An L Word Reunion of Some Sort is Happening

After that finale, I don't trust it.

I want it but I also don't want it. lol

I can't trust ifc with how awful this show got by the end smh

No thanks

I love this tho:

http://the-toast.net/2014/04/24/charact ers-l-word-order/



Dana was the best. I can't believe they killed her cat. I never finished watching.

Oh wow, I like that they have Tasha at the top! I feel like people always forget about her, but I loved her



Dana was so lovely and endearing :')

i stopped watching the show before tasha was introduced but now i'm intrigued

i loovveed tasha

I adored Tasha. They have it right in the first sentence "Tasha is perfect".

We deserved more Ivan Aycock. I loved him so much.

That list is hilarious and accurate.

Ilene Chaiken doesn't know this, but we are nemeses because she is The Worst. She changed every character's entire personality every single season. Ugh, honestly, I would challenge her to some sort of lesbian duel if I ever met her.

NGL, I'd watch cause I hate myself.



Bring Dana back to life and apologize for your existence Ilene. Reply

Oh and kill off Shane.

I have a feeling this is going to be some kind of 1 hour special where they talk about the L word

That's probably what it is, but like, literally who is asking for one?

I don't see Mia Kirshner tagged in any of these, AND the actress who played Dana IS! So this could mean it's Jenny free AND includes Dana?



(the show was/is so bad and full of problems, but it's also a guilty pleasure show for me and a big part of my Formative Gay Experiences, so I'm here for whatever shitstorm comes out of this) Reply

Nope. Kill it! Kill it with fire.

That finale was one of the worst I've ever seen. Me and my mom still talk about that bullshit. And those online hidden tapes were shit. Reply

may i ask why?

is it as bad as the himym finale Reply

I never watched HIMYM. But the character development for everyone on The L Word was a mess.

Edited at 2017-05-22 02:19 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-22 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Hm.. That's a hard one. I think it might be a little bit worse. With HIYM you could kinda just pretend the last 5min didn't happen. The entire finale episode of the L word was just bullshit.

The show turned into a murder mystery, with one of the main characters being killed and every other main character was a suspect in last season because the creator wanted to do a spin off set in prison. Then in the final episode they never actually reveled who killed her, nor did they fix any loose ends for various characters, and basically just no satisfaction for fans of the show.

Edited at 2017-05-22 05:24 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-22 05:24 am (UTC) Reply

The finale was so bad! The whole last season was such a disappointment



The ridiculous slow-mo strutting at the end always cracks me the fuck up though



No Jenny? No Helena either. Or Kit.



As long as Sharmen gets back together, I don't actually care what they do with this. Reply

ctrl+f "@rollins_rose" 😔



i'd be interested in a reunion discussion just to hear what everyone thinks of the progress - or lack thereof - in representation since the show ended. not that ilene isn't still out here being a menace,,, Reply

lol mte! :'(



I was lurking her Instagram the other day and saw that she's pregnant!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTBsPjM h9d6/?taken-by=roserollins&hl=en lol mte! :'(I was lurking her Instagram the other day and saw that she's pregnant! Reply

woah, she looks gorgeous 😮 that pregnancy glow is real as hell. i hope this is why she's not participating in whatever reunion they're planning (and that it's by her own choice).

it is a crime how bad this show got towards the end. truly unwatchable. im here for shane/carmen sex scenes tho yes pls

+1

i was lowkey in love with shane & carmen as a couple. Reply

i'm in if carmen is there tbh

I want closure for Carmen, like just a scene where she tells Shane off and Shane legit apologizes and they just let bygones be bygones and go their separate ways again.

i hope that scene includes carmen having a super hot wife and super cute kids (or cats, w/e)

I wish there was a L Word type of show on Netflix nowadays it'd work well imo

Same here!!!!!!! It's seriously about time for another show like The L Word with just a big ensemble cast full of lesbians. There are more lesbian (and LGBT in general) characters out there in various shows these days, but there still have been so few shows that are wholly gay

Ikr? There are so few with lesbians as lead characters let alone an entire cast of lesbians and other wlw.

The market is there for an L-Word type show. I want someone to jump on it and make something good with LGBTQ women who don't die.

mte, with more woc if possible, disabled woc but lmao i can still dream tbh

I definitely agree! Right now, Netflix's LGBT section isn't the greatest, if we're gonna be honest. I'd love to see a new show created by lesbians/bi women. Especially since I tend to love Netflix original shows.

Lmao Orange is the New Black tbh. It's funny how the planned spin off called "The Farm" was going to deal with Alice in jail and it was also going to star Famke Janssen, like, showtime was fucking stupid for passing it up given how like 5 years later, OITNB blew up!

