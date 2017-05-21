Kpop Group BTS Attends the BBMAs!
Arriving at Las Vegas!
Scoping out Their Seats!
Meeting the Chainsmokers!
BTS Fans Waiting by the Red (Magenta) Carpet!
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Meanwhile, YG is still trying to bribe his way into Western Relevance!
giiirl should have pushed 2NE1 in America while you had the chance
Sources:
Snowberry Tae
BMAS official Twitter BBMA 2
Jeff Benjamin
The Softie Suga
btsglowing
xtigerleelee
ONTD are you excited to see a Kpop group at the BBMAs or are you one of the salties that are trying to downplay it but would gladly lose your shit if it were your Kpop faves in their position?
#WhereisCL
.@BTS_twt has landed in Las Vegas. ✈️ #BBMAs, here they come! pic.twitter.com/7E1W6JO9iH— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 20, 2017
Scoping out Their Seats!
from wearing their "BTS" shirt during predebut days to having their "BTS" reserved seats on BBMAs, the upgrade of the century #BTSBBMAs pic.twitter.com/PDP0r5lCIj— ℓunie (@snowberrytae) May 20, 2017
BTS SEATING ARRANGEMENTS 💎 #BTSBBMAs pic.twitter.com/QHXvd10LKl— N O O N A ™ 🌈 (@TheSoftieSuga) May 19, 2017
Meeting the Chainsmokers!
The #BBMAs got a really big team. 💯 @TheChainsmokers x @BTS_twt spotted. pic.twitter.com/WF09aP2bhQ— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2017
BTS Fans Waiting by the Red (Magenta) Carpet!
ARMYS ARE RAPPING ALONG TO CYPHER PT.4— 🔍bunny🔎 (@btsglowing) May 21, 2017
LIT !
[VOTE @BTS_twt #BTSBBMAs ]pic.twitter.com/V4RrZ7Ij1N
ARMYs here to take over! #BTSBBMAs pic.twitter.com/A1kbFpf0io— lily u (@xtigerleelee) May 21, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Meanwhile, YG is still trying to bribe his way into Western Relevance!
Look what came in the mail... 👀👀 @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/UKKxbOztRm— Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) May 19, 2017
giiirl should have pushed 2NE1 in America while you had the chance
Sources:
Snowberry Tae
BMAS official Twitter BBMA 2
Jeff Benjamin
The Softie Suga
btsglowing
xtigerleelee
ONTD are you excited to see a Kpop group at the BBMAs or are you one of the salties that are trying to downplay it but would gladly lose your shit if it were your Kpop faves in their position?
#WhereisCL
who are they sitting next to? that vid is too blurry for me. i hope the camera shows them once or twice!
LMAO @ that jeff benjamin tweet & op's note !!!!!!!!! i'm dead.
and nothing too cringey happens (but it probably will...)
it's a big deal for them and they seem really happy to be there so that's awesome.
I know for sure I am going to have some second hand embarrassment from this.
they look good, if a little conservative for kpop. jungkook looks like he's going to church.
Edited at 2017-05-21 10:40 pm (UTC)