Sonam Kapoor Attends the Cannes Film Festival
Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet today at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Sonam is there as a L'Oreal Paris global ambassador, and is one of three Bollywood stars who are ambassadors (Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai being the other two) for the company. She wore a dress by Elie Saab for the red carpet, and she also donned a sari at the L'Oreal Paris beach studio the previous day.
Not her near her most memorable look, but still ridiculously pretty
