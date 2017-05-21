2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 4
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) DE | BY NOAH BAUMBACH
LE REDOUTABLE [REDOUBTABLE] DE | BY MICHEL HAZANAVICIUS
Un Certain Regard:
SANPO SURU SHINRYAKUSHA [BEFORE WE VANISH] | BY KIYOSHI KUROSAWA
FORTUNATA | BY SERGIO CASTELLITTO
Out of Competition:
HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES | BY JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL
CARRÉ 35 | BY ÉRIC CARAVACA
KEUL-LE-EO-UI KA-ME-LA [CLAIRE'S CAMERA] | BY HONG SANGSOO
NAPALM | BY CLAUDE LANZMANN
AK-NYEO DE | BY JUNG BYUNG-GIL
’Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)’
The director of The Artist takes on the French New Wave in Le Redoutable https://t.co/rpDbPxou8i— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 21, 2017
LE REDOUTABLE: Godard who fucks, and is a basic bitch. Why? #Cannes2017— ManiFesto Lazic (@ManiLazic) May 20, 2017
REDOUTABLE. Utterly trivial. Essentially Woody Allen's Carry on Up the Godard. I really liked it. Many will be furious. #Cannes2017— Donald Clarke (@DonaldClarke63) May 20, 2017
I saw 2 films @cannes today portraying JL Godard as an asshole. Agnes Varda's is better than Redoutable, based on Anne Wiazemsky's novel.— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 20, 2017
'The Meyerowitz Stories'
'The Meyerowitz Stories' Cannes Review: Wow, Adam Sandler Might Actually Belong in Cannes https://t.co/eUKalP87SS pic.twitter.com/FUjoTERn33— TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 21, 2017
MEYEROWITZ STORIES: Noah Baumbach made a Kore-Eda movie and it's as sweet and prickly and sad as you might expect #Cannes2017— Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) May 21, 2017
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES romanticizes failure in ways that are truly detrimental to our health. I love this movie to pieces. #cannes2017— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) May 21, 2017
Red Carpet
’Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Premiere
Berenice Bejo, The Hotness and Stacy Martin
Gregory Gadebois, Misha Lescot, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, director Michel Hazanavicius and Stacy Martin
'The Meyerowitz Stories' Premiere
The Cast
Greta Gerwig
Agnes Jaoui, Jessica Chastain, Maren Ade
George Mckay and Anna Taylor-Joy
Olga Kurylenko
Andie McDowell
Charlotte Gainsbourg, Yvan Attal
Mary J. Blige
Laetitia Casta
Anja Rubik
Coco Rocha
Sonam Kapoor
Chompoo
'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Premiere
Nicole Kidman, John Cameron Mitchell, Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Neil Gaiman and guest
Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning
Actor Pyuhei Matsuda, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa from “Before We Vanish”
South Korean actor Jeong Jin-young, South Korean actress Kim Min-hee, French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean director Hong Sang-soo and French director and producer Claire Denis arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of ‘Claire’s Camera’
Photographer Iris van der Waard (R) and French director Claude Lanzmann (C) arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of the film ‘Napalm'
Photocalls
'The Meyerowitz Stories' Photocall - Emma Thompson, US director Noah Baumbach, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ted Sarandos
'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Berenice Bejo
'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, Michel Hazanavicius
'Before We Vanish (Sanpo Soru Shinryakusha)' Photocall - Ryuhei Matsuda and director Kiyoshi Kurosawa
'Fortunata' Photocall - Actress Jasmine Trinca, Nicole Centanni, Director Sergio Castellitto and Screenwriter Margaret Mazzantini
'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Elle Fanning
'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Neil Gaiman, Aj Lewis, Alex Sharp, Elle Fanning, John Cameron Mitchell and Sandy Powell
'Claire's Camera (Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La)' Photocall - Minhee Kim, Isabelle Huppert, Hong Sangsoo
'Napalm' Photocall - Caroline Champetier, Camille Lotteau, Francois Margolin, director Claude Lanzmann and Iris van der Waard
Parties/Other
Brittany Snow Opens The AmPAv
Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner Celebrating the Cannes Film Festival
Jessica Chastain
Mary J. Blige
Charlotte Gaingsburg
Eva Longoria
Ben Stiller, Clint Eastwood
Vanity Fair And Chopard Party
Will Smith, Mary J. Blige
Tilda Swinton, Bong Joon-ho
Caroline Scheufele, Naomi Campbell
Arizona Muse, Petra Nemcova, Isabeli Fontana
Kendall Jenner
Source: Getty | Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)
I read the graphic novel version of how to talk to girls, and it was't anything special.
She had the audacity to tell his wife it's her fault she got cheated on because she didn't manage her husband well.
And does Adam Sandler really have a shot at winning Best Actor?
Happy End sounds depressing af, like every Haneke
The reviews for this film will give me joy, I can tell
That green coat dress looks so good on Chastain.
The How to talk to girls cast looks like they are having a blast. I love Nicole! I was watching her on Graham Norton and she was talking about how she turns 50 this year! I was so worried about her career during her 40s but she's managed it smartly.
I love Jessica, but it looks like she has a green coat on over a green dress, and that particular shade is not flattering. I do love that she's wearing color, though, and not some mottled, washed-out thing.
Still need to watch Nicole on Norton.
I like Elle's first dress, but her second dress looks really tacky
elle's green dress is stunning