STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x05 Promo "Lemon Scented You" + Cast Interviews
[synopsis]Shadow's emotional reunion with his dead and unfaithful wife is interrupted when he and Mr. Wednesday are kidnapped by the New Gods.
Stars Mousa Kraish and Omid Abtahi join Bryan Fuller to discuss Episode 3, "Head Full of Snow" with EW's Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones.
[Highlights]
- Mousa originally auditioned as Salim for months until they asked him to try for Jinn
- When shown the penis for Jinn, Mousa's reaction was that it was perfect but to make it browner (cue dap from Orlando to Mousa)
- Omid discusses how easy it was doing the scene due to knowing Mousa for so long, and that this was not his first gay sex scene (check out this gifset from his scene with Michael Rady on Sleeper Cell : http://romy7.tumblr.com/post/77433353152/m
- Orlando Jones ships these two as his main ship for the show ♥
- Fuller wants this to be a genuine relationship throughout the series, so we will see them again and more "We want everybody to root for Salim and Jinn"
- Mousa discusses the idea of multiple Jinn in NY and their rarity : "Jinns are pre-Islamic, they were worshiped at one point"
- Having the opening scene between Anubis and Mrs. Fadil was a happy accident pairing it up with the Salim-Jinn storyline for the episode. That opening was originally intended for the pilot.
Pablo Schreiber, who plays Mad Sweeney on Starz' American Gods, talks Neil Gaiman, that time Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) beat him up, leprechauns and why he loves the show! This interview has a bit of spoilers for tonight's ep as well as plans for his character's expanded role, so be careful if you're avoiding spoilers =)
[Highlights]
- He was not familiar with Gaiman's work nor the book until after he got the part
- The show expands his role from the book and has his story paired up with Laura Moon whose role is also expanded in the series!
- "He will spend most of the season chasing after her to get his coin back" a parallel roadtrip from Shadow and Wednesday's story
American Gods' Pablo Schreiber, who plays Mad Sweeney, answers our incredibly important questions about the Lucky Charms leprechaun, what role he loves most and Porn Stache.
[Highlights]
- Plays Frak, Marry, Kill with Mad Sweeney, Leprechaun from the horror movie franchise, and Lucky from the Lucky Charms cereal
- Reveals that his favorite role is Nick Sobotka from The Wire because of how proud he was to be a part of that series
- And what he'd do to people who haven't seen The Wire? "Slap 'em."
- Prefers Sweeney's facial hair compared to Pornstache's "Pornstache it's all isolated, y'know, right there on the lip. One little caterpillar thing."
- He is a huge theater guy and if given a choice between TV, film, and theater, he'd choose plays
- Discusses Ricky's attempts at pranking him and others on set, but they don't compare to Orlando's superior skills
- Ricky plastered Pablo's trailer with tons of Ricky's headshots, then was told later that he needed them back to do the same with Kristin Chenoweth "He repurposed the prank?" "I didn't even get to keep the headshots!"
Love this guy =) Always enjoyed seeing his interviews. I would have loved to have seen Sean Harris in the role, but I'm super thankful that Pablo got to portray Mad Sweeney.
---
Great episode! Especially nice getting to explore more of Laura and her life and death. Loving Emily in this role =) Thoughts on tonight's episode, "Git Gone"?
does she have a good excuse for cheating on shadow?
I think she brings in the right amount of vulnerability and strength that is vital to this role and I'm so looking forward to more of her story as the series goes on =)
Edited at 2017-05-22 02:15 am (UTC)
I hate what she did but I'm rooting for her to take care of Shadow and help him to survive and succeed.
Did you guys saw the Huginn and Muninn at the house? And then flying over the car? Fucking Wednesday messing with everything.
Also, Emily replied me so I can put that on my CV
Edited at 2017-05-22 02:20 am (UTC)
YES!! I'm just eagerly awaiting the Nevermore scene from the book, haha!
And that is awesome, and totally a great response. I know people are annoyed with Audrey, but I love the humor that Betty brings to the story and her scene with Laura was everything ♥
also Jacquel and Ibis are PERFECT and i need more of them
And yeah, if this show got one thing absolutely perfect, it's the casting =) Especially for such important roles such as those two ♥
I absolutely adore this show, I'm so happy its already been renewed! :)
And same =) it would have been an absolute waste if they didn't take this opportunity to do so with her character, so I'm so glad that they're giving Laura just as much story as Shadow. She really deserves it. Their relationship was one of my favorite things in the book, but definitely needed more from Laura's side!
And yeah, I'm thankful that there are nice comedic moments to break up the serious/violent tone of the story =) The actors are doing a great job of portraying it as well.
And yeah hehe, some scenes work a bit better in the book while others I think they've improved upon with the show. It's a tough balancing act, for sure.
Need to go find a gif of Laura kicking that guy in the dick so hard his skeleton flew out.
also here you go
ty! saving that for any and every politics post.
...I have the feeling we're going to see this gif making a lotttttt of reappearances in Donald Trump posts.
Also, I'm still laughing that I saw a discussion with people saying last week's promo was spoiling Sweeney saving Shadow in this scene. I mean, how the hell would that make any sense =P
I just started the show a few days ago. It's interesting so far. I've never read the book byt loved Pushing Daisies so I'm committed to seeing how it plays out.
Edited at 2017-05-22 02:55 am (UTC)
But I love how they come off in interviews, definitely can't deny the charm =) (...and their heights, be still my heart. I love that Pablo even towers over Sean by five inches, good lord ♥)
And great to hear you're enjoying the show so far =) I still miss PD terribly...but forever thankful it existed in the first place. It's one of my go-to shows for when I want to enjoy something very fun and light-hearted with a good dose of dark humor.