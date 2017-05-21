May 21st, 2017, 10:42 pm theemii REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 90s MUSIC? #5 source Tagged: 1990s, blink-182, hanson, mandy moore, music / musician, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 117117 comments Add comment
It really did, and my tastes are diverse because of it.
I was born in 1992 but still listened to so many of these songs, I don't even remember how or where lol.
Edited at 2017-05-21 10:07 pm (UTC)
i think i like eric the most of all younger reactors
I hate these videos so much.
Like bitch, you weren't cool enough to be born in the 90's and you still look older than me at the same time. You're not special for not knowing the music.
This just like, enrages me so much.
I'm really surprised re: them not knowing Blink 182 or Hanson, but it may be a generational and music preference thing.
I actually got all of these right, except I didn't know this title and 1 other band (the verve, knew the title tho).
this post and all reactions posts sponsored by this gif
...always appropriate
What are these kids parents listening to, is what I want to know. I was exposed to music from the 50s to the 80s, across genres, as well as music from my own time (early 90s to '03 being the most formative)
But there are seriously people who think everyone only listen to the current Top 40. Someone in the Big Little Lies subreddit claimed that women Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon's age wouldn't know or care who Audrey Hepburn and Elvis were, and complained about the oldies that dominated the soundtrack, and people agreed with him. I didn't even know where to begin. Have they never heard the words "iconic" or "classic" and "timeless"?
My teenager cousin in laws didn't know what the fuck Woodstock was. Like, it's fucking Woodstock.
I also figured rediscovering grunge and 90s alt was average for every white boy. My 18-year-old bro did.
Their videos with the kids are adorable.
Therefore, I do feel shock when teens or even people my age don't know these things, lol.