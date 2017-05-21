|| golden age to golden age ||

STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x05 Promo "Lemon Scented You" + Cast Interviews



[synopsis]Shadow's emotional reunion with his dead and unfaithful wife is interrupted when he and Mr. Wednesday are kidnapped by the New Gods.




Stars Mousa Kraish and Omid Abtahi join Bryan Fuller to discuss Episode 3, "Head Full of Snow" with EW's Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones.

[Highlights]
- Mousa originally auditioned as Salim for months until they asked him to try for Jinn
- When shown the penis for Jinn, Mousa's reaction was that it was perfect but to make it browner (cue dap from Orlando to Mousa)
- Omid discusses how easy it was doing the scene due to knowing Mousa for so long, and that this was not his first gay sex scene (check out this gifset from his scene with Michael Rady on Sleeper Cell : http://romy7.tumblr.com/post/77433353152/michael-rady-omid-abtahi-in-sleeper-cell Thanks to hypertwink for sharing this with me!) He was very happy with the result because of how beautiful it came out to be
- Orlando Jones ships these two as his main ship for the show ♥
- Fuller wants this to be a genuine relationship throughout the series, so we will see them again and more "We want everybody to root for Salim and Jinn"
- Mousa discusses the idea of multiple Jinn in NY and their rarity : "Jinns are pre-Islamic, they were worshiped at one point"
- Having the opening scene between Anubis and Mrs. Fadil was a happy accident pairing it up with the Salim-Jinn storyline for the episode. That opening was originally intended for the pilot.




Pablo Schreiber, who plays Mad Sweeney on Starz' American Gods, talks Neil Gaiman, that time Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) beat him up, leprechauns and why he loves the show! This interview has a bit of spoilers for tonight's ep as well as plans for his character's expanded role, so be careful if you're avoiding spoilers =)

[Highlights]
- He was not familiar with Gaiman's work nor the book until after he got the part
- The show expands his role from the book and has his story paired up with Laura Moon whose role is also expanded in the series!
- "He will spend most of the season chasing after her to get his coin back" a parallel roadtrip from Shadow and Wednesday's story




American Gods' Pablo Schreiber, who plays Mad Sweeney, answers our incredibly important questions about the Lucky Charms leprechaun, what role he loves most and Porn Stache.

[Highlights]
- Plays Frak, Marry, Kill with Mad Sweeney, Leprechaun from the horror movie franchise, and Lucky from the Lucky Charms cereal
- Reveals that his favorite role is Nick Sobotka from The Wire because of how proud he was to be a part of that series
- And what he'd do to people who haven't seen The Wire? "Slap 'em."
- Prefers Sweeney's facial hair compared to Pornstache's "Pornstache it's all isolated, y'know, right there on the lip. One little caterpillar thing."
- He is a huge theater guy and if given a choice between TV, film, and theater, he'd choose plays
- Discusses Ricky's attempts at pranking him and others on set, but they don't compare to Orlando's superior skills
- Ricky plastered Pablo's trailer with tons of Ricky's headshots, then was told later that he needed them back to do the same with Kristin Chenoweth "He repurposed the prank?" "I didn't even get to keep the headshots!"


Love this guy =) Always enjoyed seeing his interviews. I would have loved to have seen Sean Harris in the role, but I'm super thankful that Pablo got to portray Mad Sweeney.

---
Great episode! Especially nice getting to explore more of Laura and her life and death. Loving Emily in this role =) Thoughts on tonight's episode, "Git Gone"?

