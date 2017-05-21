Sonam Kapoor Attends the Cannes Film Festival

Flawless in Tint Caresse Rose Blossom blended in Tint Caresse Peach Blossom and True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter in Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/WdTHBchSLF — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

@sonamkapoor lights up the red carpet in custom ELIE SAAB Haute Couture at the 'The Meyerowtiz Stories' screening #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/BJSSCgarBy — ELIE SAAB (@ElieSaabWorld) May 21, 2017

Great interview with the lovely @sonamakapoor ... thank you so much ❤ @LOrealParisIn pic.twitter.com/P5DZLjI02U — Sunny Malik (@sunnymalik) May 20, 2017

Hey there gorgeous!@sonamakapoor, the French Riviera and that desi attire are what fashionista dreams are made of.#SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/5WMgZqOuxV — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 20, 2017

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet today at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Sonam is there as a L'Oreal Paris global ambassador, and is one of three Bollywood stars who are ambassadors (Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai being the other two) for the company. She wore a dress by Elie Saab for the red carpet, and she also donned a sari at the L'Oreal Paris beach studio the previous day.