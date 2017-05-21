Margaret Atwood Post: new details on Alias Grace + a take on Handmaid's Tale




- new promo shots released (go to the source to see, I'm not trying to get my account suspended)
- this is written and produced by Canadian queen Sarah Polley, stars Anna Paquin
- show is about an Irish immigrant accused of murdering her boss in 18th-century Upper Canada (Southern Ontario)
- Coming to Netflix September of this year




- tl;dr we should stop projecting so much about how Handmaid's Tale seems so close to reality, while aspects of it are reality for other women and we mostly ignore that.



SOURCE 1 (Salon), Source 2 (also Salon)
