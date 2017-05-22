Zayn cancels his BBMA appearance, says he has new music in store

He's been shooketh by Harrreh! Reply

How does he keep getting jobs when he cancels everything he's supposed to do? This isn't exactly the pinnacle of award shows to be at, but still... Reply

idk but he should maybe not try and perform for a few years until he gets more comfortable or start with a smaller crowd. Reply

I don't follow him at all, but is it rumored that he has drug/addiction issues? I feel like constantly cancelling on things is a red flag. Reply

I've heard that he suffers anxiety. Having said that, I feel his team does need to stop booking him high-profile things. They should understand his limits. The constant cancellations are giving him a terrible reputation. He's not a big enough name to be doing that.



He has some anxiety issues apparently, but there are tons of rumors about addiction and I'm inclined to believe his behavior is the result of both. Reply

there's rumors he's an addict bc he's brown and thin and quiet. he's a self-acknowledged stoner but the constant accusations that he's on hard drugs are steeped in racism and it's nagl Reply

Yeah big time he constantly looks strung out on something. Reply

He didn't cancel shit lol he's just not attending to a godamn award show like many people aren't. Reply

Does anyone have a good quality link to a stream? Reply

LMAO.

This dude is kryptonite to his own career.

You do you Zatan!







I bet he doesn't want to meet face-to-face with Harry who is probably gonna be there.



Harry's not going. He ain't nominated or performing so he don't care lol Reply

Oh this just writes my next Harry/Zayn fanfic on it own! Reply

nah, harry's in mexico rn so he'd be avoiding them for no reason. Reply

He's so unreliable. Reply

This is a really weird thing to do, no? Reply

i feel bad honestly because i 1000000% relate to his self-sabotage. Reply

same Reply

I do this with job interviews. I get interviews from places that I've never heard before and I overthink that it's going to be like my current shit job and don't go. Reply

I had that issue when I was job searching. I actually drove to an interview and didn't even go in. Reply

same Reply

Unfortunately, same Reply

sameee Reply

I threw away my final year of university because of my anxiety and it's gonna affect the rest of my life :( Reply

RuPaul would advise him to stop listening to his inner saboteur Reply

Yah I went through a period of this shit. It's rough ...

same tbh Reply

yeah, me too. Reply

same Reply

has he actually ever performed? Reply

Yes. He actually performed at the iHeart awards last year.



Let me edit this to add that he's done Fallon twice, Wango Tango, an iHeart album release party that livestreamed, and The Voice. I can't think if he's done anything else.



ummm can u link me sis Reply

I think you meant to reply to me lol



Zayn is dead and has been replaced by a look-alike. A thread. Reply

he performed on the voice!



I saw him at wango tango last year Reply

get into these vocals sis











They had a pic of the seating placements with him sitting by Gigi just the other day.



I honestly thought his album was done. Is that why we haven't heard from him since he's dropped Still Got Time? He's pulling a Niall with this long ass wait for an album drop. I think you should have the album done before dropping anything tbh. At least it's not gonna be a whole year between the first single and album release like Mr. Horan. Lol Reply

he was still writing when still got time was released, i'm like 99% sure his team just wanted him to drop something to capitalize on the 03/25 anniversary which was why he just had a fan listening party and went back to working bts. Reply

Ahh. Makes sense. I was just so sure he was done already. I just got that impression. Carry on, Zayn. Lol Reply

"I think you should have the album done before dropping anything tbh."



ITA. why bother releasing a single when the album isn't even done and planned out? @ Katy Perry and Lorde, who both literally had years to make a cohesive album but are still working on them. Reply

he wasn't gonna perform, OP. where did you get that from lmao, he was just attending, he's nominated for new artist Reply

that's where I got it from ?



Zayn cancels tonight's #BBMAs appearance. pic.twitter.com/yRqnwWWG9K — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2017



this is the gist of it the sources said he cancelled his performancethat's where I got it from ?this is the gist of it Reply

but that doesn't mention a performance at all and neither does the tweet linked as a source? Reply

appearance literally means showing up. Like he's just going to be there, in the crowd. That's it. Reply

Parent

i love this gif lol Reply

I wanna see him and Zayn in a pic together ☝🏽 Reply

daddy Reply

was he going to perform? I knew he was nominated, but its just best new artist. not that big of a deal lol I wouldnt bother lol



I hope you enunciate in your next song Zayn, I want to understand it. Reply

no he wasn't gonna perform or present, he's just nominated Reply

see... I would ask if I was going to win because I wouldnt bother otherwise Reply

omg this gif is both terrifying and amazing at the same time. Reply

lmao where is this gif from? Reply

from when she went on Fallon's show 3 years ago Reply

lol this gif never fails to make me laugh Reply

what is the difference i keep noticing about her top lip/mouth? I can't put my finger on it Reply

Might as well cancel his career. Reply

Because he didn't attend an award show... Lmao Reply

So he wasn't going to perform or present? But was he nominated?



OH



OK that makes more sense. I figured he was meant to be on stage at some point. Reply

I think he tweeted because he kept trying to get nominated and retweeted about it back when the nominations were happening. It was also confirmed he'd show up with Gigi so he wanted to make sure we knew he wasn't coming after all. Lol Reply

I assumed he flaked on a performance. Not showing up otherwise is not a big deal.



Also sidebar: ONTD is once more becoming a 1D stan warzone and it's not a pretty sight. Reply

yas, and he was kind enough to tweet abt it before it started bc he knew his stans were expecting him to show up bc the bbma's were posting pics of his seat. Reply

this was my lead for this post lol



Zayn cancels tonight's #BBMAs appearance. pic.twitter.com/yRqnwWWG9K — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2017 No idea if he was scheduled to perform or to present.this was my lead for this post lol Reply

