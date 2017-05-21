veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 4



Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) DE | BY NOAH BAUMBACH
LE REDOUTABLE [REDOUBTABLE] DE | BY MICHEL HAZANAVICIUS

Un Certain Regard:

SANPO SURU SHINRYAKUSHA [BEFORE WE VANISH] | BY KIYOSHI KUROSAWA
FORTUNATA | BY SERGIO CASTELLITTO

Out of Competition:

HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES | BY JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL
CARRÉ 35 | BY ÉRIC CARAVACA
KEUL-LE-EO-UI KA-ME-LA [CLAIRE'S CAMERA] | BY HONG SANGSOO
NAPALM | BY CLAUDE LANZMANN
AK-NYEO DE | BY JUNG BYUNG-GIL




’Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)’













'The Meyerowitz Stories'













Red Carpet

’Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Premiere



Berenice Bejo, The Hotness and Stacy Martin



Gregory Gadebois, Misha Lescot, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, director Michel Hazanavicius and Stacy Martin

'The Meyerowitz Stories' Premiere



The Cast



Greta Gerwig



Agnes Jaoui, Jessica Chastain, Maren Ade



George Mckay and Anna Taylor-Joy



Olga Kurylenko



Andie McDowell



Charlotte Gainsbourg, Yvan Attal



Mary J. Blige



Laetitia Casta



Anja Rubik



Coco Rocha



Sonam Kapoor



Chompoo

'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Premiere





Nicole Kidman, John Cameron Mitchell, Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Neil Gaiman and guest



Nicole Kidman



Elle Fanning



Actor Pyuhei Matsuda, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa from “Before We Vanish”



South Korean actor Jeong Jin-young, South Korean actress Kim Min-hee, French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean director Hong Sang-soo and French director and producer Claire Denis arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of ‘Claire’s Camera’



Photographer Iris van der Waard (R) and French director Claude Lanzmann (C) arrive on May 21, 2017 for the screening of the film ‘Napalm'

Photocalls



'The Meyerowitz Stories' Photocall - Emma Thompson, US director Noah Baumbach, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ted Sarandos



'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Berenice Bejo



'Redoubtable (Le Redoutable)' Photocall - Stacy Martin, Louis Garrel, Berenice Bejo, Michel Hazanavicius



'Before We Vanish (Sanpo Soru Shinryakusha)' Photocall - Ryuhei Matsuda and director Kiyoshi Kurosawa



'Fortunata' Photocall - Actress Jasmine Trinca, Nicole Centanni, Director Sergio Castellitto and Screenwriter Margaret Mazzantini



'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Elle Fanning



'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Photocall - Neil Gaiman, Aj Lewis, Alex Sharp, Elle Fanning, John Cameron Mitchell and Sandy Powell



'Claire's Camera (Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La)' Photocall - Minhee Kim, Isabelle Huppert, Hong Sangsoo



'Napalm' Photocall - Caroline Champetier, Camille Lotteau, Francois Margolin, director Claude Lanzmann and Iris van der Waard

Parties/Other



Brittany Snow Opens The AmPAv

Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner Celebrating the Cannes Film Festival



Jessica Chastain



Mary J. Blige



Charlotte Gaingsburg



Eva Longoria



Ben Stiller, Clint Eastwood

Vanity Fair And Chopard Party



Will Smith, Mary J. Blige



Tilda Swinton, Bong Joon-ho



Caroline Scheufele, Naomi Campbell



Arizona Muse, Petra Nemcova, Isabeli Fontana



Kendall Jenner


