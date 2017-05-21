Has Disney found their Princess Jasmine in Jade Thirlwall?

Here for this! Reply

she's a beautiful literal BRATZ doll

what the fuck....

this scene always gives me secondhand embarrassment for some reason

for good reason sis.

Probably her worst acting of the series, and that is saying a lot.

Not here for WOC getting roles as WOC? lol

I don't hate this.





I don't really know their music. While I'm sure she's no Lea Salonga, does she have the vocal chops for this part? Reply

Yes, she has a very good singing voice

Probably. All the girls in Little Mix are pretty strong singers. Look up any acapella vid with them

she does the "and if they give youuuu" bit in this - idk if video will embed:/



New intro to wings had me bald @LittleMix #SummerShoutOutTour pic.twitter.com/qHP9SX1SFo — Izzy (@IzzyKxte) May 21, 2017

she has a very angelic tone, but a strong voice nonetheless

she has a beautiful voice

jasmine is the only disney princess who isnt the main star of her movie

also Aurora. Phillip is really the protagonist of that story.

I think the fairies are the true protagonists tbh. They are there from the beginning and they help defeat Maleficent alongside Phillip.

i mean......it's called aladdin

So

It's not her movie though. The title is Aladdin...

mmmm well is not call the adventures of Jasmin the princess

meg isn't either

I mean, it is called Aladdin. Lol The other princesses had movies named after them.

its not her movie lmao

Esmeralda, too

lol this is like when fifth harmony's pr was really pimping that story that dinah would be moana

That's what I was thinking lmao.

lmao exactly, odds are she probably auditioned and like with dinah, media is jumping on it, but it will ultimately come to nothing because they're going to cast an unknown--hopefully one who is of arab descent too.

i'm so glad that didn't happen. auli'i is literally made for that role.

um YES

Avin Jogia for Aladdin and I will accept no one else!

See, I'd like him for the role too/think he looks perfect, but isn't he Indian? This is where the mess of Aladdin's setting becomes rocky, it's clearly pushed as Arab/Middle Eastern and it seems like they are looking for ME actors for the part, but the movie also has a blend of South Asian culture so idek if it would be wrong or not to cast him.

There's literally no way to get it right so I don't know why the fuck they're trying. The Disney movie mashes Arab/middle eastern/south Asian cultures together as though they're all one. In the 90s as an animated movie that's whatever, but not now.

They could also go with a Chinese actor, since I believe Aladdin was Chinese in the original story. They're always hoping to cater to the China box office, so that would work out for them.

Yeah, Hollywood doesn't really care about distinguishing Pakistanis, Indians, Arabs, Persians, Moroccans, etc. And we all speak Arabic, apparently.

Mte! He does "look" like the perfect fancast though

It's cute how some people don't care about conflating south asians with arabs

She's of Yemeni and Egyptian descent? Ok I'm cautiously cool with this....

same. i thought she was just instagram ethnic.

Right? I was ready to get faux outraged but then I thought wait lemme look up her ethnicity real quick and I'm glad I did lol.

lmfao

lmao same, like that one girl from Little Mix that apparently goes hard on the spray tan

lmao mte cackling

lol

I doubt it's gonna happen. Wasn't Dinah from 5H also in the running for Moana? (Idk if Jade is as messy tho lol). I feel like it wouldn't be a good idea to mix fandoms with acting/huge roles like this while she's still in the band.



Plus I'd rather they get an actual young actress whose priority is acting, I'm sure there's no shortage of talented young woc/middle eastern women who would love to take on the role and breakout or become a huge name because of it. Reply

Dinah auditioned and her people spread the word in hopes that Disney will take media attention into consideration.

Seems like it's the same strategy here with Jade.



Seems like it's the same strategy here with Jade. Reply

Yeah that makes sense, I feel like that's not the best strategy though. The casting directors will likely take whoever they want/feel is best, I feel like getting Little Mix fans exciting/tweeting at them will probably lower her chances of being taken seriously, idk.

jade isn't exactly on the same level as miss dinah "i should've been born latina" dolezal or her bandmate miss perrie "laguna kween" edwards, but she's messy in her own way. she's a little too obsessed with the gay community, called herself a f*g hag once, went to a party dressed in full native american costume, and i think she's the one that made ~we're not feminists~ comments and said she admired theresa may.

Parent

she comes off too ditzy imo

she's too short

how tall isn't she

my height requirement is 5'8 or taller

I think they're going for an unknown tho. Like, I don't think they'd have this super open casting call only to cast a teen idol. But who knows, maybe she sent a video audition and it's great.

Reminds me of how Harmonics made a rumor about Dinah being the voice of Moana.



Reminds me of how Harmonics made a rumor about Dinah being the voice of Moana. Reply

She's cute but no. I hope they cast an unknown

