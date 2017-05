2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 4

Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:



THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) DE | BY NOAH BAUMBACH

LE REDOUTABLE [REDOUBTABLE] DE | BY MICHEL HAZANAVICIUS



Un Certain Regard:



SANPO SURU SHINRYAKUSHA [BEFORE WE VANISH] | BY KIYOSHI KUROSAWA

FORTUNATA | BY SERGIO CASTELLITTO



Out of Competition:



HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES | BY JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL

CARRÉ 35 | BY ÉRIC CARAVACA

KEUL-LE-EO-UI KA-ME-LA [CLAIRE'S CAMERA] | BY HONG SANGSOO

NAPALM | BY CLAUDE LANZMANN

AK-NYEO DE | BY JUNG BYUNG-GIL



The director of The Artist takes on the French New Wave in Le Redoutable https://t.co/rpDbPxou8i — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 21, 2017

LE REDOUTABLE: Godard who fucks, and is a basic bitch. Why? #Cannes2017 — ManiFesto Lazic (@ManiLazic) May 20, 2017

REDOUTABLE. Utterly trivial. Essentially Woody Allen's Carry on Up the Godard. I really liked it. Many will be furious. #Cannes2017 — Donald Clarke (@DonaldClarke63) May 20, 2017

I saw 2 films @cannes today portraying JL Godard as an asshole. Agnes Varda's is better than Redoutable, based on Anne Wiazemsky's novel. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 20, 2017

'The Meyerowitz Stories' Cannes Review: Wow, Adam Sandler Might Actually Belong in Cannes https://t.co/eUKalP87SS pic.twitter.com/FUjoTERn33 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 21, 2017

MEYEROWITZ STORIES: Noah Baumbach made a Kore-Eda movie and it's as sweet and prickly and sad as you might expect #Cannes2017 — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) May 21, 2017

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES romanticizes failure in ways that are truly detrimental to our health. I love this movie to pieces. #cannes2017 — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) May 21, 2017

Berenice Bejo, The Hotness and Stacy MartinGregory Gadebois, Misha Lescot, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, director Michel Hazanavicius and Stacy MartinThe CastGreta GerwigAgnes Jaoui, Jessica Chastain, Maren AdeGeorge Mckay and Anna Taylor-JoyOlga KurylenkoAndie McDowellCharlotte Gainsbourg, Yvan AttalMary J. BligeLaetitia CastaAnja RubikCoco RochaSonam KapoorChompooNicole Kidman, John Cameron Mitchell, Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Neil Gaiman and guestNicole KidmanElle FanningActor Pyuhei Matsuda, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa from “Before We Vanish”South Korean actor Jeong Jin-young, South Korean actress Kim Min-hee, French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean director Hong Sang-soo and French director and producer Claire Denis arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of ‘Claire’s Camera’Photographer Iris van der Waard (R) and French director Claude Lanzmann (C) arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of the film ‘Napalm''The Meyerowitz Stories' Photocall - Emma Thompson, US director Noah Baumbach, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ted Sarandos'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Berenice Bejo'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, Michel Hazanavicius'Before We Vanish (Sanpo Soru Shinryakusha)' Photocall - Ryuhei Matsuda and director Kiyoshi Kurosawa'Fortunata' Photocall - Actress Jasmine Trinca, Nicole Centanni, Director Sergio Castellitto and Screenwriter Margaret Mazzantini'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Elle Fanning'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Neil Gaiman, Aj Lewis, Alex Sharp, Elle Fanning, John Cameron Mitchell and Sandy Powell'Claire's Camera (Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La)' Photocall - Minhee Kim, Isabelle Huppert, Hong Sangsoo'Napalm' Photocall - Caroline Champetier, Camille Lotteau, Francois Margolin, director Claude Lanzmann and Iris van der WaardBrittany Snow Opens The AmPAvJessica ChastainMary J. BligeCharlotte GaingsburgEva LongoriaBen Stiller, Clint EastwoodWill Smith, Mary J. BligeTilda Swinton, Bong Joon-hoCaroline Scheufele, Naomi CampbellArizona Muse, Petra Nemcova, Isabeli FontanaKendall JennerSource: Getty