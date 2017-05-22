Colbert on Trump, Cruz wanting to be humanized, and the future of America

"20 naked men boasting the “We’re with her” motto on their asses" we could have had it aaaaaalll :'( Reply

Make Saudi Arabia Great Again!



So Trump has gone from complaining Saudi isn't paying the US enough for its own defence to making the US give Saudi discounts. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 21, 2017

If these assholes want to be humanized maybe they should treat the Americans they serve with respect and not want to take away basic human rights. Fuck them. Speaking of humanizing - I can't @ idiots once again falling for Trump's bullshit with that speech in Saudi Arabia. We are doomed when pundits continue to fall for the whole "Trump looked presidential with a fake speech!!" bullshit.Make Saudi Arabia Great Again! Reply

Pundits are pundits for a reason. No actual journalist would say that. Reply

Plenty of journalists have too, though. Not that they're journalists I respect but it's still pathetic that they continue to praise him for the minimum. Reply

American media is desperate to see the president as a hero and Trump is terrible its showing off just how desperate they are



But even piece of shit like David Frum, who want to be part of the "resistance" still act like Bush was an okish president and the Iraq war was justified at the time, like.. Reply

For the sake of the world I just hope that the fire burns itself out quickly. Like..before the end of this year quickly. Reply

That's what Bill Maher predicts. Reply

I think he's going to resign by the end of the year once his GOP approval rating hits 50% Reply

I think he'll never resign unfortunately. Reply

will his gop rating ever drop that far? Is it even dropping much now? Reply

At this point idk if we're better off hoping his heart fails or hoping he resigns Reply

I don't think he'll resign unless its to avoid prison or some shit, tbh. Even if the Republicans want to force him out, he's too much of a narc to ever quit. Reply

It's like everything's going to burnt out tbh. It just has to happen before 2018. Shoot in few months, we are halfway there. He'll be gone in no time Reply

I can't believe Ted Cruz asked him that lol how was he hoping to get that? Reply

Fuck Trump! Reply

Props to those graduates! Fuck that complicit asshole. Reply

Expected that walk out to be bigger but still good on them Reply

IA Reply

I read the USA Today article. It was about 100 students and the valedictorian, I believe, gave a speech condemning the Trump administration, pointing out that he'd worked with Syrian refugees in the Middle East. Reply

good for the Notre Dame students Reply

Bravo, Notre Dame grads. Reply

a: go Irish!

b: fuck off Chelsea FC, you ain't got no history. Reply

You're not human though, Ted!



It's like when someone says they want to be a dog, but putting on a dog costume and barking doesn't make them one. Reply

watching twitter trump supporters having a meltdown over trump saying islam is "one of the world's great faiths" Reply

It took only three months for MAGA chuds to become Wahabbists pic.twitter.com/P1TdbM0cKP — Toast N the Shell 🌹 (@broiledburgher) May 20, 2017 Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

Oh for gods sake lmaoooo Reply

oh my godddddddfkjhasdfilh dsifu hadsiufh asiulfiasdhf nksdhf Reply

of course these mofos fall for propaganda Reply

isnt it great? yall got played Reply

half the tr*mpsters are screaming their heads off, the others are basically "yeah the moose lambs are BAD but they cant be that bad if tr*mp is there!" they're all hurting themselves in their confusion, basically. Reply

ted cruz? human? L O L



also screaming at the kellyanne mention. Reply

Midterm elections??? Motherfucker better be impeached before that Jesus Reply

At least if he's impeached and removed from office after the midterms (meaning Dems took the House) and Pence goes down too, we'd get a Democrat for president Reply

I'd like to think so, but.... I don't trust this Congress to do shit. Reply

the devil better impeach him straight to hell Reply

If I've understood the deluge of news over the past few weeks correctly, the best case scenario would probably be a post-midterm impeachment, if Democrats manage to win back some control. Reply

perhaps if we lived in a normal world and not this fucked-up timeline we're stuck in



motherfucker's a political cockroach. i'm convinced we'll never be rid of his bloated ass unless he has a massive coronary mid-tweet or some shit Reply

hopefully osp won't last the year Reply

Cruz as human? nah Reply

Hmmm I kind of feel like Democrats are using the Russia investigation to not change shit and keep the status quo. Like, "see, the only reason we lost the election is because of Russia!!!" Okay, but what about Congress? What about the Supreme Court? What about the governorship? There's only 16 Democratic governors. You going to blame Russia for everything? Reply

I don't think that's necessarily true but I do think they should focus more on the health bill and all the other heinous shit that's trying to be passed. But this particular thing should continued to be stressed. Reply

Sure but I'm worried that the Russia thing is going to become too much of a focal point. The Democrats' message shouldn't be "vote for us because Trump is colluding with Russia." They need to focus on policy. Reply

Yea like I think there's so much going on that they can kind of mobilize against Trump rn but the second anyone gets a breather it's gonna be back to the same fights and same issues Reply

establishment dems got their man in tom perez and now it's time for us to look the other way, accept some halfhearted progressive rhetoric, pretend congress is our only goal, and forget about governorships or state legislature seats. Reply

the DNC moves slowly compared to the state & local committees. that's where you should go to move and shake. Reply

Y'all, I can't wait until this asshole gets papped visiting her hubz in prison. Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

Ivanka's foundation got $100m from Saudis etc. on same day Trump inked the largest arms deal in history. Return it? pic.twitter.com/JwPr9xhgHg — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 21, 2017 Reply

"want women as slaves and to kill gays" is the Trump administration in a nut shell. Reply

My drug addled MAGA cousin was using saudis "throwing gays off buildings" as reasoning for supporting Trump.



1) like he actually cares about the LGBTQ community. He refused to go with me to a bar called "The Backdoor" because of the name

2) his opinion will change on the breeze bc of this visit I'm damn sure of it Reply

