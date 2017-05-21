Naya

Has Disney found their Princess Jasmine in Jade Thirlwall?




-It is rumored that Jade is in the running for Princess Jasmine in Disneys live action adaption of Aladdin

-Has allegedly has had emotional discussions with Little Mix about the bands future if she does get the role with everyone being supportive
Source
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Do you approve of this possible casting? Who should play Aladdin?
