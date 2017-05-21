2017 Billboard Music Awards: ARRIVALS POST

i'm ready for this mess Reply

It's madness out here ya'll Reply

Noah Cyrus looks like if you left Detox from Drag Race in the dryer too long and she shrunk. Reply

Oh god she really does 😟 Reply

Omggggg Reply

Omg. I hate you lol. Dead on. Lol Reply

All she needs are the lips Reply

LMAO Reply

camilegend looks so good omg



noah's serving some pete burns realness... yikes Reply

she about to start using telekinesis? Reply

I'm trying to understand the bangs and the flip over thing that's happening here Reply

2001 vibes and not in a good way Reply

I thought she was Selena Gomez, oops. Reply

it's a very 90s look Reply

camila hair looks like selena gomez Reply

I legit thought it was her when I first scrolled Reply

Good lord, Noah Cyrus is so unfortunate looking, she needs to fire her hairstylist asap Reply

she needs a kylie make over Reply

her hairstyle is the least of her worries tbh Reply

john legend looks good. Reply

camila looks 12 Reply

John Legend looks cute. Noah Cyrus looks horrible. Camilla's hair looks dumb. Reply

Khaled is so attractive to me, i'm trash i can't help it



and i thought Ashley Tisdale was Reba at first glance Reply

i was gonna write the same thing about MGKelly... let's be trash together sis Reply

lol what happened Reply

Why is Ashley Tisdale still a thing? Is she still a thing? Her face is looking pretty rough. The outfit is a mess as well. Reply

she does youtube videos and produces things Reply

Looks like her nose finally grew back Reply

It looks like she got more work done on her nose. Reply

random but her pants look weirdly hemmed Reply

it looks like she's trying to find the space between wide leg and balloon trousers Reply

she didn't age well Reply

i cant tell if noah has a terrible stylist who is doing her dirty or if someone just made the mistake of letting her dress herself. smh. Reply

there is no saving that child Reply

does vanessa need publicity or something to host this? Reply

Yes. Her show just got cancelled. Reply

ur obsessed hun Reply

omg I dont know who rickey thompson is but with those tight green pants and that blank expression, he looks like a frog. Reply

lol he really does. Reply

I scrolled back up bc of this comment and I am now dyingggg. someone call princess tiana Reply

Machine Gun Kelly is white? Ok. I like his suit. Reply

lmao Reply

lmao how did you not know? He sounds white. Reply

