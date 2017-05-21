Margaret Atwood Post: new details on Alias Grace + a take on Handmaid's Tale







I wonder where this post will go... Reply

idt it's baity! I guess people might get defensive about the Handmaid's Tale piece but it's an extension of good discussion ppl were having in the last post. Reply

I don't think it's baity either, but this is ONTD and you never know where people will go with this. Reply

nah it's not baity, it's true Reply

Link me to the last post please. I forgot what happened. Reply

ok fair enough about the handmaidens tale thing

i'll try to stop doing that Reply

slate/salon thinkpieces are always so obnoxiously titled Reply

RIGHT. I thought I was alone in thinking this. I hate any stupid ass think piece that tries to make their opinion a fact. Like "This Is Why You've Been Wrong About X". Bitch! I'm not wrong about X! You don't know my life!!

Reply

Yeah, like I was (sort off...) with them until they called the depolorables the handmaids, even though their argument was already pretty partisan. Like what??? Serena Joy is an "Ivanka voter" to a T.



I ran across another article about how Gilead is the result of neolib capitalism and didn't post cause I didn't like their argument.



I think it's undeniable that capitalist society that historically treated women like commodities is part of Gilead, but these articles fall apart when they try to make capitalism the whole picture. Reply

MTE on this article - yes it's a reality worth criticizing but it was so skewed to prop up conservatism that it rubbed me the wrong way. Reply

the link is broken :( Reply

sarah gadon, for my binging consumption? yes please Reply

she's sf beautiful Reply

yeah, she is stunning Reply

right Reply

Yes. I sat through a Philip Roth adaptation for her, so I think I'm a stan now. Reply

lmao respect. i too have sat through some very questionable shit for that girl, and as such, deserve a cold plated stan card. i can't wait to see her in something that presumably doesn't suck. Reply

the salon article is good, although a bit brief and only focused on really one religion/nation. you could easily pull examples from several different cultures. Reply

Re the Salon article: We can be worried about multiple things at once, Deirdre. And she doesn't real offer solutions on how to help the women in Saudi Arabia or victims of sex trafficking. Reply

We can be worried about multiple things at once



IKR, why do people think we can't? Reply

is there a part where she implies people need to stop being worried? i read this as just a reminder like "hey this is already reality for some people"??? Reply

the title 😶 Reply

True, but I don't think it's fair that the author thinks that if we are concerned about the topics in the show, that we are unaware of what is going on in the world. Reply

Ia Reply

right? like wtf. Reply

quehn Polley and quehn Paquin, we are not worthy! Reply

This is kind of on topic because it deals with religion and terrible things happening to women so can we please also talk about The Keepers in this post? Is anyone watching it? I'm two eps in and filled with a terrible burning rage and sadness.



Edited at 2017-05-22 01:55 am (UTC) Reply

I'm only on the first episode, but I'm liking it so far. Reply

Episode two is brutal jsyk Reply

Episode 3. I'm kind of bored with it though. I wasn't prepared to hear all those details about what was going on, I thought it would be more of a murder mystery. It was very trigger-y Reply

I just binged the whole thing when I found out it came on Netflix on Friday. Oh man, there is so many deep connections throughout it, it's horrifying and frustrating to watch. Reply

I binged it all and now I am left utterly disturbed Reply

the book is perfect, the show is amazing, love it all Reply

Sarah Polley 💕 Reply

how did your parents & family friend react to it?? Reply

but anyway i love the show so much omfg Reply

You sound smug. Reply

tbh you're not wrong which is why i'm going to delete my comment -- i'm frustrated by so much of what i see in the liberal sphere (esp. the conspiracy theory tweetstorms and yearning for the gwb years) but i get many of my frustrations are not universal and ultimately we're all drained af and all in the same boat Reply

okay thinkpiece cool but OH MY GOD i loved alias grace so much how did it take me three days to see this news?? Reply

