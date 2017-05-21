Kpop Group BTS Attends the BBMAs!

Arriving at Las Vegas!





Scoping out Their Seats!







Meeting the Chainsmokers!




BTS Fans Waiting by the Red (Magenta) Carpet!









[Spoiler (click to open)]
Meanwhile, YG is still trying to bribe his way into Western Relevance!




giiirl should have pushed 2NE1 in America while you had the chance





ONTD are you excited to see a Kpop group at the BBMAs or are you one of the salties that are trying to downplay it but would gladly lose your shit if it were your Kpop faves in their position?

#WhereisCL
