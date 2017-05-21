Sasheer Zamata exiting SNL
*Sasheer Zamata is the third cast member to announce their exit this week, following Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan
*was with the show for 4 seasons
Edited at 2017-05-21 09:28 pm (UTC)
SNL seems very cliquish and I guess if you dont write or find a writer to help you out then you get lost in the background.