Official Trailer for A24's Cannes-Bound 'Good Time' Starring Robert Pattinson & Jennifer Jason Leigh
Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Heaven Knows What)
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi
Music: The Pure And The Damned" by Oneohtrix Point Never feat. Iggy Pop
Just in case you missed Jaime King's post about FKATwigs and Robert Pattinson... She deleted her post after being harassed by nutheads. 😬 pic.twitter.com/OyVqTzcp58— 🌹 Dudette Posts 🌹 (@DudettePosts) 18 May 2017
Rob and FKA twigs being cute on his birthday
Robert e FKA Twigs. pic.twitter.com/8IsWkvHRTc— Robert Pattinson BR (@RobPattzBrasil) 14 May 2017
MORE: Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs out and about grabbing some food in LA (May 20) https://t.co/j18wcpcZfc [UPDATE] pic.twitter.com/ZfObeWSmnc— Rob Pattinson BLOG (@ROBsessedBlog) 20 May 2017
New project: Two-part film directed by Joanna Hogg, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert Pattinson, Ariane Labed, Tom Burke, Richard Ayoade
Robert Pattinson, Martin Scorsese & Joanna Hogg To Make ‘The Souvenir’ https://t.co/hLIJ4GlfQw pic.twitter.com/CVLhdJfdLh— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) 20 May 2017
Jennifer Jason Leigh looks great tho.
Robsten tinhatters disturb me. I thought they'd be on the wane due to time and reality - and those Larry shippers were fast taking over as the really scary tinhatters - but nope, they're still the worst.
At least the tin-hatting has a basis in a relationship that actually existed. That confuses me less than the Larry shippers or the whole Rooney Mara/Cate Blanchett thing.
The tinhatters are getting more obnoxious after 5 long years instead of fading away. It's not funny, it's disgusting. Lainey Gossip weighed in on the horrible, racist comments they left on Jamie King's IG about Twigs: http://www.laineygossip.com/jaime-k
i did not care until i saw King Richard's name.. whatever he's in, i'll watch.
it's the three parts name that throws me off
It takes a SPECIAL KIND OF COUPLE to be polyamorous and
Rob still looks like a foot
her and rob stay cute
also, shower thought, but why don't these robber types ever put khaki shorts, polo shirts, and boat shoes on under their jumpsuits?
Edited at 2017-05-21 09:40 pm (UTC)
TIFF and maybe venice set the stage for the awards season, but cannes? meh
Outside of the Oscar, the Palm d'Or is the second most prestigious award in the film community (and for Europeans, perhaps the most important award).