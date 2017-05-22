Zayn cancels his BBMA appearance, says he has new music in store
Can't make it to the #BBMAs tonight and know I've been away for a bit .. Finishing up these new songs for you. Be back soon 😏— zayn (@zaynmalik) May 21, 2017
Zayn cancelled his appearance via Twitter but more importantly, is there any one watching Billboard Music Awards ?
source: 1
Idgi, winners are announced upfront ?
Edited at 2017-05-21 11:01 pm (UTC)
This dude is kryptonite to his own career.
You do you Zatan!
I bet he doesn't want to meet face-to-face with Harry who is probably gonna be there.
Edited at 2017-05-21 10:52 pm (UTC)
Let me edit this to add that he's done Fallon twice, Wango Tango, an iHeart album release party that livestreamed, and The Voice. I can't think if he's done anything else.
Edited at 2017-05-21 11:11 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-21 11:00 pm (UTC)
I honestly thought his album was done. Is that why we haven't heard from him since he's dropped Still Got Time? He's pulling a Niall with this long ass wait for an album drop. I think you should have the album done before dropping anything tbh. At least it's not gonna be a whole year between the first single and album release like Mr. Horan. Lol
ITA. why bother releasing a single when the album isn't even done and planned out? @ Katy Perry and Lorde, who both literally had years to make a cohesive album but are still working on them.
that's where I got it from ?
this is the gist of it
this is from a reliable source, bbmas official site: https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/20
billboard: http://www.billboard.com/articles/n
http://www.billboard.com/articles/n
he wasn't presenting either.
Edited at 2017-05-21 11:47 pm (UTC)
I hope you enunciate in your next song Zayn, I want to understand it.
Way to bury the lead OP.
OK that makes more sense. I figured he was meant to be on stage at some point.
Also sidebar: ONTD is once more becoming a 1D stan warzone and it's not a pretty sight.
this was my lead for this post lol