Official Trailer for A24's Cannes-Bound 'Good Time' Starring Robert Pattinson & Jennifer Jason Leigh

He looks homeless.

wow, legitimately impressed by how disgusting and different he looks. He's also getting better at accents.



Jennifer Jason Leigh looks great tho.

Highly intrigued by this film and delighted Barkhad Abdi is getting good work.



Robsten tinhatters disturb me. I thought they'd be on the wane due to time and reality - and those Larry shippers were fast taking over as the really scary tinhatters - but nope, they're still the worst. Reply

i don't understand how they can still go on about it! it's been 84 years since they broke up, get over it -it's like its their own relationship and they cant get over it! Reply

I can get missing your fave celeb couple being together, but to sink to such delusions - and flat-out racism - is so bizarre to me.



At least the tin-hatting has a basis in a relationship that actually existed. That confuses me less than the Larry shippers or the whole Rooney Mara/Cate Blanchett thing. Reply

The tinhatters are getting more obnoxious after 5 long years instead of fading away. It's not funny, it's disgusting. Lainey Gossip weighed in on the horrible, racist comments they left on Jamie King's IG about Twigs:





Cannes had a preview screening of Good Time a couple of days ago and it's getting very good buzz.The tinhatters are getting more obnoxious after 5 long years instead of fading away. It's not funny, it's disgusting. Lainey Gossip weighed in on the horrible, racist comments they left on Jamie King's IG about Twigs: http://www.laineygossip.com/jaime-k ings-instagram-honouring-fka-twigs-bring s-crazy-twihards/47064

They legitimately need help. Reply

New project: Two-part film directed by Joanna Hogg, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert Pattinson, Ariane Labed, Tom Burke, Richard Ayoade



i did not care until i saw King Richard's name.. whatever he's in, i'll watch. Reply

omg Ariane!!! i didn't see this in the twitter headlines Reply

I always confuse Jennifer Jason Leigh with Rachael Leigh Cook for no real reason.

I'm realizing now that Jennifer Jason Leigh is not Rachael Leigh Cook, I always think of her when I read Jennifer's name (I was also confused because I didn't see Racheal in the trailer)



it's the three parts name that throws me off Reply

Me to! Thought i was alone lol Reply

robert pattinson's everything in this is...... something else

People are still being gross and racist to FKA Twigs? Twilight ended five years ago, losers, move the hell on.

Their relationship isn't real though obvs, she's just a cover for Rob while he's secretly married to Kristen with 2/3 kids. Reply

It takes a SPECIAL KIND OF COUPLE to be polyamorous and

Honestly it's not even funny anymore. They need help. Reply

Damn, 5 years?! Time is flying by.



Rob still looks like a foot



Please, there are still people obsessed with Rachel McAdams/Ryan Gosling even though they broke up ten years ago and he has two kids with Eva Mendes, who he's been with 3x as long as he was with Rachel. These Twihards will keep that creepiness going. Reply

Wow I'm surprised, I thought he was actually pretty good in the trailer. I didn't even recognize him at first. Kind of confused what the movie is about but Pattinson's acting has definitely improved. Reply

people are still harassing fka? those racist fucks



her and rob stay cute Reply

how are they still not married? Reply

Girl relax, it's only been a year. Reply

they been engaged since 2015 Reply

I can see them low key getting married and not telling anyone. They may have already, who knows? Reply

good aesthetic lads



also, shower thought, but why don't these robber types ever put khaki shorts, polo shirts, and boat shoes on under their jumpsuits?



Edited at 2017-05-21 09:40 pm (UTC)

haha, good question. Reply

I hope twigs comes to cannes as well and serves on red carpet Reply

lol i love it Reply

that dress rules. lol Reply

yep, exactly what I'm hoping for Reply

I hope so, too. I liked their look at the Met last year (she's in Versace, Rob reps Dior Homme, and their friend Rami does too, now). Reply

The movie looks cool and I love that song. Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh make a good couple, I like it. Reply

i still won't get the big fuss with the cannes film festival when most of the movies there are pretty much forgotten (and hardly ever make the awards race by year's end). it's always such a huge fanfare for nothing, and half the movies are shit too once the general public sees them.



TIFF and maybe venice set the stage for the awards season, but cannes? meh Reply

I thought about this yesterday and looked up the movies that were there last year; the only ones I saw mentioned after the fact was Toni Erdmann and The Handmaiden. Reply

Last year was a real dud, not a good example. They have screened many Oscar winning films/performances over the years. But Cannes is about art, it's for cinephiles, they're not trying to screen purely commercial films.



Outside of the Oscar, the Palm d'Or is the second most prestigious award in the film community (and for Europeans, perhaps the most important award). Reply

it's the same as any other festival but fancy as fuck. the only thing elevating it is all the $$$$$ Reply

the world doesn't revolve around the oscars/american films, 96% of what shows here isn't trying for oscars.. Reply

