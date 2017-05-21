Sasheer Zamata exiting SNL

They wasted her anyways. I hope she lands at a better place with better gigs. Reply

Same. She was totally underused Reply

mte. they didn't use her nearly as much as they should have tbh Reply

ITA. She can be really funny, but she was so underutilized. Reply

Not surprised. She was barely featured this season Reply

Something smells. Reply

Agreed Reply

Right? I wonder if others are gonna be leaving too. Reply

Something smells fishy at the sardine factory Reply

lol Reply

hope they hire some new poc to spice up their lethargic cast but i'm sure we'll get four new interchangeable white guys soon enough Reply

Damn, what the hell is going on over there? Reply

Nothing. Bobby has been on the show for almost a decade and wants to do something different - he's going to be on a new show. Vanessa has been on the show for ages as well. Sasheer wasn't contributing anything funny to the show, I'm glad she's leaving tbh.



Edited at 2017-05-21 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Ok. I thought they were leaving in protest against something. They need better writers for this show. I haven't watched this show in years except for the Alec Baldwin skits for the Commander in Cheetos. Thanks bb. Reply

Plus Taran was his best buddy on set so I knew that once Taran was out, Bobby was eventually going to leave too. Reply

I feel like SNL was scared to get rid of her so they just barely used her in the hopes she would leave on her own. Reply

Well it's not like any of the sketches she wrote were even funny though. What characters did she come up with? What sketch ideas? I remember her having some like teen webcam show character that was painfully unfunny. Reply

no idea if she wrote any sketches. But yeah I really cant think of any recurring characters she did besides that webcam skit that they had on-air twice maybe three times which was so forgettable.



SNL seems very cliquish and I guess if you dont write or find a writer to help you out then you get lost in the background. Reply

she can only work with what they give her though, the problem is they didn't give her much Reply

Noo not bayer:(( Reply

She was wasted on that show anyway Reply

Great so they're gonna add two white girls to the cast and one white guy who is also indistinguishable among beck bennett/mikey day/the one that plays eric trump/the one who leslie 'married' Reply

SNL wastes so many of their cast members and then we're stuck with so many pointless and unfunny skits. Reply

i'm still bummed about noel wells barely being on there since wasn't she a member here back in the day? Reply

Good luck to her in whatever she pursues after this. Reply

4 seasons and 5 sketches Reply

lmaooooooo omg Reply

nnnnnn Reply

LMAO Reply

where is the lie?! Reply

shocker Reply

I stopped watching SNL years ago but I'm sure she was too good for them. Reply

SNL had Donald Trump as a guest. She's too good for them, I'm too good for them, you're too good for them, everyone with talent and class is too good for them. Reply

they need to make their cast 50% black tbh it will liven up the show Reply

