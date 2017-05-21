Kpop Group BTS Attends the BBMAs!

Aww, my wonderful sons & Rapmon ♥ Reply

lol Reply

nnnnnn Reply

i'm so proud of them. imma need the chainsmokers to stay away tho. crusty ass... Reply

good for them! would've been cooler to see a girl group, though. Reply

i can't believe v is wearing those fur gucci slippers in vegas when it's probably like 100 degrees out



who are they sitting next to? that vid is too blurry for me. i hope the camera shows them once or twice!



LMAO @ that jeff benjamin tweet & op's note !!!!!!!!! i'm dead. Reply

I hope they have a good time

and nothing too cringey happens (but it probably will...)



it's a big deal for them and they seem really happy to be there so that's awesome. Reply

mostly watching to see them win. it would've been fun if they got to perform. Reply

lmao @ YG Reply

Lol what at the from wearing bts to seats at bbma. 🙄 Calm down Armys.



I know for sure I am going to have some second hand embarrassment from this. Reply

kpop stans are always over the top lol

i know i was one lol but its the comparison makes no sense to me like from BTS tshirts to BTS seats at BBMA is so random. like what does that even mean? Reply

... oh. they already arrived. they should've waited a lil bit until there was more going on lol Reply

it literally started two seconds ago, they're like the first ones there... oh well. At least they'll get attention and not be shoved aside so ppl can get better pics of Camila Cabello Reply

my stream barely even finished loading and i saw rapmon climbing out of the limo smh Reply

Also, to answer op's note CL is likely working on her new debut single for the US. 20th time's the charm! Reply

At this point I believe me and my cat will release our American debut before I ever hear CL's album. Reply

so-CL justice is coming along with Rita Ora's album, get into the concept! Reply

haha why is rapmon's hair so big?

they look good, if a little conservative for kpop. jungkook looks like he's going to church. Reply

kookie's got on his sunday's best, bless his soul. Reply

lol that was my first thought too Reply

Lmao he does! Reply

Already succumbing to western standards by getting rid of the fun hair colours RIP BTS Reply

jhope <3333 Reply

Aww, my stylish sons and rapmon ♥ Reply

wheres the fun hair colors, the style? :(



wheres the fun hair colors, the style? :(

Reply

seat filling could be fun Reply

They're snatching an award too Reply

great Reply

Oh so they won that Social media award? Reply

the social media award? yeah.. lmao Reply

an award only their psycho fans care about, oop Reply

YES I AM HERE FOR THIS POST!!! #CARDOORGUY AND ALL LOOK SO GOOD! Reply

Lol why didnt they sit bts next to lorde shes into kpoo Reply

that would have been amazing Reply

Lbr bc no one knows them or will know them Reply

