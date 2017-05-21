why are their mouths always so agape in these stills Reply

Thread

Link

because they're so SHOCKED at how DIFFERENT things were just 20 years ago! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To swallow the amniotic fluid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my score was 5/7 Reply

Thread

Link

The 90's were such a good time for music (and the quality spanned so many genres). I was born in 1989 but so much of my music tastes then revolved around hearing what my brother and sister were playing. I love when I forget about an old song I used to love from that time and then finding it/playing it on Spotify. It feels like discovering a new song again. Reply

Thread

Link

(and the quality spanned so many genres)



It really did, and my tastes are diverse because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes to all of this.

I was born in 1992 but still listened to so many of these songs, I don't even remember how or where lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1997 was perfection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really was fun af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one thing abt the 90s i rly miss is that hollywood/mainstream media seemed much more willing to take risks, and mb that's bc piracy wasn't As Easy or because ppl were more willing to pay for their media? idk i feel like things are so Bland now, but otoh there's so many opportunities for indie/international to really make it big sooooo My Feelings Are Complicated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so offended by them not knowing Blink. Also why did that guy sing along in some fake British accent? lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

My sister thought the singer from blink 182 was British. So maybe it's the way he sings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol he's got such a distinctively american accent to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He wasn't doing a fake British accent. He's doing that thing people do when they make fun of Tom DeLonge's voice. Like super affected pronunciation.



Edited at 2017-05-21 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bc he has that weird singing voice and does his vowels all messed up~ (i do the same sometimes oops) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they didn't recognize aic, verve and hanson D:



i think i like eric the most of all younger reactors Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't recognize a single song and I was born in 1990. I must've heard some of them before but I didn't remember them at all. Reply

Thread

Link

is that how older people felt about us? because i'm hating them, i think they are fucktards Reply

Thread

Link

Some of these brats look rough af for being ~teenagers, LMAO You're not close to being cute enough to get away with being that arrogant/ignorant, bb! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao there's no way that the annoying loud guy w the beard is a teen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

None of them are cute ever, I want to punch them all in the face.



I hate these videos so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol but what you said is so accurate though.



Like bitch, you weren't cool enough to be born in the 90's and you still look older than me at the same time. You're not special for not knowing the music.



This just like, enrages me so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recognized all of them on first melody except the Alice in Chains song, which I haven't heard in a number of years. So I was 6/7.



I'm really surprised re: them not knowing Blink 182 or Hanson, but it may be a generational and music preference thing. Reply

Thread

Link

this was me, except i didn't know the alice in chains song at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd never heard that Alice in Chains song at all lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew the song for two reasons: 1. Being a regular Last.fm listener in years past and it came up on my suggested listens more than a few times. 2. Season 7 American Idol winner David Cook did a cover of it on one of his tours after he won his season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know the title but I knew it was Alice in Chains somehow!?!?



I actually got all of these right, except I didn't know this title and 1 other band (the verve, knew the title tho). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. I've heard of the band before but never listened to their music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





...always appropriate Reply

Thread

Link

Not born in the 90's doesn't mean you don't know about music...like they really either live under the rock or idk... Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I hate when these kids go "I was born in 2000, so I can't know XYZ."



What are these kids parents listening to, is what I want to know. I was exposed to music from the 50s to the 80s, across genres, as well as music from my own time (early 90s to '03 being the most formative)



But there are seriously people who think everyone only listen to the current Top 40. Someone in the Big Little Lies subreddit claimed that women Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon's age wouldn't know or care who Audrey Hepburn and Elvis were, and complained about the oldies that dominated the soundtrack, and people agreed with him. I didn't even know where to begin. Have they never heard the words "iconic" or "classic" and "timeless"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some parents probably don't listen to that much music. My parents certainly didn't, unless it was like ABBA and some Boney M songs.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this lol I can't, even some people my age just have no knowledge about music through the years, it always shocks me somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not everyone is super into music outside of listening to the radio tbh. like britneyspears_everytime.mp4 ppl talk old tv shows i'm like ??????? bc my parents didnt rly watch tv w/ me so like i've never seen shows that weren't made for kids when i was kid. plus a lot of older people like top 40 too (my mum is like a huge justin bieber and weeknd fan & only listens to top 40 stations and complains when my dad puts older songs on lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's how I feel, I was born in the 80's but I knew classic rock, Sinatra, classical and motown from my parents. My grandparents listened to jazz from the 40's. All I had was MTV and the radio to find what I liked, they have the amazing internet to listen to everything right away.



My teenager cousin in laws didn't know what the fuck Woodstock was. Like, it's fucking Woodstock. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MmmBop was the shit and still super catchy. STFU girl with the overdrawn brows that kids are definitively going to make fun of in 10 years! Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't blend well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in the painful throes of nostalgia right now, so I don't need these teens actin' like they don't know shit.



Reply

Thread

Link

I got 4/7! Reply

Thread

Link

not to be old but - who cares if teenagers know our music or don't, TF? It would be like my mom being mad at me for not knowing disco or whatever it is she liked when she was a teen. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL yeah this "AHHH KIDS TODAY DON'T REMEMBER" I mean I get it we're in a time where things are evolving so fast that it takes one or two generations for shit to be 100% gone but calm down. I didn't know any disco when I was their age either, I went looking for it later. (And I love it) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, like maybe teen don't know these 90s music because they weren't born yet? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They don't have to like it, but I find it weird when they don't know one damn song from the 90s or 80s (unless they heard it in a movie, they say), no matter what the genre. I was exposed to all kinds of music as a kid, and I thought that was normal? Don't these kids have parents that annoy them by blasting old shit?



I also figured rediscovering grunge and 90s alt was average for every white boy. My 18-year-old bro did. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just personally dislike teens. They're the worst (no offence to the ONTD teens).

Their videos with the kids are adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my aunt does nag at me for not knowing all these old songs- especially since it's some of the classics for her- nevertheless, she raised me listening to them so I do know a lot.

Therefore, I do feel shock when teens or even people my age don't know these things, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be honest, it's the music nerd in me. like, i know today's shit, my parents' shit, my grandparents' shit and there's so much out there that i still don't know. it's just odd that in the age of everything being at your fingertips, that others aren't listening to as much music as they can find. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia i hate these videos and the ~omg these dumb youths!!!!~ comments lol but i like nostalgia posts in general so i always click anyways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link