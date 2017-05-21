An L Word Reunion of Some Sort is Happening
@TheLWord @jenniferbeals @katemoennig @Leisha_Hailey @onlysarahshahi @Erincdu @LaurelLHolloman @danielasea So excited! Can't wait...!— Ilene Chaiken (@ilenechaiken) May 20, 2017
@ilenechaiken @TheLWord @jenniferbeals @Leisha_Hailey @onlysarahshahi @Erincdu @LaurelLHolloman @danielasea Can't wait to be with my gals again!!— kate moennig (@katemoennig) May 20, 2017
@ilenechaiken @TheLWord @jenniferbeals @katemoennig @Leisha_Hailey @Erincdu @LaurelLHolloman @danielasea Me too!! It's been WAYYYYYY TOO LONG— Sarah Shahi (@onlysarahshahi) May 20, 2017
edit: this happened as well, which makes me think that it's just a roundtable reunion
I love this tho:
Dana was the best. I can't believe they killed her cat.
Dana was so lovely and endearing :')
That list is hilarious and accurate.
Bring Dana back to life and apologize for your existence Ilene.
(the show was/is so bad and full of problems, but it's also a guilty pleasure show for me and a big part of my Formative Gay Experiences, so I'm here for whatever shitstorm comes out of this)
Nope. Kill it! Kill it with fire.
That finale was one of the worst I've ever seen. Me and my mom still talk about that bullshit. And those online hidden tapes were shit.
is it as bad as the himym finale
I never watched HIMYM. But the character development for everyone on The L Word was a mess.
The ridiculous slow-mo strutting at the end always cracks me the fuck up though
As long as Sharmen gets back together, I don't actually care what they do with this.
i'd be interested in a reunion discussion just to hear what everyone thinks of the progress - or lack thereof - in representation since the show ended. not that ilene isn't still out here being a menace,,,
lol mte! :'(
I was lurking her Instagram the other day and saw that she's pregnant!
i was lowkey in love with shane & carmen as a couple.