vanessa looks cute!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm already tired. Reply

Thread

Link

yaaas hustle to support your pedophile brother's defense! Reply

Thread

Link

LAWLS at Nicki really acting like her discography is all kinds of iconic and legendary. Reply

Thread

Link

it is iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no it's not lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this... Reply

Thread

Link

trash Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe don't open up a nicki minaj with little children considering what nicki's brother is into and the fact that she supports him and pays for his lawyers Reply

Thread

Link

the kids there ....... ironic. Reply

Thread

Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that stage looks really cool Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here to see if they show Bts at all Reply

Thread

Link

live stream? Reply

Thread

Link

best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty for this ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

p.s. i'm not yelling at you i just made it yuuuge so other people will see it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So off key lmao I better get used to it for tonight Reply

Thread

Link

lol at this medley Reply

Thread

Link

she sounds horrible omfg Reply

Thread

Link

How did Vanessa Hudgens score this gig Reply

Thread

Link

She was so try-hard with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link