable emotional explanation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. I am glad the show did not try to excuse it though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a good episode, nice to expand on Laura and loved her scene with Anubis. Reply

Thread

Link

Her reaction to him reaching out and then the bit with the scales was just perfect =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy that I'll more or less see Emily in something every week!! Reply

Thread

Link

Same =) I enjoyed her a lot in previous projects, but I have to admit I've only ever been exposed to her work through film and that was only a handful of times.



I think she brings in the right amount of vulnerability and strength that is vital to this role and I'm so looking forward to more of her story as the series goes on =)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i stan emily so much but im not a fan of her acting lmao idek, i find her hard to watch cause i feel like im watching someone try SO hard to act. but i love her as a person and she's beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

odd, i feel like she was very subtle, she didn't overreacted at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf, i haven't watched american gods yet. but everything else she's in she constantly looks like she's on the verge of tears or something lmao. like i can't put my finger on it. she was good in that creepy sleeping beauty movie tho i think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i stanned her i guess back during the series of unfortunate events days. i still wish she was cast in twilight since i'd rather see her around than have k.stew be an icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, LOVED the Laura-centric ep. It makes sense that their marriage would seem so ~idyllic from his POV in the book, but I liked finding out that she was generally unhappy in her life even before meeting him and it wasn't just some shallow 'women be cheating' thing. (I mean, my god, you'd have to be desperately depressed and lonely to go from Ricky Whittle to Dane Cook, for chrissake.) Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed! I love that they are taking the opportunity to flesh out her character a bit more, because I know some fans who were still very unhappy with Laura's reasoning in the book (even though I felt it was a bit understanding, sadly). I'm so here for them giving her more to do than just save Shadow from time to time =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda liked that she doesn't have a 'good' reason per se because I am super here for interesting, flawed female characters, but also I'm def glad it was more complex than just 'I was kinda lonely for a short period of time.' And yas, I love her getting to be a badass on her own terms. \o/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I know Wednesday and Loki did something and I hope they show it



Edited at 2017-05-22 02:15 am (UTC) Agree! What I remember from the book is feeling like her cheating was too... what's the word I'm looking for? Like an easy trope?So I'm happy how they fleshed out (ha!) her more here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I hate what she did but I'm rooting for her to take care of Shadow and help him to survive and succeed.



Did you guys saw the Huginn and Muninn at the house? And then flying over the car? Fucking Wednesday messing with everything.



Also, Emily replied me so I can put that on my CV

@Maytee_Stickles Thank you! Trying to get thru the Audrey bathroom scene w/out laughing/crying was a challenge - EB — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) May 22, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-22 02:20 am (UTC) DUDE! This episode was so fk good... I like the many metaphors and details. I love how Shadow is this beacon of light. I loved how Laura learned how to live and love after she died.I hate what she did but I'm rooting for her to take care of Shadow and help him to survive and succeed.Did you guys saw the Huginn and Muninn at the house? And then flying over the car? Fucking Wednesday messing with everything.Also, Emily replied me so I can put that on my CV Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Sweeney



YES!! I'm just eagerly awaiting the Nevermore scene from the book, haha!



And that is awesome, and totally a great response. I know people are annoyed with Audrey, but I love the humor that Betty brings to the story and her scene with Laura was everything ♥ Yeah =) I'm totally here for it being a story about both Shadow and Laura's journey, since she's just as out of her element than he was, but I've always liked that she was strong and helped Shadow through things when needed. But yeah, here for them giving us more of her in the show and I'm looking forward to her conflict withYES!! I'm just eagerly awaiting the Nevermore scene from the book, haha!And that is awesome, and totally a great response. I know people are annoyed with Audrey, but I love the humor that Betty brings to the story and her scene with Laura was everything ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those people annoyed with Audrey are idiots, plain and simple. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I need the Nervermore scene from the book, it was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for the rest of my life i will never be over Emily Browning as a one armed zombie shitting embalming fluid



also Jacquel and Ibis are PERFECT and i need more of them Reply

Thread

Link





ALL THE THINGS @ABC WOULDN’T LET US DO WITH DEAD GIRLS ON #PUSHINGDAISIES… @andmichaelgreen @neilhimself #AMERICANGODS #GAWDS pic.twitter.com/3yyxOp2sjL — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 22, 2017





And yeah, if this show got one thing absolutely perfect, it's the casting =) Especially for such important roles such as those two ♥ I loved this :And yeah, if this show got one thing absolutely perfect, it's the casting =) Especially for such important roles such as those two ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao being at Starz must be like all his Christmases have come at once. i'm so happy for him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not at all the point of this scene, but I love Audrey's shower walls so much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I loved this episode! Emily was great as Laura, I loved that they made this episode totally focused on Laura so we could actually see her, and not just see her through Shadows eyes.



I absolutely adore this show, I'm so happy its already been renewed! :) Reply

Thread

Link

ICON ♥



And same =) it would have been an absolute waste if they didn't take this opportunity to do so with her character, so I'm so glad that they're giving Laura just as much story as Shadow. She really deserves it. Their relationship was one of my favorite things in the book, but definitely needed more from Laura's side! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the episode. I think this show does comedy really will and I hope they use it more in future episodes. My only issue with the show is that there are scenes I feel like the dialogue drags a bit. I haven't read the books, but I know sometimes certain scenes that work well on paper do not translate well on screen. Reply

Thread

Link

Love your icon, I need to get caught up with the new series ♥



And yeah, I'm thankful that there are nice comedic moments to break up the serious/violent tone of the story =) The actors are doing a great job of portraying it as well.



And yeah hehe, some scenes work a bit better in the book while others I think they've improved upon with the show. It's a tough balancing act, for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tonally this was my favorite episode, just perfect. And the sound engineers deserve a bonus because the sound when her arm detached and the sharting of embalming fluid both had me howling.



Need to go find a gif of Laura kicking that guy in the dick so hard his skeleton flew out. Reply

Thread

Link





also here you go



for some reason her arm detaching was hilarious to me because it just kinda...drops off? like nbd?also here you go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was dying. and then with her walking around with her arm under her other arm all nonchalantly? too much.



ty! saving that for any and every politics post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A+



...I have the feeling we're going to see this gif making a lotttttt of reappearances in Donald Trump posts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This scene was incredible ♥ I know some are put off by how OTT the violence and effects are for this show, but I feel like it's pretty fitting for a story about a war that involves various Gods hehe.



Also, I'm still laughing that I saw a discussion with people saying last week's promo was spoiling Sweeney saving Shadow in this scene. I mean, how the hell would that make any sense =P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was afraid the show was going to be kinda boring. now, nope, gotta stream it sometime now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your gonna cheat on Shadows fine ass with DANE COOK?!?!? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm like strangely attracted to Pablo Schreiber. I don't understand because I've never seen him play someone who was not a psychopath so idk where this is coming from...





I just started the show a few days ago. It's interesting so far. I've never read the book byt loved Pushing Daisies so I'm committed to seeing how it plays out.



Edited at 2017-05-22 02:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OMG bb go follow his Instagram. I resisted it forever, because Pornstache was so gross, but all my Twitter and Instagram friends keep reposting his shit and I've officially given up the ghost. He's hot af irl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney is ridiculously attractive and between SVU and OITNB I'm asking myself what's wrong with me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've crushed hard on him and Liev for so long, but yeah it doesn't make it easy that they often play such smarmy characters haha!



But I love how they come off in interviews, definitely can't deny the charm =) (...and their heights, be still my heart. I love that Pablo even towers over Sean by five inches, good lord ♥)



And great to hear you're enjoying the show so far =) I still miss PD terribly...but forever thankful it existed in the first place. It's one of my go-to shows for when I want to enjoy something very fun and light-hearted with a good dose of dark humor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg same. like is it cause he's tall and fit? why do i want him so bad? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was my fave episode so far Reply

Thread

Link

Love your icon ♥ I miss those two a whole lot =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why I like it so much when she says puppy. This was such a good episode. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a sweet term-of-endearment that I never seen used before in things =) Hehe, I still remember when the initial trailer was revealed some people were put off by her calling him "Papi". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so used to hearing "baby" or "babe" that "puppy" had me grinning. I thought she said papi but I rewatched the first episode with captions and was surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol. I know it threw me off. The only women I've ever heard call their man "Papi" have been Latina, so I always imagined Laura being Latina. Then when I saw Emily, I was confused. She seems to be ok so far, but I haven't watched this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link