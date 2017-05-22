French TV show "Dix pour cent" makes its lesbian main character sleep with a man

ugh Reply

this is so dumb, like why. Is it rly that impossible to realize some women aren't into dick. Reply

oh no not this bbc sherlock bs Reply

how original Reply

of course Reply

I hope The Straights aren't bringing this trope back as their next 'Fuck Over The Gays' trend. Reply

"more modern" oh my god SHUT THE FUCK UP. Shit like that makes me fucking livid.



Edited at 2017-05-22 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

I share your rage, hon. Just - I CANNOT with these people, I simply cannot. Reply

She would be too ~narrow-minded if she only slept with women! Reply

Lesbophobia v bi erasure post re a show no one here has seen. What joy. Reply

Ofc 🙄 Reply

how very Reply

Waiting for that one bi user who calls herself a lesbian to come in here and insist there's nothing wrong with this Reply

"bi user who calls herself a lesbian" 🤔 Reply

Yep. She talks about how she loves sleeping with men and doesn't see a problem with referring to herself as a lesbian. Reply

that thread really was something else. I can not believe some people were defending them when they were just so wrong. Reply

their justification makes no sense, and the tiny bit of it that is relevant just makes everything worse Reply

Andréa is gay but she's free enough to have a one-night-stand with a man and not have a problem with it, because she is confident in her sexuality and self-fulfilled enough to not ask herself questions.



Sure she can physically have sex with a man, but WHY WOULD SHE WANT TO IF SHE'S GAY AND CONFIDENT ABOUT HER SEXUALITY??????? Reply

idk anything about the character but maybe she just likes to fuck Reply

this storyline is stupid af and so is the stupid translation from french to english Reply

