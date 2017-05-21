2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 4

That Korean romanization hurt my soul. Nice to see a cheater still prospering.



I read the graphic novel version of how to talk to girls, and it was't anything special.

who's the cheater? The actress from The Handmaiden?

Yeah, and Hong Sangsoo.

She had the audacity to tell his wife it's her fault she got cheated on because she didn't manage her husband well.

Kim Min-hee looks raggedy, hope her soul is leaving her body.





And does Adam Sandler really have a shot at winning Best Actor?

He's been getting a lot of love from critics, US ones especially, but... idk about the jury going there.

no

she just simply looks like kylie, they are sisters after all they share the same "genetics"

Dr. Genetics really has done amazing things with their faces.

love Elle Fanning's photcall dress



Happy End sounds depressing af, like every Haneke

Happy End is the first Haneke film that could have conceivably been made by the fake Haneke Twitter account. #Cannes70 — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 21, 2017





The reviews for this film will give me joy, I can tell

That green coat dress looks so good on Chastain.







The How to talk to girls cast looks like they are having a blast. I love Nicole! I was watching her on Graham Norton and she was talking about how she turns 50 this year! I was so worried about her career during her 40s but she's managed it smartly. Yas, OP I was waiting for this post. The Chastain, Ade, Jaoui friendship is cute. I love how in every picture Ade looks so bored.That green coat dress looks so good on Chastain.The How to talk to girls cast looks like they are having a blast. I love Nicole! I was watching her on Graham Norton and she was talking about how she turns 50 this year! I was so worried about her career during her 40s but she's managed it smartly.

When did that "box office poison" flurry of articles about her came out? During her 40's or 30's? Cause that was the only time I worried about her, and the level of backlash she was getting.

After seeing the How To Talk To Girls cast on the red carpet, I don't want to hear anything else about a dress code for the red carpet.



I love Jessica, but it looks like she has a green coat on over a green dress, and that particular shade is not flattering. I do love that she's wearing color, though, and not some mottled, washed-out thing.



Still need to watch Nicole on Norton. Reply

Berenice and Stacy look lovely



I like Elle's first dress, but her second dress looks really tacky

that green gucci? lol, I knew people would hate it, but I've been into it since I saw it on the runway - I'm glad someone's wearing it at Cannes, since I can't imagine it fitting in in any other red carpet.

For one second seeing Claire Denis on the steps with the Claire's Camera team I thought the film was about her. lol

wow that orange and black dress

lol fuck godard and his movies

I have to say, I was expecting more from the fashion side in general. I feel like the past few years had some amazing looks and I'm not really feeling it this year.

phew. before i saw the pics, i was about to be CRUSHED about louis garrel's hairline

ikr, fuck

love both Elle's dresses

i loved kim min hee in the handmaiden

Aw Ryuhei Matsuda <3 The movie is not my type of movie tho...

