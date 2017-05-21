cedric

Official Trailer for A24's Cannes-Bound 'Good Time' Starring Robert Pattinson & Jennifer Jason Leigh


Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Heaven Knows What)
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi
Music: The Pure And The Damned" by Oneohtrix Point Never feat. Iggy Pop



Rob's friend Jamie King posted a sweet #wcw post about FKA twigs on instagram but had to delete it after Robsten tinhats descended


Rob and FKA twigs being cute on his birthday



New project: Two-part film directed by Joanna Hogg, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert Pattinson, Ariane Labed, Tom Burke, Richard Ayoade


