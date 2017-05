I still can't believe he's gone. I do want to watch these because I know they will be some great tributes but I think I have to give myself time before I just break down in tears again. Reply

These are beautiful.

ok i cried watching the u2 one

Since his passing, I've been listening to my favorites (I awake, overfloater, tighter and tighter, boot camp, limo wreck. 4th of July, flower...) and its hard to like them anymore. I haven't been this devasted since my dog died three years ago. I watch interviews just to see him still alive but it makes me cry knowing he's gone. I never realized how attached I was to him, someone I never knew but could still relate to. What bothers me is that when I mention him, no one seems to know who he was. It angers me actually. It is warming though seeing all these musicians giving rememberance to him, it kind of reminds me of when dimebag died. /sadrant



Edited at 2017-05-22 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

My heart is still so broken over his death

I still can't wrap my mind around his death :(

now i'm crying :'( i still can't believe he's gone. my mom is still heartbroken, she's such a huge fan of his

Still can't believe he's gone. He influenced so much of my musical tastes during high school, esp. since i was only a kid when he was big w Soundgarden. But Audioslave was what got me into it, and made me revisit all these great bands I missed out on when I was young. His voice was something else, and there will be nothing else like it <3

I'm loving all these tributes last few days. I hope there's more.

i can't even listen to chris related anything, i just cannot do it yet. i am so crushed by this. these tributes would wreck me.

This is me. I havent been able to listen to any of his songs or even seeing his face. it's too much. I'm crying rn while watching U2's tribute.

I'm gonna be fucked up over this for a really long time, I think. I can't stop thinking about his family cause I've been where they've been. If you're not careful, the shit will ruin your life, and I pray they have really, really good support systems in place. I still just can't believe he did this. I know it's not his fault, I know he was struggling, but fuck. Just...fuck.

This hurts so much. His music was a huge part of my life and now a piece of it is just...gone.

Chris and his music (That voice!) Got me thru a lot. I've seen him live twice and I cry to "Be Yourself", especially the accoustic version

Chris :(

Still so shocked he killed himself

The Metallica one was really moving to me, idk. The fact that there's no singing puts Chris's absence right there :~

